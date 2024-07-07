Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal fight results, highlights: Diaz earns majority decision in boxing rematch

Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal renewed their rivalry on Saturday night, a rivalry that dated back to their 2019 meeting for the inaugural UFC BMF championship in 2019. Unlike their first meeting in the Octagon five years ago, the rematch took place in the boxing ring. Also unlike the first meeting, the night ended with Diaz having his hand raised by decision.

The fight was a constant push and pull between the volume punching and forward movement of Diaz and the powerful explosions of Masvidal. Depending on which approach a viewer preferred, it would have been easy to score the fight for either man.

Masvidal frequently found himself backed against the ropes where Diaz would throw rights and lefts with a seeming disregard for putting any power behind the shots. In between those moments, Masvidal would fire looping punches, mostly from an unexpected southpaw stance, that connected with far more pop.

Despite Diaz being the fighter who was throwing more volume, the fight ended with an 182-151 Masvidal advantage in total punches landed.

At the conclusion of 10 rounds of action, Diaz was awarded the majority decision with official scorecards of 95-95, 97-93 and 98-92.

"It feels good to get the job done, for sure," Diaz said, adding a bit of respect after a contentious build to the rematch. "Mission accomplished. ... I could feel the love out here in Cali every time. Shout out to California. It's whatever. It's always been respect for anybody who is fighting."

As for what comes next, Diaz mentioned both a boxing rematch with Jake Paul, who dropped and defeated Diaz in 2023, and a return to the UFC where he set his sights on welterweight champion Leon Edwards.

"I'm going to beat Jake Paul's f---ing ass and I'm down to fight the highest ranked boxer I can find," Diaz said. "My main objective is always to be the best fighter in the world so I want to go back to the UFC. Leon Edwards, Jake Paul and anybody the f--- else, you're dead."

Elsewhere on the card, Shane Mosley Jr. picked up one of the biggest wins of his career when he bested veteran Daniel Jacobs by decision. Jacobs, who had been out of action since 2022, struggled to keep up with his younger opponent throughout the fight. Plus, more former MMA fighters met in a co-feature as Chris Avila took a clear decision over Anthony Pettis over six rounds.

CBS Sports was with you throughout the entire way on Saturday with the live results and highlights below.

Fight card, results

Nate Diaz def. Jorge Masvidal via majority decision (95-95, 97-93, 98-92)

Shane Mosley Jr. def. Daniel Jacobs via unanimous decision (99-91, 99-91, 100-90)

Chris Avila def. Anthony Pettis via unanimous decision (58-56, 59-55, 59-55)

Curmel Moton def. Nikolai Buzolin via second-round knockout



Amado Vargas def. Sean Garcia via sixth-round TKO

Devin Cushing def. Manny Correa via unanimous decision (77-75, 78-74, 80-72)



Diaz vs. Masvidal scorecard, live coverage