Tyson Fury was handed the first loss of his professional career in May at the hands of Oleksandr Usyk, losing his WBC heavyweight title in the process. The former champ, however, will get a chance to make amends in Fury vs. Usyk II on Saturday. The rematch will take place at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which is also where Usyk prevailed back in May to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 2000.

The first Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk bout saw the latter win by split decision and improve his perfect record to 22-0 (14 KO). Meanwhile, Fury is now 34-1-1 (24 KO) and coming off his first loss since his amateur days over 15 years ago. While Usyk vs. Fury II won't be for the undisputed heavyweight title, as Usyk vacated the IBF championship, it will still be for the other three main belts in the WBA, WBO and WBC titles.

Fury vs. Usyk 2 is the headliner of a six-card fight card beginning at noon ET, with the main event ring walk slated for around 6 p.m. ET on Saturday. Usyk is the -145 favorite to win (risk $145 to win $100), with Fury the +120 underdog in the latest Usyk vs. Fury odds. The over/under for total rounds is 10.5, with the Over at -210 and the Under at +160. The method of victory with the shortest odds is Usyk prevailing via points or decision (+180), and you can also bet on other Fury vs. Usyk props such as round betting, knockdowns and punches landed at various sportsbooks.

Where to bet Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk

For those who have yet to register at the following sportsbooks, you can claim these welcome bonuses by following the individual promo details before you bet on the last big fight of 2024.

Fury-Usyk 2 odds

Money line: Usyk -145, Fury +120

Usyk -145, Fury +120 Total rounds: 10.5 (-210/+160)

10.5 (-210/+160) Usyk method of victory : Via KO/TKO +300, Via decision +165

: Via KO/TKO +300, Via decision +165 Fury method of victory : Via KO/TKO +310, Via decision +370

: Via KO/TKO +310, Via decision +370 Draw: +1400

+1400 Picks: Visit SportsLine to see more picks for Usyk vs. Fury 2

How to bet Fury-Usyk

Usyk took a split decision when the fighters first met in May, becoming the unified heavyweight champion in the process and ending Fury's undefeated reign. The boxing odds in that first matchup were just about pick 'em, with some sportsbooks making Fury a slight favorite. Now, the rematch sees Usyk as a slight favorite with Fury as an underdog for the first time since he became a heavyweight champion. The rematch also has just three of the four major belts on the line, as Usyk was unable to make a short-notice mandatory defense of the IBF title and dropped it as a result. Still, the winner of Saturday's rematch will be generally regarded as the unified heavyweight champion.

The heavyweight brawlers were both undefeated when they met in May. Fury came out strong early, using his reach and combinations to rack up points and put some early rounds in the bank. However, the resilient Usyk responded and took over in the second half of the fight.

Usyk stunned Fury with a series of punches in the ninth round amid a flurry that arguably could have warranted a stoppage. Instead, Fury was saved by the bell amid a scored knockdown but still had to weather an onslaught from Usyk for the final three rounds. Although the outcome appeared to be a close but clear victory for Usyk, Fury managed to win on one scorecard and later insisted he won the fight.

Now, Fury has a chance at redemption and to create the possibility of an epic trilogy with a victory Saturday, while Usyk can put to rest any narratives suggesting his first win was a fluke with another dominant performance.

I've released my top-rated selections for Usyk vs. Fury 2 at SportsLine. One play I like is for the fight to go Under 10.5 round for odds of +160, but I also have a method-of-victory prop that features a plus-money payout over at SportsLine.





Responsible gaming

If you click on the "Responsible Gambling" icon on the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app, you will be taken to the web. There, you will find all kinds of helpful self-service tools that you can set for yourself, such as deposit limits, single wager limits, time-based wager limits, timeouts and a self-exclusion list.

Also on this page are resources for helping those in need of problem gambling assistance.

Moreover, Fanatics posts state-specific resources on this page that will differ depending on which state your account is registered in.