No Text
ABIL
UK
No Text
Key Players
J. Franklin
0 G
T. Herro
14 G
|32.2
|Min. Per Game
|32.2
|14.2
|Pts. Per Game
|14.2
|2.4
|Ast. Per Game
|2.4
|4.5
|Reb. Per Game
|4.5
|53.3
|Field Goal %
|47.3
|46.7
|Three Point %
|36.8
|59.3
|Free Throw %
|94.0
|+ 1
|Damien Daniels made 2nd of 2 free throws
|16.0
|Damien Daniels missed 1st of 2 free throws
|16.0
|Personal foul on Jonny David
|16.0
|Lost ball turnover on Immanuel Quickley, stolen by Damien Daniels
|17.0
|Defensive rebound by EJ Montgomery
|34.0
|Jaylen Franklin missed jump shot
|36.0
|Turnover on EJ Montgomery
|55.0
|Offensive foul on EJ Montgomery
|55.0
|Defensive rebound by Kentucky
|1:12
|Hayden Farquhar missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:15
|+ 1
|Jemarl Baker Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:32
|Team Stats
|Points
|44
|79
|Field Goals
|17-53 (32.1%)
|30-56 (53.6%)
|3-Pointers
|5-23 (21.7%)
|4-14 (28.6%)
|Free Throws
|5-10 (50.0%)
|15-19 (78.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|19
|49
|Offensive
|3
|14
|Defensive
|14
|30
|Team
|2
|5
|Assists
|10
|9
|Steals
|9
|5
|Blocks
|3
|1
|Turnovers
|9
|12
|Fouls
|17
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
25 PTS, 7 REB
|Team Stats
|15 Abilene Chr. 27-7
|74.5 PPG
|35.7 RPG
|15.6 APG
|2 Kentucky 28-6
|76.7 PPG
|40.8 RPG
|13.8 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|J. Lewis F
|13.7 PPG
|6.2 RPG
|2.7 APG
|46.2 FG%
|
3
|K. Johnson G
|13.4 PPG
|5.8 RPG
|1.6 APG
|46.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Lewis F
|17 PTS
|5 REB
|3 AST
|K. Johnson G
|25 PTS
|7 REB
|0 AST
|
|32.1
|FG%
|53.6
|
|
|21.7
|3PT FG%
|28.6
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|78.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Lewis
|17
|5
|3
|7/12
|1/2
|2/4
|1
|35
|1
|2
|2
|2
|3
|J. Franklin
|9
|0
|4
|4/10
|1/2
|0/2
|2
|34
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|P. Ricks
|9
|2
|0
|3/11
|1/9
|2/2
|2
|37
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|H. Farquhar
|8
|0
|1
|3/7
|2/6
|0/0
|3
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Daniels
|1
|3
|1
|0/5
|0/3
|1/2
|3
|26
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Kohl
|0
|4
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|13
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|T. Lenox
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Cameron
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Gayman
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Pleasant
|0
|2
|1
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|14
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|H. Howell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Cobb
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Hiepler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|44
|17
|10
|17/53
|5/23
|5/10
|17
|200
|9
|3
|9
|3
|14
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Johnson
|25
|7
|0
|10/16
|3/5
|2/3
|2
|30
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5
|R. Travis
|18
|9
|1
|8/10
|0/1
|2/2
|3
|26
|0
|0
|3
|4
|5
|T. Herro
|14
|3
|1
|7/12
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|33
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|A. Hagans
|4
|4
|3
|1/2
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|25
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|E. Montgomery
|3
|11
|0
|1/5
|0/0
|1/3
|4
|23
|1
|0
|2
|4
|7
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Richards
|8
|4
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|4/5
|3
|17
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|J. Baker Jr.
|7
|2
|2
|1/3
|1/3
|4/4
|2
|25
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. David
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I. Quickley
|0
|4
|1
|0/6
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|20
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|B. Calipari
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Washington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Payne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|79
|44
|9
|30/56
|4/14
|15/19
|18
|201
|5
|1
|12
|14
|30
