2024 WNBA playoffs scores: Liberty erase Aces' three-peat hopes, Sun beat Lynx to force winner-take-all Game 5

FINAL: Sun 92 -- Lynx 82
The Sun kept their season alive with a brilliant second half on Sunday afternoon, and we're now heading to a winner-take-all Game 5 back in Minneapolis on Tuesday. This will be the first Game 5 in the playoffs since 2022, when the Sun beat the Chicago Sky in the semifinals that year after being down 2-1 in that series. Can they repeat the feat this time around?
After some uncharacteristic play on the defensive end in the last few games, and even the first half of this one, the Sun locked back in on that side of the ball. They completely disrupted the Lynx's offense, particularly their outside attack, and all of those stops allowed them to play in transition.
Like the rest of her team, Alyssa Thomas had a rough first half, but bounced back to finish with 18 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists. DeWanna Bonner added 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists, while Tyasha Harris put up a playoff career-high 20 points.