The big night is almost here. Mike Tyson and Jake Paul are set to battle it out inside a boxing ring placed on the field at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas -- home of the Dallas Cowboys -- for what is sure to be an epic event no matter the result. It's an incredibly unique event given that Tyson, 58, will be fighting in a professional manner for the first time since 2005 when he quit on the stool against Kevin McBride.

Paul, 27, will look to pick up the biggest win of his career by far after collecting victories over former MMA fighters to start his career. The fight was originally scheduled for July, but an ulcer flare up from Tyson forced a postponement. In his place, Paul scored a big win over former MMA fighter turned bareknuckle brawler Mike Perry.

The fight will be sanctioned by the Texas commission, but feature unique rules, such as 14-ounce gloves and shorter rounds.

Before we get to fight night, let's take a closer look at how these two combatants stack up in both stature and accomplishment to date.