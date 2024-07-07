Official result: Nate Diaz def. Jorge Masvidal via majority decision (95-95, 97-93, 98-92)
Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal fight results, highlights: Diaz earns majority decision in boxing rematch
The pair of former UFC fighters put it all on the line in the boxing ring on Saturday in a back-and-forth affair
Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal renewed their rivalry on Saturday night, a rivalry that dated back to their 2019 meeting for the inaugural UFC BMF championship in 2019. Unlike their first meeting in the Octagon five years ago, the rematch took place in the boxing ring. Also unlike the first meeting, the night ended with Diaz having his hand raised by decision.
The fight was a constant push and pull between the volume punching and forward movement of Diaz and the powerful explosions of Masvidal. Depending on which approach a viewer preferred, it would have been easy to score the fight for either man.
Masvidal frequently found himself backed against the ropes where Diaz would throw rights and lefts with a seeming disregard for putting any power behind the shots. In between those moments, Masvidal would fire looping punches, mostly from an unexpected southpaw stance, that connected with far more pop.
Despite Diaz being the fighter who was throwing more volume, the fight ended with an 182-151 Masvidal advantage in total punches landed.
At the conclusion of 10 rounds of action, Diaz was awarded the majority decision with official scorecards of 95-95, 97-93 and 98-92.
"It feels good to get the job done, for sure," Diaz said, adding a bit of respect after a contentious build to the rematch. "Mission accomplished. ... I could feel the love out here in Cali every time. Shout out to California. It's whatever. It's always been respect for anybody who is fighting."
As for what comes next, Diaz mentioned both a boxing rematch with Jake Paul, who dropped and defeated Diaz in 2023, and a return to the UFC where he set his sights on welterweight champion Leon Edwards.
"I'm going to beat Jake Paul's f---ing ass and I'm down to fight the highest ranked boxer I can find," Diaz said. "My main objective is always to be the best fighter in the world so I want to go back to the UFC. Leon Edwards, Jake Paul and anybody the f--- else, you're dead."
Elsewhere on the card, Shane Mosley Jr. picked up one of the biggest wins of his career when he bested veteran Daniel Jacobs by decision. Jacobs, who had been out of action since 2022, struggled to keep up with his younger opponent throughout the fight. Plus, more former MMA fighters met in a co-feature as Chris Avila took a clear decision over Anthony Pettis over six rounds.
CBS Sports was with you throughout the entire way on Saturday with the live results and highlights below.
Fight card, results
- Nate Diaz def. Jorge Masvidal via majority decision (95-95, 97-93, 98-92)
- Shane Mosley Jr. def. Daniel Jacobs via unanimous decision (99-91, 99-91, 100-90)
- Chris Avila def. Anthony Pettis via unanimous decision (58-56, 59-55, 59-55)
- Curmel Moton def. Nikolai Buzolin via second-round knockout
- Amado Vargas def. Sean Garcia via sixth-round TKO
- Devin Cushing def. Manny Correa via unanimous decision (77-75, 78-74, 80-72)
Diaz vs. Masvidal scorecard, live coverage
|Round
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|Total
|Diaz
|10
|9
|9
|10
|9
|10
|9
|10
|10
|10
|96
|Masvidal
|9
|10
|10
|9
|10
|9
|10
|9
|9
|9
|94
Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal -- Round 10: Diaz continued to just move forward and throw at a high volume. Diaz threw a combination that closed with another uppercut but Masvidal landed a good right hand. Another Masvidal right hand followed before a left hook. A Masvidal right hand was partially deflected as he shoved Diaz into the ropes. Diaz landed a solid one-two combination along the ropes. These scorecards can really go either way within reason. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Diaz (96-94)
Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal -- Round 9: Masvidal did the better early work trapping Diaz along the ropes and throwing with both hands both to the body and the head. Once the Masvidal attack slowed, Diaz took control. Diaz landed a good right hand and then opened up with more shots, landing a good uppercut. Masvidal missed a wild left as he continued to change stances somewhat randomly. Masvidal had a few good moments but most of the round was Diaz's quantity. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Diaz (86-85)
Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal -- Round 8: Diaz landed a lengthy stream of punches, none of which seemed to bother Masvidal but they did land and that matters. Masvidal fired a few punches back but didn't land anything meaningful. Diaz's swarms continued to be effective throughout the round, with Masvidal not connecting nearly as much as previous rounds until a few good right hands in the final moments of the frame. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Diaz (76-76)
Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal -- Round 7: Slapping lefts and rights from Diaz before Masvidal came back with a good left hand. Diaz landed a few more slapping rights before they exchanged a few punches along the ropes. Masvidal came back with a good right hand and then a ripping shot to the body. A sweeping left landed for Masvidal and a ripping shot to the body before another right hand landed. Diaz came back with a left hand of his own. I generally feel like I have a good grasp on how a fight should be scored but not so much with this fight. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Masvidal (67-66)
Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal -- Round 6: Masvidal had switched back to an orthodox stance before swapping back, all in the opening minute of the round. Diaz stuck Masvidal's back to the ropes and peppered with more punches. Diaz landed a looping left hook before Masvidal ripped to the body and then brought a left hand up to the chin. Probably another Diaz round there on the strength of volume. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Diaz (57-57)
Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal -- Round 5: Diaz brawled on the inside, throwing body shots in the clinch. Masvidal tried to come back and landed a few body shots before opening up with a few shots to the head. Masvidal landed another good sweeping right to the jaw. When it seemed Masvidal had the round in hand, Diaz trapped him against the ropes and just threw a constant flurry of shots. Masvidal responded with a few heavy shots. Again, it's down to whether the bigger punches from Masvidal outweigh the constant stream of half-power shots from Diaz. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Masvidal (48-47)
Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal -- Round 4: Diaz looks as though he's fading a bit, which is unusual with his constantly elite cardio. Diaz dipped down to the body more in the round. Despite looking a bit gassed, he continued to come forward just pumping punches out. Masvidal started sitting down on his shots again, ripping to the body and then back to the head. Diaz laughed and turned his back at one point before getting back to throwing punches. Masvidal missed with a home run right late in the round. Let's shade it to Diaz and tie it back up again because who knows how this is being scored. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Diaz (38-38)
Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal -- Round 3: Diaz again came forward swarming with punches but got turned by Masvidal who peppered with some looping shots around the guard. It's becoming a game of Diaz's volume and half-speed punches against Masvidal committing to actually sitting down on combinations before backing off into the ropes. Masvidal connected with a big looping left hand as Diaz flurried and then led out with three right hooks that connected well. These are close rounds where Masvidal lands less, throws less, but when he does land it clearly means more. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Masvidal (29-28)
Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal -- Round 2: Masvidal tried to stick more toward the center of the ring early in the round but two slapping punches from Diaz changed that plan and Masvidal again put his back to the ropes where he did land a few punches. Masvidal continued to fight from southpaw and connected with a left straight and a jab behind it. Diaz got the fight back to a distance and flung jabs but a big overhand right connected for Masvidal. Masvidal's punches seemed to have the better snap and he may have stolen it. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Masvidal (19-19)
Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal -- Round 1: Diaz opened with a few long, lazy punches before Masvidal tried to swarm briefly. Masvidal badly missed a lead right hook fighting from a southpaw stance. Diaz got Masvidal trapped in a corner but didn't land anything meaningful with the opportunity. Diaz kept poking out straight shots but with no real snap on them. Masvidal tried to fire back here and there but mostly fought along the ropes where Diaz was able to throw some slapping punches around the guard. Masvidal did do a bit of decent work late, going to the body and coming back upstairs but Diaz's slapping shots connected again. Not solid boxing action or anything of the sort, but what were you expecting? Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Diaz
Diaz and Masvidal are about to make their walks to the ring. Not much longer before the two throw down.
With all the undercard fights out of the way, all that is left is Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal in the main event.
Official result: Shane Mosley Jr. def. Daniel Jacobs via unanimous decision (99-91, 99-91, 100-90)
Jacobs is showing every bit of his age and inactivity tonight, mostly getting worked over by Mosley Jr. Jacobs wants to do more than he's able, it seems.
Co-main event is up now as Daniel Jacobs makes his return to boxing to take on Shane Mosley Jr. Jacobs has just two fights since 2020 while Mosley Jr. has won four in a row since 2022.
Chris Avila def. Anthony Pettis via unanimous decision (58-56, 59-55, 59-55): Pettis and Avila go the distance and neither man was able to really do much of anything offensively. Avila was able to control much of the action with his jab and clinch work to prevent Pettis from getting off much offense. Not much else to say about this fight other than it's tough to expect much out of guys with this little experience.
