WNBA Finals score: Lynx edge Liberty, push series to winner-take-all Game 5 Sunday night

FINAL: Lynx 82 -- Liberty 80
For the first time since 2019, and the final time ever with the impending playoff changes, we're going to a winner-take-all Game 5 in the WNBA Finals after the Minnesota Lynx kept their season alive with a thrilling victory in Game 4 on Friday night.
In a back-and-forth game that featured 13 ties and 14 lead changes, the Lynx went in front for good with two seconds left on a pair of free throws from Bridget Carleton. She was fouled on an offensive rebound by Sabrina Ionescu and stepped to the line to calmly make both. Ionescu then put up a heave at the buzzer, but it was no good.
Kayla McBride had 19 points to lead the way in the scoring department for the Lynx, who had all five starters score in double figures.
The Liberty got 40 points from Jonquel Jones and Leonie Fiebich, but those two got no help. Breanna Stewart and Ionescu combined for just 21 points on 36 shots.