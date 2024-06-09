Police reportedly detained boxer Ryan Garcia in Beverly Hills, California on Saturday. A video shows a man alleged to be Garcia in handcuffs being led out of the hotel.

Garcia was reportedly arrested for felony vandalism at the Waldorf Astoria on Saturday afternoon, according to TMZ Sports. The boxing superstar allegedly trashed his hotel room and the hallway before the Beverly Hills Police Department intervened. Any damage over $400 can be considered a felony in California.

The video published by TMZ Sports shows the police escorting a man believed to be Garcia. A helmet covers the suspect's face but he's sporting tattoos seemingly identical to Garcia's. The publication claims Garcia appeared to be under the influence but complied peacefully with officers. Eyewitnesses reportedly told the publication there were nearly a dozen cop cars at the scene.

One of Garcia's family members reportedly called a wellness check on the boxer at the same hotel on Wednesday, according to TMZ Sports. The New York State Athletic Commission previously asked Garcia to undergo a mental health evaluation prior to his April fight with Devin Haney.

Garcia (25-1, 20 KOs) is coming off a non-title majority decision win against WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney. The result of the fight is in jeopardy after Garcia tested positive for a banned substance.