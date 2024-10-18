WNBA Finals score: Liberty vs. Lynx Game 4 live updates as New York looks to clinch first championship

The Liberty can earn their first title in franchise history with a win on Friday night

The 2024 WNBA Finals will continue on Friday with Game 4 between the top-seeded New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx. New York is up 2-1 in the best-of-five series and is one win away from the first title in franchise history.

After blowing an 18-point lead in Game 1, the Liberty made a dramatic comeback of their own in Game 3. They trailed by as many as 15 in the first half, but Breanna Stewart led a second-half charge to get them back in the game.

Then, Sabrina Ionescu stepped up with the biggest shot of her career. She buried a step-back 3 with one second left to give the Liberty a dramatic 80-77 victory.

Now, the Lynx are on the brink for the second time this postseason. The last time they were in this situation, they crushed the Connecticut Sun in Game 5 of the semifinals. Can they do the same tonight?

Here is the viewing information for Game 4:

  • No. 2 Minnesota Lynx at No. 1 New York Liberty, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN/fubo (Try for free)

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the night bringing you all the updates below.

