Key Players
J. Franklin
0 G
T. Herro
14 G
32.2 Min. Per Game 32.2
14.2 Pts. Per Game 14.2
2.4 Ast. Per Game 2.4
4.5 Reb. Per Game 4.5
53.3 Field Goal % 47.3
46.7 Three Point % 36.8
59.3 Free Throw % 94.0
+ 1 Damien Daniels made 2nd of 2 free throws 16.0
  Damien Daniels missed 1st of 2 free throws 16.0
  Personal foul on Jonny David 16.0
  Lost ball turnover on Immanuel Quickley, stolen by Damien Daniels 17.0
  Defensive rebound by EJ Montgomery 34.0
  Jaylen Franklin missed jump shot 36.0
  Turnover on EJ Montgomery 55.0
  Offensive foul on EJ Montgomery 55.0
  Defensive rebound by Kentucky 1:12
  Hayden Farquhar missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:15
+ 1 Jemarl Baker Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:32
Team Stats
Points 44 79
Field Goals 17-53 (32.1%) 30-56 (53.6%)
3-Pointers 5-23 (21.7%) 4-14 (28.6%)
Free Throws 5-10 (50.0%) 15-19 (78.9%)
Total Rebounds 19 49
Offensive 3 14
Defensive 14 30
Team 2 5
Assists 10 9
Steals 9 5
Blocks 3 1
Turnovers 9 12
Fouls 17 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
J. Lewis F
17 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
3
K. Johnson G
25 PTS, 7 REB
12T
away team logo 15 Abilene Chr. 27-7 133144
home team logo 2 Kentucky 28-6 394079
UK -20.5, O/U 133
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Jacksonville, FL
Team Stats
away team logo 15 Abilene Chr. 27-7 74.5 PPG 35.7 RPG 15.6 APG
home team logo 2 Kentucky 28-6 76.7 PPG 40.8 RPG 13.8 APG
Key Players
1
J. Lewis F 13.7 PPG 6.2 RPG 2.7 APG 46.2 FG%
3
K. Johnson G 13.4 PPG 5.8 RPG 1.6 APG 46.3 FG%
Top Scorers
1
J. Lewis F 17 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
3
K. Johnson G 25 PTS 7 REB 0 AST
32.1 FG% 53.6
21.7 3PT FG% 28.6
50.0 FT% 78.9
Abilene Chr.
Starters
J. Lewis
J. Franklin
P. Ricks
H. Farquhar
D. Daniels
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Lewis 17 5 3 7/12 1/2 2/4 1 35 1 2 2 2 3
J. Franklin 9 0 4 4/10 1/2 0/2 2 34 3 1 1 0 0
P. Ricks 9 2 0 3/11 1/9 2/2 2 37 2 0 2 0 2
H. Farquhar 8 0 1 3/7 2/6 0/0 3 18 0 0 0 0 0
D. Daniels 1 3 1 0/5 0/3 1/2 3 26 2 0 2 0 3
Bench
K. Kohl
T. Lenox
T. Cameron
C. Gayman
J. Pleasant
H. Howell
C. Cobb
P. Hiepler
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Kohl 0 4 0 0/3 0/0 0/0 1 13 1 0 0 1 3
T. Lenox 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 20 0 0 0 0 1
T. Cameron 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
C. Gayman 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Pleasant 0 2 1 0/3 0/0 0/0 1 14 0 0 2 0 2
H. Howell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Cobb - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Hiepler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 44 17 10 17/53 5/23 5/10 17 200 9 3 9 3 14
Kentucky
Starters
K. Johnson
R. Travis
T. Herro
A. Hagans
E. Montgomery
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Johnson 25 7 0 10/16 3/5 2/3 2 30 0 0 1 2 5
R. Travis 18 9 1 8/10 0/1 2/2 3 26 0 0 3 4 5
T. Herro 14 3 1 7/12 0/2 0/0 0 33 2 0 1 1 2
A. Hagans 4 4 3 1/2 0/0 2/2 3 25 1 0 1 1 3
E. Montgomery 3 11 0 1/5 0/0 1/3 4 23 1 0 2 4 7
Bench
N. Richards
J. Baker Jr.
J. David
I. Quickley
B. Calipari
P. Washington
Z. Payne
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Richards 8 4 1 2/2 0/0 4/5 3 17 0 1 2 2 2
J. Baker Jr. 7 2 2 1/3 1/3 4/4 2 25 1 0 0 0 2
J. David 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
I. Quickley 0 4 1 0/6 0/3 0/0 0 20 0 0 2 0 4
B. Calipari - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Washington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Payne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 79 44 9 30/56 4/14 15/19 18 201 5 1 12 14 30
NCAA BB Scores