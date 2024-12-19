Looking to end their trophy drought, Tottenham will host an improving Manchester United side at home with a spot in the last four of the EFL Cup on the line. Tottenham's last trophy came in this very competition, winning the EFL Cup in 2008. Ange Postecoglou has won a trophy in his second season at every club that he has managed but this one will be quite a challenge. Ruben Amorim is putting his fingerprints over Manchester United who defeated Manchester City in the Manchester derby which will help provide confidence as each team aims to advance.

Facing a Tottenham side who will be without some of their best defensive players, United will have a strong chance at making the last four in the tournament even with needing to go on the road. In fact, if United can't at least score some goals in this match versus a Tottenham defense that has struggled at keeping clean sheets, that's something else that will point to the work that Amorim needs to do with the squad.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Thursday, Dec. 19 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Thursday, Dec. 19 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London

: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Tottenham +125; Draw +280; Manchester United +170

Storylines

Tottenham: Fresh off of a 5-0 victory over Southampton, Tottenham's attack was able to right the ship a little but a victory over the worst team in the Premier League isn't an ample comparison for facing Manchester United. Archie Gray may have to deputize at center back again with Cristian Romero, Mickey Van De Ven, and Ben Davies all missing the match. Rodrigo Bentancur will miss out due to a suspension while Destiny Udogie is the latest player to pick up a knock which will see him be unavailable for United.

Tottenham predicted XI: Fraser Forester, Djed Spence, Archie Gray, Radu Dragusin, James Maddison, Lucas Bergvall, Pape Sarr, Heung-min Son, Dejan Kulusevski, Dominic Solanke

Manchester United: All eyes will be on if Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho return to the squad after being left out of the squad for the Manchester derby but Mason Mount will also be out for the foreseeable future after being stretchered off during the derby. Noussair Mazraoui will be a gametime decision with a knock while Luke Shaw will miss out after going through a setback in stepping up his recovery from injury.

Manchester United predicted XI: Andre Onana, Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, Matthijs de Ligt, Diogo Dalot, Manuel Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo, Amad Diallo, Joshua Zirkzee, Bruno Fernandes, Rasmus Hojlund

Prediction

Despite their defensive struggles, Tottenham's attack will provide just enough to get through the match and inch closer to ending their trophy drought while showing how far United still have to go. Pick: Tottenham 2, Manchester United 1