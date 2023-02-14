Rising Mississippi State aims to continue Kentucky's slide
Kentucky and Mississippi State appear headed in opposite directions going into Wednesday night's Southeastern Conference matchup in Starkville, Miss.
The Wildcats (16-9, 7-5 SEC) have lost two in a row following a 7-1 stretch after dropping a 75-68 conference contest at Georgia.
Meanwhile, after struggling through a 1-8 run that included seven league losses, the Bulldogs (17-8, 5-7) have won five consecutive outings to put themselves in the conversation for an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.
The latest was a 70-64 win at Arkansas on Saturday, their second road win in the streak that began after 66-63 loss at Alabama on Jan. 25.
Led by Dashawn Davis' 17 points, four players scored in double figures for the Bulldogs against Arkansas. Shakeel Moore added 12 along with five assists and five rebounds. Leading scorer Tolu Smith, the only Bulldogs' player averaging in double figures for the season (14.6 per game), went for 11, and Cameron Matthews added 10.
Bulldogs coach Chris Jans hopes the victory at Arkansas will stir fans to fill up Humphrey Coliseum (10,575 capacity) for the outing against the Wildcats.
"We need the Hump to rock," Jans said. "If you can't make it and you're a season ticket holder, please try to find a way to get people in your seats. If you need help, please email us or call us. We'll do our darnedest to create an environment because it's a heck of an opportunity for us."
Injuries continue to plague Kentucky in its up-and-down season. With Sahvir Wheeler (ankle) and CJ Fredrick (rib) sitting out the loss at Georgia, the scoring load fell on three players. Oscar Tshiebwe (20 points), Antonio Reeves (20) and Jacob Toppin (12) accounted for all but 16 points of Kentucky's total.
Even without two starters, the Wildcats led 52-48 under the 12-minute mark but found themselves down 10 points in the final minute.
"We had a couple of guys out," coach John Calipari said. "So, would they have made a difference? Maybe, but give Georgia all the credit. They deserve it."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|O. Tshiebwe
|23
|33
|15.7
|13.3
|1.6
|1.60
|1.00
|1.7
|55.3
|0.0
|70.6
|5.3
|8
|A. Reeves
|25
|25.2
|13.2
|2.2
|1.1
|0.30
|0.20
|1.4
|42.0
|41.3
|83.6
|0.5
|1.7
|C. Wallace
|24
|31
|12.0
|3.5
|3.7
|2.00
|0.60
|2.0
|47.8
|39.2
|70.5
|1
|2.5
|J. Toppin
|24
|29.9
|11.7
|6.6
|2.2
|0.40
|0.50
|1.3
|44.6
|25.0
|63.2
|1.9
|4.7
|S. Wheeler
|21
|28.4
|7.7
|2.3
|5.6
|0.90
|0.10
|1.9
|41.7
|36.6
|53.3
|0.2
|2
|C. Fredrick
|21
|24.3
|7.3
|0.9
|1.6
|0.50
|0.00
|0.6
|36.7
|33.3
|90.5
|0.3
|0.6
|C. Livingston
|25
|18.4
|5.8
|3.0
|0.5
|0.40
|0.20
|0.8
|44.9
|36.8
|85.7
|0.8
|2.2
|U. Onyenso
|15
|7.1
|2.7
|2.8
|0.1
|0.10
|1.10
|0.3
|56.3
|0.0
|57.1
|1.2
|1.6
|A. Thiero
|11
|10.7
|2.5
|2.1
|0.5
|0.60
|0.40
|0.7
|26.7
|33.3
|72.0
|0.7
|1.4
|L. Ware
|19
|11.5
|2.4
|2.3
|0.8
|0.40
|0.50
|0.7
|62.5
|0.0
|31.6
|0.9
|1.4
|D. Collins
|16
|10.1
|2.3
|2.2
|0.1
|0.30
|0.60
|1.0
|39.4
|0.0
|61.1
|0.8
|1.4
|B. Canada
|3
|2
|1.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|33.3
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|W. Horn
|3
|2
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|K. Watkins
|3
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|25
|0.0
|74.8
|40.8
|15.9
|6.50
|4.10
|11.4
|45.6
|36.6
|69.5
|13.3
|24.9
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Smith
|25
|26.2
|14.6
|8.3
|1.8
|0.60
|0.80
|2.4
|57.4
|0.0
|53.8
|3.6
|4.8
|S. Moore
|23
|24.2
|9.2
|3.1
|2.3
|2.00
|0.30
|1.8
|41.2
|28.7
|78.8
|0.5
|2.6
|D. Jeffries
|25
|30.8
|9.0
|6.0
|1.8
|1.20
|0.40
|1.4
|33.6
|27.8
|57.8
|1
|5
|D. Davis
|22
|28.5
|8.3
|1.9
|3.5
|1.60
|0.00
|1.9
|38.7
|40.0
|75.6
|0.5
|1.4
|C. Matthews
|25
|25.7
|6.9
|5.3
|2.0
|1.70
|0.70
|1.4
|47.1
|13.8
|68.3
|1.8
|3.5
|T. Stevenson
|25
|12.2
|4.6
|2.2
|0.4
|0.40
|0.20
|0.7
|47.0
|0.0
|76.9
|0.9
|1.3
|E. Reed Jr.
