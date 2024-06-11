Ahead of the Olympics, the United States will play a high level friendly against Japan in Kansas City. It's the first time that United States soccer will take part in the Olympics since 2008, but Marko Mitrovic is left with tough decisions since his squad can only be eight players for the tournament. Walker Zimmerman will likely be one of the three allowed overaged players after being called into the squad but it remains to be seen who the others will be as those discussions are still continuing. Kicking off the Olympics with a tough match versus France, this will be an important match for preparation.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Tuesday, June 11 | Time : 8:05 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, June 11 | : 8:05 p.m. ET Location : Childrens Mercy Park -- Kansas City

: Childrens Mercy Park -- Kansas City TV: Universo | Live stream: U.S. Soccer Youtube

Storylines

USMNT: Mitrovic will be left with questions in midfield for the match as Gianluca Busio won't be available as he recovers from a minor injury, but there's also a chance that Aidan Morris won't be available due to reportedly finalizing a move to Middlesbrough in the Championship. With key parts of his midfield absent, it will mean that the team will lean on Tanner Tessmann and Jack McGlynn but it could also offer a chance for Inter Miami midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi. The creative midfielder is also eligible for the next Olympic Cycle

Japan: After their run to win the Asian Cup got them here, Japan come into the Olympics with high expectations after becoming the first two time AFC U-23 Asian Cup champions. A country with a rich Olympic history, Japan have the sixth most Olympic appearances of any team but they only got as far as a bronze medal triumph in 1968. Joel Fujita was named the tournament MVP and the Sint-Truiden midfielder will be someone that the UMSNT will look to keep an eye on in the match.

Prediction

Despite the uncertainty in midfield, this is a USMNT squad that is too talented to not score goals playing at home in what will be a lively sendoff to the Olympics. Pick: USMNT 3, Japan 2