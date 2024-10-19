WNBA Finals score: Lynx edge Liberty, push series to winner-take-all Game 5 Sunday night

Minnesota survives Game 4 with an 82-80 victory

Did you really think that the 2024 WNBA Finals was going to go any other way? For the first time since 2019, and the last time ever given the impending playoff format changes, the Finals is going to a winner-take-all Game 5. 

The Minnesota Lynx edged the New York Liberty, 82-80, in a back-and-forth Game 4 Friday night to send the series to a deciding Game 5 in Brooklyn on Sunday night. Lynx forward Bridget Carleton got fouled on an offensive rebound with two seconds remaining and sank both free throws to extend the series. 

The first three games of this series featured three total lead changes. There were 14 of them in this game, as well as 13 ties. Instead of one team embarking on an epic comeback, this was a back-and-forth contest that was played within six points either way the entire night. 

All five Lynx starters scored in double figures and none reached the 20-point mark, highlighting their collective approach. Kayla McBride led the way in the scoring department with 19, while Napheesa Collier had 14 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four steals. As usual, the Lynx got a big boost from Courtney Williams, who provided plenty of energy and finished with 15 points and seven assists. 

Jonquel Jones and Leonie Fiebich were the driving forces for the Liberty. They combined for 40 points on 14 of 22 from the field, 11 rebounds and seven assists, but did not get enough help. Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu shot a combined 10 of 36 from the field, which is the biggest reason why the Liberty did not win the title on Friday. 

The Liberty are still searching for the first title in franchise history, while the Lynx are now one win away from a record-setting fifth, which would give them more than any other team. 

Either way, one team will make history on Sunday. 

FINAL: Lynx 82 -- Liberty 80

For the first time since 2019, and the final time ever with the impending playoff changes, we're going to a winner-take-all Game 5 in the WNBA Finals after the Minnesota Lynx kept their season alive with a thrilling victory in Game 4 on Friday night. 

In a back-and-forth game that featured 13 ties and 14 lead changes, the Lynx went in front for good with two seconds left on a pair of free throws from Bridget Carleton. She was fouled on an offensive rebound by Sabrina Ionescu and stepped to the line to calmly make both. Ionescu then put up a heave at the buzzer, but it was no good. 

Kayla McBride had 19 points to lead the way in the scoring department for the Lynx, who had all five starters score in double figures.

The Liberty got 40 points from Jonquel Jones and Leonie Fiebich, but those two got no help. Breanna Stewart and Ionescu combined for just 21 points on 36 shots. 

Jack Maloney
October 19, 2024, 2:10 AM
Oct. 18, 2024, 10:10 pm EDT
@nyliberty via Twitter
October 19, 2024, 3:22 AM
@WNBA via Twitter
October 19, 2024, 3:11 AM
@minnesotalynx via Twitter
October 19, 2024, 2:59 AM
@WNBA via Twitter
October 19, 2024, 2:53 AM
@WNBA via Twitter
October 19, 2024, 2:45 AM
@WNBA via Twitter
October 19, 2024, 2:42 AM
@minnesotalynx via Twitter
October 19, 2024, 2:39 AM
@minnesotalynx via Twitter
October 19, 2024, 2:34 AM
@WNBA via Twitter
October 19, 2024, 2:30 AM
@WNBA via Twitter
October 19, 2024, 2:29 AM
@WNBA via Twitter
October 19, 2024, 2:25 AM
@WNBA via Twitter
October 19, 2024, 2:23 AM
@WNBA via Twitter
October 19, 2024, 2:22 AM
@WNBA via Twitter
October 19, 2024, 2:22 AM
@minnesotalynx via Twitter
October 19, 2024, 2:20 AM
@WNBA via Twitter
October 19, 2024, 2:18 AM
@minnesotalynx via Twitter
October 19, 2024, 2:16 AM
@WNBA via Twitter
October 19, 2024, 2:15 AM
@WNBA via Twitter
October 19, 2024, 2:13 AM
@minnesotalynx via Twitter
October 19, 2024, 2:12 AM
@WNBA via Twitter
October 19, 2024, 2:10 AM
@minnesotalynx via Twitter
October 19, 2024, 2:07 AM
@WNBA via Twitter
October 19, 2024, 2:07 AM
We're going to Game 5! Sabrina Ionescu's heave at the buzzer does not go down and the Lynx win it, 82-80

Jack Maloney
October 19, 2024, 2:06 AM
Wow. Courtney Williams with a terrible shot but Bridget Carleton got fouled on the offensive rebound attempt. Sabrina Ionescu backed into her in mid-air. Carleton makes both and it's 82-80 Lynx with 2 seconds left. Liberty timeout to advance the ball. They'll have a chance to tie or win it

Jack Maloney
October 19, 2024, 2:05 AM
@WNBA via Twitter
October 19, 2024, 2:02 AM
A couple of terrible possessions by each team. Lynx now have the ball with 18.3 seconds left after a shot clock violation by the Liberty. Lynx timeout to advance the ball. They can hold for the final shot. 

Jack Maloney
October 19, 2024, 2:02 AM
@WNBA via Twitter
October 19, 2024, 2:00 AM
All tied with 1:10 left

What a few minutes here. Both teams have been trading big shots and now we're all tied at 80-80 with 1:10 remaining after an and-one by Jonquel Jones. She has been terrific tonight and kept the Liberty alive while Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu have struggled. 

Jack Maloney
October 19, 2024, 1:59 AM
Oct. 18, 2024, 9:59 pm EDT
