League A Group 1 of the UEFA Nations League finishes on Monday with a meeting between Croatia and Portugal at Stadion Poljud in Split. Zlatko Dalic's men edged Roberto Martinez's side in a pre-UEFA Euro 2024 summer friendly, but the Portuguese have since beaten Vatreni in the opening UNL fixture which saw Cristiano Ronaldo notch his 900th career goal. A draw or a Poland win against Scotland will send Croatia through anyway but the hosts will aim to improve on their seven losses from nine against the UEFA Euro 2016 winners.

Ronaldo scored twice in the 5-1 thrashing of Poland last week which has earned the 39-year-old some rest after reaching another milestone of 132 international wins which is now better than Sergio Ramos' record of 131. Rafael Leao, Bruno Fernandes and Pedro Neto were also on target before Dominik Marczuk reduced the arrears. Portugal have only dropped points against Scotland this edition and the only defeat that they have suffered in their last 10 away games in the UNL was against Switzerland back in 2022. Only Croatia have scored more than once against the Selecao in recent months across all competitions and will need to do similar here.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Monday, November 18 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Monday, November 18 | 2:45 p.m. ET Location: Stadion Poljud - Split, Croatia

Stadion Poljud - Split, Croatia Watch: FS2 and Fubo (try for free)

FS2 and Fubo (try for free) Odds: Croatia +163; Draw +220; Portugal +160

League A Group 1

Dalic's men are in mixed form with seven points from nine through the September and October internationals. A win away at Scotland would have secured second spot and a knockout round berth but the Scots still have the chance to pip Vatreni at the last moment if they lose to Portugal and Steve Clarke's side beat Portugal. They cannot be relegated so a point will do while the Selecao are already confirmed in top spot.

Team news

Croatia: Croatia's No. 10 Petar Sucic is suspended so expect either Mario Pasalic or Nikola Vlasic to come in. Ante Budimir and Dominik Livakovic are back from suspension with Dominik Kotarski expected to make way in goal although Andrej Kramaric should continue up top. Kristijan Jakic took a knock so Marin Pongracic could come in.

Possible Croatia XI: Livakovic; Pongracic, Caleta-Car, Sutalo, Gvardiol; Modric, Kovacic; L. Sucic, Pasalic, Perisic; Kramaric.

Portugal: Martinez has allowed Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva, Neto and Fernandes to return to their clubs after securing top spot. Fabio Silva and Geovany Quenda have been called up while Tiago Djalo could also be involved. Joao Felix, Joao Cancelo and Vitinha could start while Rui Silva and Jose Sa will hope to start ahead of goalkeeper Diogo Costa.

Possible Portugal XI: R. Silva; Cancelo, Djalo, Araujo, Tavares; Vitinha, Neves; Conceicao, Felix, Trincao; F. Silva.

Prediction

Croati only need a point while it is already job done for Portugal so expect this one to finish level with League A Group 1 playing out as expected. Pick: Croatia 1, Portugal 1.