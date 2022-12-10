Carter scores 18 as UIC defeats Western Michigan 62-56
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) Jace Carter's 18 points helped UIC defeat Western Michigan 62-56 on Saturday.
Carter shot 6 for 14 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line for the Flames (6-4). Trevante Anderson was 4 of 7 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 4 for 6 from the line to add 15 points. Christian Jones recorded 10 points and was 3 of 8 shooting (2 for 6 from distance).
Tafari Simms led the Broncos (3-7) in scoring, finishing with 24 points and 12 rebounds. Jefferson Monegro added nine points and four assists for Western Michigan. Titus Wright also had seven points and six rebounds.
Carter scored 12 points in the first half for UIC, who led 30-18 at halftime. Jones led UIC with 10 points in the second half as their team was outscored by six points over the final half but hung on for the victory.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|(Flames gains possession)
|19:33
|Tre Anderson turnover (Javaughn Hannah steals)
|19:16
|Titus Wright turnover
|19:03
|+2
|Jace Carter makes two point layup (Cameron Fens assists)
|2-0
|18:48
|Toby Okani personal foul
|18:44
|Markeese Hastings turnover (Jace Carter steals)
|18:39
|Christian Jones misses three point jump shot
|18:37
|Markeese Hastings defensive rebound
|18:19
|Lamar Norman Jr. misses two point jump shot
|18:17
|Markeese Hastings offensive rebound
|18:11
|Markeese Hastings misses two point layup
|18:09
|Jace Carter defensive rebound
|18:01
|+3
|Tre Anderson makes three point jump shot (Jace Carter assists)
|5-0
|17:52
|Jefferson Monegro turnover
|17:31
|+3
|Jace Carter makes three point jump shot (Tre Anderson assists)
|8-0
|17:11
|Jace Carter blocks Jefferson Monegro's two point layup
|17:09
|Broncos offensive rebound
|16:58
|+2
|Jefferson Monegro makes two point layup
|8-2
|16:58
|Cameron Fens shooting foul (Jefferson Monegro draws the foul)
|16:58
|+1
|Jefferson Monegro makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|8-3
|16:49
|Filip Skobalj misses three point jump shot
|16:47
|Owen Lobsinger defensive rebound
|16:36
|Owen Lobsinger turnover
|16:14
|Christian Jones misses three point jump shot
|16:12
|Jefferson Monegro defensive rebound
|15:45
|Lamar Norman Jr. misses two point layup
|15:43
|Toby Okani defensive rebound
|15:27
|Filip Skobalj misses three point jump shot
|15:25
|Lamar Norman Jr. defensive rebound
|15:14
|Tre Anderson personal foul
|15:14
|TV timeout
|15:04
|Owen Lobsinger offensive foul
|15:04
|Owen Lobsinger turnover (offensive foul)
|14:49
|+3
|Steven Clay makes three point jump shot (Jace Carter assists)
|11-3
|14:19
|Jefferson Monegro turnover (traveling)
|13:58
|Tre Anderson turnover (Lamar Norman Jr. steals)
|13:37
|Gus Etchison misses two point jump shot
|13:35
|Jace Carter defensive rebound
|13:08
|+2
|Tre Anderson makes two point layup
|13-3
|12:44
|+2
|Tafari Simms makes two point jump shot (Gus Etchison assists)
|13-5
|12:28
|Steven Clay misses two point jump shot
|12:26
|Tafari Simms defensive rebound
|12:14
|Titus Wright misses two point jump shot
|12:12
|Flames defensive rebound
|11:47
|Tre Anderson offensive foul
|11:47
|Tre Anderson turnover (offensive foul)
|11:47
|TV timeout
|11:27
|Lamar Norman Jr. misses two point layup
|11:25
|Toby Okani defensive rebound
|11:14
|Toby Okani misses two point jump shot
|11:12
|Tafari Simms defensive rebound
|10:55
|Javaughn Hannah misses two point jump shot
|10:53
|Griffin Yaklich defensive rebound
|10:46
