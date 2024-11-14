The big night is almost here. Mike Tyson and Jake Paul are set to battle it out inside a boxing ring placed on the field at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas -- home of the Dallas Cowboys -- for what is sure to be an epic event no matter the result. It's an incredibly unique event given that Tyson, 58, will be fighting in a professional manner for the first time since 2005 when he quit on the stool against Kevin McBride.

Paul, 27, will look to pick up the biggest win of his career by far after collecting victories over former MMA fighters to start his career. The fight was originally scheduled for July, but an ulcer flare up from Tyson forced a postponement. In his place, Paul scored a big win over former MMA fighter turned bareknuckle brawler Mike Perry.

The final press conference on Wednesday was a bit odd in that Tyson gave one word or one sentence responses to every question he was asked. Paul attempted to get Tyson to engage with his typical trolling behavior, but Tyson seemed somewhere between disinterested and bored, continuing to repeat that he had said everything he wanted to say ahead of the fight. None of that will matter once that first bell rings on Friday night.

The fight will be sanctioned by the Texas commission, but feature unique rules, such as 14-ounce gloves and shorter rounds.

Before we get to fight night, let's take a closer look at how these two combatants stack up in both stature and accomplishment to date.

Tyson vs. Paul Tale of the Tape

Fighter Mike Tyson Jake Paul Nickname "Iron Mike" "The Problem Child" Age 58 27 Height 5-foot-10 6-foot-1 Reach 71 inches 76 inches Stance Orthodox Orthodox Record 50-6, 44 KOs 10-1, 7 KOs Titles Former undisputed heavyweight champion None Hometown Brooklyn, New York Westlake, Ohio Residence Las Vegas Dorado, Puerto Rico Net worth $10 million* $80 million* Best wins Michael Spinks (KO1, 1988), Trevor Berbick (TKO2, 1986), Larry Holmes (TKO4, 1988) Anderson Silva (UD8, 2022), Nate Diaz (UD10, 2023), Mike Perry (TKO6, 2024) Notable losses James "Buster" Douglas (KO10, 1990), Evander Holyfield (TKO11, 1996), Lennox Lewis (KO8, 2002) Tommy Fury (SD8, 2023) Odds +170 -210

*Denotes online estimates of net worth

