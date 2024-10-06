2024 WNBA playoffs scores: Liberty erase Aces' three-peat hopes, Sun beat Lynx to force winner-take-all Game 5

Connecticut and Minnesota will battle with a WNBA Finals berth on the line Tuesday night

The New York Liberty are going back to the WNBA Finals, and the Las Vegas Aces' quest for a three-peat is over. Early on Sunday, the Liberty used a huge fourth quarter to pull away from the Aces for a 76-62 win in Game 4 of their semifinal series. Breanna Stewart went off for 19 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and four blocks to get the Liberty back to the Finals for a second consecutive season and a record-tying sixth time overall. They are still in search of their first title, but have a good chance to get it this year. 

Later on, the Connecticut Sun kept their season alive with a brilliant second half. After some lackluster outings on the defensive end, they finally got back to their best on that side of the ball and shut down the Lynx's red-hot offense after the break. Alyssa Thomas finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists, while DeWanna Bonner added 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists. They also got a big boost from Tyasha Harris, put up a playoff career-high 20 points. 

Here's a look at the schedule and viewing information for Sunday's action:

  • New York Liberty 76, Las Vegas Aces 62 (Liberty win, 3-1)
  • Connecticut Sun 92, Minnesota Lynx 82 (Series tied, 1-1)

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the night bringing you all the updates below:

Updating Live
(189)
 
Pinned
Link copied

FINAL: Sun 92 -- Lynx 82

The Sun kept their season alive with a brilliant second half on Sunday afternoon, and we're now heading to a winner-take-all Game 5 back in Minneapolis on Tuesday. This will be the first Game 5 in the playoffs since 2022, when the Sun beat the Chicago Sky in the semifinals that year after being down 2-1 in that series. Can they repeat the feat this time around?

After some uncharacteristic play on the defensive end in the last few games, and even the first half of this one, the Sun locked back in on that side of the ball. They completely disrupted the Lynx's offense, particularly their outside attack, and all of those stops allowed them to play in transition. 

Like the rest of her team, Alyssa Thomas had a rough first half, but bounced back to finish with 18 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists. DeWanna Bonner added 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists, while Tyasha Harris put up a playoff career-high 20 points. 

Jack Maloney
October 6, 2024, 11:08 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 7:08 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

FINAL: Liberty 76 -- Aces 62

The New York Liberty have gotten revenge on the Las Vegas Aces. After losing to their superteam rival in four games in the Finals last season, the Liberty returned the favor by beating the Aces in four games in the semifinals this time around. The Liberty will play either the Minnesota Lynx or Connecticut Sun in the Finals, which will begin on Thursday. 

After a competitive opening three quarters, the Liberty pulled away with a dominant fourth that included a 17-3 run in the middle of the frame. Breanna Stewart put up 19 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and four blocks in a big time performance, while Sabrina Ionescu bounced back from a rough Game 3 to put up 22 points and seven rebounds. 

With the Aces' defeat, their quest for a three-peat is over. The Houston Comets, who won the first four titles from 1997-2000, remain the only team in WNBA history to pull off that feat. 

Jack Maloney
October 6, 2024, 9:03 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 5:03 pm EDT
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WNBA via Twitter
October 6, 2024, 11:56 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 7:56 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WNBA via Twitter
October 6, 2024, 11:55 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 7:55 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@ConnecticutSun via Twitter
October 6, 2024, 11:54 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 7:54 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WNBA via Twitter
October 6, 2024, 11:51 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 7:51 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@nyliberty via Twitter
October 6, 2024, 11:50 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 7:50 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@nyliberty via Twitter
October 6, 2024, 11:49 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 7:49 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WNBA via Twitter
October 6, 2024, 11:43 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 7:43 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@ConnecticutSun via Twitter
October 6, 2024, 11:41 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 7:41 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WNBA via Twitter
October 6, 2024, 11:39 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 7:39 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WNBA via Twitter
October 6, 2024, 11:24 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 7:24 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@ConnecticutSun via Twitter
October 6, 2024, 11:24 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 7:24 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@ConnecticutSun via Twitter
October 6, 2024, 11:24 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 7:24 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WNBA via Twitter
October 6, 2024, 11:22 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 7:22 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@minnesotalynx via Twitter
October 6, 2024, 11:12 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 7:12 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WNBA via Twitter
October 6, 2024, 11:09 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 7:09 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WNBA via Twitter
October 6, 2024, 11:09 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 7:09 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@ConnecticutSun via Twitter
October 6, 2024, 11:08 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 7:08 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@ConnecticutSun via Twitter
October 6, 2024, 11:02 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 7:02 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WNBA via Twitter
October 6, 2024, 11:00 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 7:00 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WNBA via Twitter
October 6, 2024, 10:57 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 6:57 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WNBA via Twitter
October 6, 2024, 10:56 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 6:56 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@nyliberty via Twitter
October 6, 2024, 10:55 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 6:55 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@ConnecticutSun via Twitter
October 6, 2024, 10:54 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 6:54 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@ConnecticutSun via Twitter
October 6, 2024, 10:52 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 6:52 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@ConnecticutSun via Twitter
October 6, 2024, 10:47 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 6:47 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WNBA via Twitter
October 6, 2024, 10:46 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 6:46 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Sun have locked back in defensively

The Sun had the best defense in the league during the regular season, but you wouldn't have known that from the beginning of Game 2 through the first half of this contest. In the second half, though, the Sun have locked back in. They've held the Lynx to just 15 points since the break. 

Jack Maloney
October 6, 2024, 10:42 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 6:42 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@ConnecticutSun via Twitter
October 6, 2024, 10:37 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 6:37 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Third quarter: Sun 68 -- Lynx 63

The Sun finally woke up in the third quarter. They were far more locked in defensively, and were able to get out and run after getting stops. They outscored the Lynx by 12 in the frame to take a five-point lead into the fourth in what is a must-win game for the veteran bunch. 

After shooting 9-of-15 from behind the arc in the first half, the Lynx missed all six of their attempts in the third quarter. 

DeWanna Bonner is up to 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists to lead the Sun, who now have five different players in double figures. 

Jack Maloney
October 6, 2024, 10:34 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 6:34 pm EDT
See More

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    0:13

    What was he thinking? Jordan Love throws it up for easiest pick-six you'll see

  • Image thumbnail
    0:28

    MUST SEE: Seahawks return fumble 101 yards for TD vs. Giants

  • Image thumbnail
    0:32

    MUST SEE: Derrick Henry's 51-yard run in OT sets up Ravens' chip-shot winning FG

  • Image thumbnail
    0:26

    Breaking: Liberty Take Down Aces To Advance To WNBA Finals

  • Image thumbnail
    0:22

    MUST SEE: Lamar Jackson's great escape ends in ridiculous TD pass to Isaiah Likely

  • Image thumbnail
    0:22

    How did he catch THAT? Packers' Jayden Reed hauls in pass between Rams defenders | NFL on CBS

  • Image thumbnail
    0:21

    MUST SEE: Ja'Marr Chase takes Joe Burrow's short pass 70 yards TO THE HOUSE, Burrow's 5th TD

  • Image thumbnail
    0:24

    Fourth-down gamble: Bills rookie Keon Coleman takes Josh Allen pass 49 yards for TD | NFL on CBS

  • Image thumbnail
    0:16

    Stuffed! Bengals' Sam Hubbard drops NFL's leading rusher in end zone for safety | NFL on CBS

  • Image thumbnail
    0:20

    NFL on CBS: Texans' C.J. Stroud airs it out for 67-yard TD to Nico Collins

  • Image thumbnail
    0:17

    NFL on CBS: It's just pitch and catch for Trevor Lawrence and Brian Thomas on this 85-yard TD

  • Image thumbnail
    0:27

    NFL on CBS: Derrick Henry scores 100th TD of his career

See All WNBA Videos