|+2
|Toby Okani makes two point layup
|15-5
|10:39
|Christian Jones blocks Gus Etchison's two point layup
|10:37
|Broncos offensive rebound
|10:26
|Lamar Norman Jr. misses two point jump shot
|10:24
|Griffin Yaklich defensive rebound
|10:24
|Markeese Hastings personal foul
|10:13
|+3
|Steven Clay makes three point jump shot (Jaden Brownell assists)
|18-5
|9:58
|Javaughn Hannah misses three point jump shot
|9:56
|Steven Clay defensive rebound
|9:49
|Toby Okani misses three point jump shot
|9:47
|Titus Wright defensive rebound
|9:41
|Titus Wright turnover (Toby Okani steals)
|9:35
|Titus Wright blocks Toby Okani's two point layup
|9:33
|Titus Wright defensive rebound
|9:31
|Markeese Hastings misses two point layup
|9:29
|Toby Okani defensive rebound
|9:16
|Steven Clay misses three point jump shot
|9:14
|Javaughn Hannah defensive rebound
|8:55
|Markeese Hastings misses two point layup
|8:53
|Titus Wright offensive rebound
|8:35
|+2
|Jefferson Monegro makes two point layup
|18-7
|8:22
|Markeese Hastings blocks Toby Okani's two point layup
|8:20
|Jefferson Monegro defensive rebound
|8:15
|Toby Okani personal foul
|7:57
|+2
|Jefferson Monegro makes two point jump shot
|18-9
|7:31
|Jace Carter misses three point jump shot
|7:29
|Jaden Brownell offensive rebound
|7:25
|Jaden Brownell turnover (traveling)
|7:25
|TV timeout
|7:14
|Tafari Simms offensive foul
|7:14
|Tafari Simms turnover (offensive foul)
|7:07
|+2
|Jace Carter makes two point dunk (Jaden Brownell assists)
|20-9
|6:52
|Tafari Simms turnover (lost ball) (Filip Skobalj steals)
|6:27
|Lamar Norman Jr. shooting foul (Jace Carter draws the foul)
|6:27
|+1
|Jace Carter makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|21-9
|6:27
|+1
|Jace Carter makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|22-9
|6:27
|+1
|Jace Carter makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|23-9
|5:59
|Lamar Norman Jr. misses three point jump shot
|5:57
|Titus Wright offensive rebound
|5:36
|Jefferson Monegro misses two point layup
|5:34
|Cameron Fens defensive rebound
|5:20
|Christian Jones misses two point jump shot
|5:18
|Flames offensive rebound
|5:10
|Filip Skobalj misses three point jump shot
|5:08
|Seth Hubbard defensive rebound
|4:59
|Titus Wright misses two point jump shot
|4:57
|Seth Hubbard offensive rebound
|4:49
|+3
|Lamar Norman Jr. makes three point jump shot (Seth Hubbard assists)
|23-12
|4:48
|Flames 30 second timeout
|4:33
|+2
|Jaden Brownell makes two point layup (Tre Anderson assists)
|25-12
|4:20
|+2
|Lamar Norman Jr. makes two point jump shot (Seth Hubbard assists)
|25-14
|3:58
|Filip Skobalj misses three point jump shot
|3:56
|Tafari Simms defensive rebound
|3:47
|Tafari Simms misses two point layup
|3:45
|Tafari Simms offensive rebound
|3:40
|+2
|Tafari Simms makes two point layup
|25-16
|3:27
|Jace Carter misses three point jump shot
|3:25
|Tafari Simms defensive rebound
|3:15
|Seth Hubbard misses two point jump shot
|3:13
|Lamar Norman Jr. offensive rebound
|3:06
|Tafari Simms misses two point jump shot
|3:04
|Jaden Brownell defensive rebound
|2:57
|Jaden Brownell misses three point jump shot
|2:55
|Markeese Hastings defensive rebound
|2:31
|Markeese Hastings misses three point jump shot
|2:29
|Jaden Brownell defensive rebound
|2:08
|+3
|Tre Anderson makes three point jump shot (Christian Jones assists)
|28-16
|1:52
|Markeese Hastings turnover (bad pass) (Jace Carter steals)
|1:49
|+2
|Jace Carter makes two point dunk
|30-16
|1:48
|Broncos 30 second timeout
|1:48
|TV timeout
|1:25
|+2
|Javaughn Hannah makes two point layup
|30-18
|1:02
|Steven Clay misses three point jump shot
|1:00
