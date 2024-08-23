Floyd Mayweather's exhibition boxing career continues this Saturday when he faces John Gotti III. The fight is a rematch of a June 2023 exhibition that saw a brawl break out after referee Kenny Bayless stopped the fight in the sixth round.

Mayweather was well in control of the first meeting when repeated warnings for rough behavior by Gotti led to Bayless waiving off the fight. Gotti moved past Mayweather and began throwing punches, forcing Mayweather to throw back in return until members of both fighters' camps entered the ring. The arena eventually had to be evacuated as a result of the post-fight brawl.

Mayweather and Gotti now run it back at Arena CDMX in Mexico City, though tensions between the two have seemed to have settled as the rematch approaches.

Mayweather retired from professional boxing in August 2017 when he defeated UFC superstar Conor McGregor to run his record to a perfect 50-0. Since retirement, Mayweather has fought seven exhibition bouts.

Gotti is the grandson and son of infamous crime bosses John Gotti and John Gotti Jr.

Mayweather vs. Gotti fight card

Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III

Victor Ortiz vs. Rodrigo Damian Coria

Alan David Picasso vs. Azat Hovhannisyan

Curmel Tramayne Moton vs. Victor Vazquez

Mayweather vs. Gotti viewing information

Date: Aug. 24 | Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET (main card)

Location: Arena CDMX -- Mexico City

TV channel: PPV.com, traditional PPV