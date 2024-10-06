2024 WNBA playoffs scores: Liberty erase Aces' three-peat hopes, Sun beat Lynx to force winner-take-all Game 5

The New York Liberty are going back to the WNBA Finals, and the Las Vegas Aces' quest for a three-peat is over. Early on Sunday, the Liberty used a huge fourth quarter to pull away from the Aces for a 76-62 win in Game 4 of their semifinal series. Breanna Stewart went off for 19 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and four blocks to get the Liberty back to the Finals for a second consecutive season and a record-tying sixth time overall. They are still in search of their first title, but have a good chance to get it this year.

Later on, the Connecticut Sun kept their season alive with a brilliant second half. After some lackluster outings on the defensive end, they finally got back to their best on that side of the ball and shut down the Lynx's red-hot offense after the break. Alyssa Thomas finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists, while DeWanna Bonner added 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists. They also got a big boost from Tyasha Harris, put up a playoff career-high 20 points.

Here's a look at the schedule and viewing information for Sunday's action:

New York Liberty 76, Las Vegas Aces 62 (Liberty win, 3-1)

Connecticut Sun 92, Minnesota Lynx 82 (Series tied, 1-1)

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the night bringing you all the updates below: