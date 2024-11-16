The Seattle Storm coaching staff is under investigation for alleged mistreatment of players, according to a report from Annie Costabile. While the Storm declined comment to the Chicago Sun-Times, the Women's National Basketball Players Association confirmed that there was an investigation underway.

The complaints came from multiple players and accused the Storm's coaching staff, led by Noelle Quinn, of harrassment and bullying during games and practices, with the incidents stemming from on-court performances. A law firm hired by the team has been looking into the situation for at least two weeks.

Quinn, who was a part of the Storm's 2018 title team and played for the franchise from 2013-14 and 2016-18, joined the coaching staff in 2019. In 2020, she was promoted to associate head coach when Dan Hughes was forced to step away from the team due to medical reasons, and helped lead the Storm to another championship that season. When Hughes officially retired the next year, Quinn was hired as head coach in 2021 and has held the position ever since.

It is unclear at the time of this writing whether the complaints are directed at Quinn, members of her staff or both. Assistant coaches included Perry Huang, Ebony Hoffman and Pokey Chatman, who was also the assistant general manager under GM Talisa Rhea.

Quinn signed a multi-year contract extension in September of 2023, but terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Storm made a number of flashy signings last offseason, bringing in former MVP Nneka Ogwumike and six-time All-Star Skylar Diggins Smith to play alongside Jewell Loyd and Ezi Magbegor, and also re-signed Gabby Williams after the Olympics.

All of that talent did not translate to as much success as the Storm would have hoped, however. They finished 25-15 and had to settle for the No. 5 seed in the playoffs, where they were swept by the then-defending champion Las Vegas Aces in the first round.

Ogwumike, who is also the WNBPA president, is set to be a free agent this winter along with other key contributors Williams, Mercedes Russell and Sami Whitcomb. Loyd, Diggins-Smith and Magbegor are all signed through the 2025 season.