It's been a wild year so far in the boxing ring. The first four-belt undisputed heavyweight champion was crowned after Oleksandr Usyk outboxed Tyson Fury. Undisputed (at the time) super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez returned to score a spirited win over countryman Jaime Munguia before returning in September to outbox Edgar Berlanga. And Gervonta Davis scored a brutal knockout in his return to the ring against Frank Martin.

But with just over three months left to go in 2024, there are plenty of big attractions left on the horizon. Usyk and Fury are set to rematch at the close of the year in Saudi Arabia. There's the much-anticipated showdown between social media star turned boxer Jake Paul and former undisputed heavyweight king Mike Tyson, who just turned 58.

The next big fight up is a massive one. Light heavyweight supremacy will be on the line when titleholders Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev clash to crown an undisputed champion in a fight years in the making. The fight was delayed once after a Beterbiev injury but is now just weeks away.

Take a look at the rest of the calendar for 2024 below.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.

2024 upcoming boxing schedule