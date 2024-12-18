Two of Ligue 1's top three sides meet on Wednesday with AS Monaco hosting Paris Saint-Germain in the principality for the final Championnat game of 2024. This one has been brought forward by two weeks so that the pair can meet again for the Trophee des Champions in Qatar early in 2025. Ahead of this one, PSG are seven points clear at the French top-flight's summit with Les Monegasques in third behind Olympique de Marseille.

Luis Enrique saw his side beat Olympique Lyonnais 3-1 at Parc des Princes over the weekend, which was only Les Gones' second loss in 15 games. The other top eight sides failed to win which extended Les Parisiens' lead at the top and capped a good week which also included an important UEFA Champions League win away at Red Bull Salzburg in Austria. One more win and Paris could be within touching distance of a knockout spot with Manchester City and VfB Stuttgart to come. There is also a tricky Coupe de France clash away at RC Lens coming up this weekend.

Monaco are a tough nut to crack in Ligue 1 and the UCL this year, with just one loss from 14 home games. Les Monegasques' record against PSG is also quite good with a goalless draw back in March coming after three consecutive home victories at Stade Louis II against their capital visitors. Adi Hutter needs to lift his men after a 3-0 loss to Arsenal in Europe and failure to keep PSG within reach and the principality outfit have Aston Villa and Inter to come on the continental stage.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Wednesday, December 18 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 18 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Stade Louis II - Fontvieille, Monaco

Stade Louis II - Fontvieille, Monaco Watch: beIN Sports | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

beIN Sports | Fubo (try for free) Odds: ASM +280; Draw +280; PSG -118

This season so far

PSG can open the gap at the top of Ligue 1 to 10 points and remain unbeaten if they can win on Wednesday. The visitors will be favorites thanks to their 31-game unbeaten away run in Le Championnat which started after a loss here back in the 2022-23 season. Monaco settled for a draw with Stade de Reims over the weekend which means that the gap on Paris is larger although there has been no change between the chasing pack including Marseille and Lille OSC aside from gaining one point on Lyon who lost in the capital.

Team news

Monaco: Vanderson returns from suspension but Jordan Teze is now banned and Folarin Balogun underwent surgery this Tuesday which will rule him out for around four months. Breel Embolo will hope to start and could come in for Kassoum Ouattara if Hutter opts to go more attack-minded after the Reims draw.

Possible Monaco XI: Majecki; Vanderson, Kehrer, Singo, Caio Henrique; Magassa, Camara; Akliouche, Golovin, Ben Seghir; Embolo.

PSG: Desire Doue was superb against Lyon and will hope to start again here while Marquinhos made way for Lucas Beraldo against OL but could return here. Randal Kolo Muani was left out completely so do not be surprised if it is the same here while Lucas Hernandez and Senny Mayulu both returned and could feature. Presnel Kimpembe is unlikely to get a look in despite being back in better form and fitness of late.

Possible PSG XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz; Lee, Dembele, Doue.

Prediction

This one feels likely to end level with both sides scoring so a low-scoring draw sounds about right although both sides are capable of nicking a result by a single goal. Pick: Monaco 1, PSG 1.