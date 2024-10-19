WNBA Finals score: Lynx edge Liberty, push series to winner-take-all Game 5 Sunday night

Did you really think that the 2024 WNBA Finals was going to go any other way? For the first time since 2019, and the last time ever given the impending playoff format changes, the Finals is going to a winner-take-all Game 5.

The Minnesota Lynx edged the New York Liberty, 82-80, in a back-and-forth Game 4 Friday night to send the series to a deciding Game 5 in Brooklyn on Sunday night. Lynx forward Bridget Carleton got fouled on an offensive rebound with two seconds remaining and sank both free throws to extend the series.

The first three games of this series featured three total lead changes. There were 14 of them in this game, as well as 13 ties. Instead of one team embarking on an epic comeback, this was a back-and-forth contest that was played within six points either way the entire night.

All five Lynx starters scored in double figures and none reached the 20-point mark, highlighting their collective approach. Kayla McBride led the way in the scoring department with 19, while Napheesa Collier had 14 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four steals. As usual, the Lynx got a big boost from Courtney Williams, who provided plenty of energy and finished with 15 points and seven assists.

Jonquel Jones and Leonie Fiebich were the driving forces for the Liberty. They combined for 40 points on 14 of 22 from the field, 11 rebounds and seven assists, but did not get enough help. Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu shot a combined 10 of 36 from the field, which is the biggest reason why the Liberty did not win the title on Friday.

The Liberty are still searching for the first title in franchise history, while the Lynx are now one win away from a record-setting fifth, which would give them more than any other team.

Either way, one team will make history on Sunday.