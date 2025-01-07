Highly-regarded prospect and former Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis is set for his first world championship fight. Davis will take on WBO lightweight champion Denys Berinchyk on Feb. 14 in New York at The Theater in Madison Square Garden.

Davis (12-0, 8 KO) has looked like a future world champion for much of his career, with the lone real blemish on his record being a 2023 majority decision win over Nahir Albright that was overturned after Davis failed a drug test after testing positive for marijuana.

In his most recent outing, Davis looked the best he has in his professional career, taking less than two rounds to stop Gustavo Lemos, a credible and durable opponent who had never been stopped in his career. Davis may have been given some extra motivation for that fight as he served as a headliner in his hometown of Norfolk, Virginia.

Berinchyk (19-0, 9 KO) is another step up in competition for Davis and a tougher opponent than Davis has faced to date.

In May 2024, Berinchyk defeated Emanuel Navarrete by split decision to win the vacant WBO title in Navarrete's bid to win a world title in a fourth division.

Berinchyk's progress up the ranks has been slow thanks to only fighting once per year since 2022, but he has proven he can not only hang with, but defeat skilled fighters and will not make it an easy night for the rising star.