|Titus Wright defensive rebound
|0:52
|Lamar Norman Jr. misses two point layup
|0:50
|Markeese Hastings offensive rebound
|0:48
|Markeese Hastings turnover
|0:36
|Jace Carter misses three point jump shot
|0:34
|Javaughn Hannah defensive rebound
|0:06
|Gus Etchison offensive foul
|0:06
|Gus Etchison turnover (offensive foul)
|0:00
|Gus Etchison blocks Tre Anderson's three point jump shot
|0:00
|Flames offensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:50
|Christian Jones turnover
|19:34
|Javaughn Hannah turnover (traveling)
|19:19
|Tre Anderson misses two point jump shot
|19:17
|Titus Wright defensive rebound
|19:09
|Javaughn Hannah misses two point jump shot
|19:07
|Toby Okani defensive rebound
|19:02
|+2
|Toby Okani makes two point layup
|32-18
|18:56
|+2
|Titus Wright makes two point layup (Jefferson Monegro assists)
|32-20
|18:24
|+3
|Christian Jones makes three point jump shot (Tre Anderson assists)
|35-20
|18:14
|+2
|Titus Wright makes two point layup (Lamar Norman Jr. assists)
|35-22
|17:54
|Titus Wright shooting foul (Jace Carter draws the foul)
|17:54
|+1
|Jace Carter makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|36-22
|17:54
|Jace Carter misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|17:54
|Tafari Simms defensive rebound
|17:40
|Jefferson Monegro misses three point jump shot
|17:38
|Jefferson Monegro offensive rebound
|17:30
|Lamar Norman Jr. misses three point jump shot
|17:28
|Christian Jones defensive rebound
|17:20
|Tre Anderson misses three point jump shot
|17:18
|Javaughn Hannah defensive rebound
|17:10
|Jaden Brownell personal foul
|17:04
|+2
|Tafari Simms makes two point layup
|36-24
|16:48
|Toby Okani misses two point layup
|16:46
|Tafari Simms defensive rebound
|16:28
|+2
|Tafari Simms makes two point jump shot
|36-26
|16:02
|Christian Jones misses three point jump shot
|16:00
|Tafari Simms defensive rebound
|15:49
|Tafari Simms misses two point jump shot
|15:47
|Christian Jones defensive rebound
|15:38
|+3
|Tre Anderson makes three point jump shot (Jaden Brownell assists)
|39-26
|15:04
|+2
|Titus Wright makes two point layup
|39-28
|15:03
|Toby Okani shooting foul (Titus Wright draws the foul)
|15:03
|TV timeout
|15:03
|+1
|Titus Wright makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|39-29
|14:47
|+2
|Jaden Brownell makes two point layup (Toby Okani assists)
|41-29
|14:23
|Markeese Hastings offensive foul
|14:23
|Markeese Hastings turnover (offensive foul)
|14:07
|Jaden Brownell turnover (traveling)
|13:41
|Markeese Hastings misses two point layup
|13:39
|Markeese Hastings offensive rebound
|13:23
|+2
|Jefferson Monegro makes two point layup
|41-31
|13:02
|Jace Carter misses three point jump shot
|13:00
|Javaughn Hannah defensive rebound
|12:52
|Javaughn Hannah turnover (out of bounds)
|12:34
|Toby Okani misses three point jump shot
|12:32
|Markeese Hastings defensive rebound
|12:22
|Markeese Hastings turnover (Tre Anderson steals)
|12:18
|+3
|Christian Jones makes three point jump shot (Tre Anderson assists)
|44-31
|11:53
|Gus Etchison misses two point jump shot
|11:51
|Toby Okani defensive rebound
|11:45
|+2
|Jace Carter makes two point layup (Filip Skobalj assists)
|46-31
|11:44
|Broncos 30 second timeout
|11:44
|TV timeout
|11:32
|Seth Hubbard turnover (double dribble)
|11:32
|TV timeout
|11:17
|Jace Carter misses two point jump shot
|11:15
|Lamar Norman Jr. defensive rebound
|11:07
|+3
|Tafari Simms makes three point jump shot (Gus Etchison assists)
|46-34
|10:47
|+2
|Christian Jones makes two point layup
|48-34
|10:25
|+2
|Tafari Simms makes two point layup (Gus Etchison assists)
|48-36
|10:06