|25
|18.6
|4.2
|2.2
|1.0
|0.50
|0.10
|0.2
|30.6
|24.7
|66.7
|1.2
|0.9
|W. McNair Jr.
|25
|13.6
|3.9
|3.4
|0.4
|0.40
|0.40
|0.7
|47.7
|18.8
|59.1
|1
|2.4
|K. Murphy
|15
|10.7
|3.7
|1.7
|0.9
|0.70
|0.50
|0.7
|42.6
|33.3
|63.6
|0.7
|1
|K. Hamilton
|12
|6.9
|2.6
|1.0
|0.6
|0.30
|0.10
|0.4
|38.5
|30.8
|77.8
|0.6
|0.4
|S. Jones Jr.
|15
|10.5
|2.5
|1.5
|0.6
|0.70
|0.30
|0.6
|35.0
|26.7
|40.0
|0.6
|0.9
|M. Russell
|10
|6.6
|1.7
|0.6
|0.1
|0.40
|0.10
|0.4
|30.4
|16.7
|100.0
|0.4
|0.2
|J. Rumph
|7
|1.1
|0.9
|0.1
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0.1
|I. Stansbury
|7
|1.4
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|25
|0.0
|65.6
|39.8
|14.6
|9.40
|3.60
|12.5
|42.2
|28.5
|62.4
|12.8
|24.7
-
MISS
FLA0
0138 O/U
-10
6:30pm SECN
-
ARMY
COLG0
0145.5 O/U
-12
7:00pm
-
1ALA
10TENN0
0148 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESP2
-
BU
HC0
0136 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
CHSO
CAMP0
0140.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
CHAT
VMI0
0146 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
CINCY
ECU0
0141.5 O/U
+9.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
ETSU
WCU0
0140.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
FGCU
STET0
0142 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
FSU
CLEM0
0146.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm ESP+
-
FUR
CIT0
0150 O/U
+15.5
7:00pm
-
GMU
GW0
0146.5 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
HIPT
PRES0
0141 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
IUPU
OAK0
0143.5 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm
-
LAF
L-MD0
0124.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
LON
SCUP0
0135.5 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm
-
LOW
BRY0
0154 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
MER
WOFF0
0137.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
NAVY
LEH0
0137 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
NH
UVM0
0132.5 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm
-
NJIT
BING0
0132 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
RICH
LAS0
0138 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
STBN
FOR0
0132.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
JOES
DUQ0
0149.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
UMBC
ALB0
0146 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
7UVA
LOU0
0127.5 O/U
+16
7:00pm ESPU
-
VT
GT0
0141.5 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm ACCN
-
VCU
URI0
0132 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm
-
WINT
GWEB0
0134 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
16XAV
11MARQ0
0161 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
EVAN
BELM0
0146 O/U
-17.5
7:30pm
-
UNCG
SAM0
0137 O/U
-1.5
7:30pm
-
TRLST
SFA0
0138.5 O/U
-6.5
7:30pm
-
UTA
SHOU0
0125 O/U
-12.5
7:30pm
-
INST
UIC0
0147 O/U
+11.5
8:00pm
-
MOSU
BRAD0
0127.5 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm
-
MURR
ILST0
0140.5 O/U
-1
8:00pm
-
USF
TLSA0
0148 O/U
+4.5
8:00pm
-
UK
MSST0
0128.5 O/U
-3
8:30pm SECN
-
ARK
TA&M0
0141 O/U
-4
9:00pm ESP2
-
CSN
UCD0
0136.5 O/U
-11.5
9:00pm
-
DAV
STL0
0144.5 O/U
-7
9:00pm CBSSN
-
DRKE
UNI0
0139 O/U
+6
9:00pm
-
14IND
NW0
0134.5 O/U
+1.5
9:00pm BTN
-
22TCU
19ISU0
0134.5 O/U
-4
9:00pm ESPU
-
UTRGV
GRCN0
0148 O/U
-12
9:00pm
-
BSU
COLST0
0138.5 O/U
+3
10:00pm FS1
-
CSUB
CP0
0115.5 O/U
-2.5
10:00pm
-
CSUF
UCSD0
0130 O/U
+3.5
10:00pm
-
LBSU
UCRV0
0152.5 O/U
-1
10:00pm
-
SEA
CABP0
0137 O/U
-4
10:00pm
-
UCI
UCSB0
0136.5 O/U
-2.5
10:00pm
-
ORE
WASH0
0141.5 O/U
+5.5
11:00pm ESPU
-
21SDSU
FRES0
0129 O/U
+8
11:00pm CBSSN
-
MINN
MSU0
0
PPD BTN