|Christian Jones misses three point jump shot
|10:04
|Flames offensive rebound
|9:55
|+2
|Filip Skobalj makes two point layup (Jace Carter assists)
|50-36
|9:33
|Gus Etchison misses two point jump shot
|9:29
|Broncos offensive rebound
|9:14
|Markeese Hastings turnover (bad pass)
|8:57
|Toby Okani misses two point jump shot
|8:55
|Tafari Simms defensive rebound
|8:43
|Seth Hubbard turnover (Toby Okani steals)
|8:35
|Jace Carter misses two point layup
|8:33
|Lamar Norman Jr. defensive rebound
|8:27
|Seth Hubbard misses three point jump shot
|8:25
|Tafari Simms offensive rebound
|8:09
|Tafari Simms turnover (out of bounds)
|8:09
|Tafari Simms shooting foul (Tre Anderson draws the foul)
|8:09
|+1
|Tre Anderson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|51-36
|8:09
|+1
|Tre Anderson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|52-36
|7:51
|+2
|Tafari Simms makes two point layup
|52-38
|7:36
|Tafari Simms personal foul
|7:36
|TV timeout
|7:33
|Tre Anderson turnover (Jefferson Monegro steals)
|7:29
|Javaughn Hannah offensive foul
|7:29
|Javaughn Hannah turnover (offensive foul)
|7:15
|Javaughn Hannah personal foul
|6:54
|+2
|Jace Carter makes two point jump shot
|54-38
|6:54
|Markeese Hastings shooting foul (Jace Carter draws the foul)
|6:54
|+1
|Jace Carter makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|55-38
|6:32
|Javaughn Hannah misses three point jump shot
|6:30
|Tre Anderson defensive rebound
|6:15
|Steven Clay misses three point jump shot
|6:13
|Tafari Simms defensive rebound
|5:47
|+2
|Markeese Hastings makes two point layup
|55-40
|5:23
|Jace Carter misses two point layup
|5:21
|Markeese Hastings defensive rebound
|4:51
|Steven Clay shooting foul (Tafari Simms draws the foul)
|4:51
|Tafari Simms misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:51
|+1
|Tafari Simms makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|55-41
|4:27
|+3
|Toby Okani makes three point jump shot
|58-41
|4:16
|+2
|Tafari Simms makes two point jump shot (Jefferson Monegro assists)
|58-43
|3:53
|Jace Carter misses two point layup
|3:51
|Seth Hubbard defensive rebound
|3:47
|Steven Clay shooting foul
|3:47
|TV timeout
|3:23
|+3
|Seth Hubbard makes three point jump shot (Tafari Simms assists)
|58-46
|2:54
|Cameron Fens misses two point layup
|2:52
|Markeese Hastings defensive rebound
|2:36
|+3
|Tafari Simms makes three point jump shot (Jefferson Monegro assists)
|58-49
|2:31
|Broncos 30 second timeout
|2:07
|Toby Okani misses two point layup
|2:05
|Markeese Hastings defensive rebound
|1:52
|+3
|Tafari Simms makes three point jump shot (Jefferson Monegro assists)
|58-52
|1:29
|Jefferson Monegro personal foul (Toby Okani draws the foul)
|1:29
|Toby Okani misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|1:29
|Markeese Hastings defensive rebound
|1:09
|Toby Okani blocks Seth Hubbard's two point jump shot
|1:07
|Markeese Hastings offensive rebound
|1:01
|+2
|Markeese Hastings makes two point layup
|58-54
|0:55
|Broncos 60 second timeout
|0:45
|Lamar Norman Jr. personal foul (Tre Anderson draws the foul)
|0:45
|+1
|Tre Anderson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|59-54
|0:45
|+1
|Tre Anderson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|60-54
|0:37
|Toby Okani blocks Tafari Simms's three point jump shot
|0:35
|Christian Jones defensive rebound
|0:30
|Seth Hubbard personal foul (Christian Jones draws the foul)
|0:30
|+1
|Christian Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|61-54
|0:30
|+1
|Christian Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|62-54
|0:21
|Lamar Norman Jr. misses three point jump shot
|0:19
|Markeese Hastings offensive rebound
|0:18
|Markeese Hastings misses two point layup
|0:18
|Markeese Hastings offensive rebound
|0:18
|Markeese Hastings misses two point layup
|0:16
|Markeese Hastings offensive rebound
|0:16
|+2
|Markeese Hastings makes two point layup
|62-56
|0:16
|Broncos 60 second timeout
|0:12
|Jefferson Monegro personal foul (Tre Anderson draws the foul)
|0:12
|Tre Anderson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:12
|Tre Anderson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:12
|Tafari Simms defensive rebound
|0:05
|Seth Hubbard misses three point jump shot
|0:03
|Seth Hubbard offensive rebound
|0:00
|Toby Okani defensive rebound
|Team Stats
|Points
|62
|56
|Field Goals
|21-55 (38.2%)
|24-61 (39.3%)
|3-Pointers
|9-29 (31.0%)
|5-15 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|11-15 (73.3%)
|3-4 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|22
|51
|Offensive
|1
|15
|Defensive
|18
|33
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|14
|11
|Steals
|6
|3
|Blocks
|4
|3
|Turnovers
|7
|21
|Fouls
|9
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Ill.-Chicago 6-4
|70.7 PPG
|39.6 RPG
|12.2 APG
|W. Michigan 3-7
|72.1 PPG
|42.0 RPG
|13.7 APG
|
|38.2
|FG%
|39.3
|
|
|31.0
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|73.3
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Carter
|18
|2
|3
|6/14
|1/5
|5/6
|0
|37
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|T. Anderson
|15
|1
|4
|4/7
|3/5
|4/6
|2
|32
|1
|0
|4
|0
|1
|C. Jones
|10
|3
|1
|3/8
|2/6
|2/2
|0
|34
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|T. Okani
|7
|6
|1
|3/11
|1/3
|0/1
|3
|27
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|C. Fens
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Clay
|6
|1
|0
|2/6
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Brownell
|4
|3
|3
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|15
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|F. Skobalj
|2
|0
|1
|1/5
|0/4
|0/0
|0
|20
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G. Yaklich
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Saragba
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|62
|19
|14
|21/55
|9/29
|11/15
|9
|200
|6
|4
|7
|1
|18
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Monegro
|9
|3
|4
|4/7
|0/1
|1/1
|2
|31
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|T. Wright
|7
|6
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|20
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4
|M. Hastings
|6
|14
|0
|3/10
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|30
|0
|1
|6
|7
|7
|L. Norman Jr.
|5
|4
|1
|2/10
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|37
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|J. Hannah
|2
|4
|0
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|21
|1
|0
|3
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Simms
|24
|12
|1
|10/14
|3/4
|1/2
|3
|28
|0
|0
|3
|2
|10
|S. Hubbard
|3
|4
|2
|1/6
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|22
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|O. Lobsinger
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|G. Etchison
|0
|0
|3
|0/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|S. Fuller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Stefanski
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Warren
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Burton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Maddox Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. White
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|56
|48
|11
|24/61
|5/15
|3/4
|16
|200
|3
|3
|21
|15
|33
