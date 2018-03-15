Kentucky defeats Davidson 78-73 without a single 3-pointer
BOISE, Idaho (AP) Kentucky topped Davidson 78-73 in the NCAA tournament Thursday despite failing to make a single 3-pointer, snapping a nation-best streak of 1,047 games with a 3 that began in 1988.
The fifth-seeded Wildcats went 0 for 6 from behind the line and didn't even try one over the final 8:46.
The last time Kentucky didn't make a 3-pointer was at the Great Alaska Shootout against Seton Hall on Nov. 26, 1988 - when Eddie Sutton was coaching, LeRon Ellis was the team's leading scorer and the 3-point arc was only in its third year in the college game.
UNLV now holds the longest streak at 1,040 games.
Kevin Knox led the Wildcats (25-10) with 25 points, as they pulled away after 12th-seeded Davidson tied things at 54 with 8:01 remaining.
Knox finished 8 for 16 from the floor, including a pair of baseline jumpers from the 15-to-17-foot range that helped Kentucky pull away. He went 9 for 11 from the free-throw line, but also 0 for 3 from 3-point range.
Wenyen Gabriel, Hamidou Diallo and Quade Green all missed one 3-pointer apiece for Kentucky, which has won despite struggling from long range all season.
The Wildcats ranked 344th out of 351 Division I teams in 3-pointers made this season. Only 26 percent of their attempts have been from 3, and it wasn't hard to see the streak ending.
They were 0 for 13 against Missouri earlier this season before making one with 2:51 left to keep the streak alive on Feb. 3. They went 1 for 11 in an earlier game against South Carolina.
Davidson made 11 3-pointers, led by six from Jon Axel Gudmundsson, who finished with 21 points.
|33.3
|Min. Per Game
|33.3
|13.9
|Pts. Per Game
|13.9
|5.0
|Ast. Per Game
|5.0
|3.9
|Reb. Per Game
|3.9
|46.0
|Field Goal %
|48.2
|40.6
|Three Point %
|39.6
|79.6
|Free Throw %
|81.9
|+ 3
|KiShawn Pritchett made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Oskar Michelsen
|2.0
|Offensive rebound by Oskar Michelsen
|5.0
|Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7.0
|+ 1
|Kevin Knox made 2nd of 2 free throws
|10.0
|+ 1
|Kevin Knox made 1st of 2 free throws
|10.0
|Personal foul on Kellan Grady
|10.0
|+ 3
|Kellan Grady made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Peyton Aldridge
|14.0
|Bad pass turnover on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|18.0
|+ 1
|Kellan Grady made 2nd of 2 free throws
|19.0
|+ 1
|Kellan Grady made 1st of 2 free throws
|19.0
|Personal foul on Hamidou Diallo
|19.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|73
|78
|Field Goals
|24-61 (39.3%)
|26-51 (51.0%)
|3-Pointers
|11-33 (33.3%)
|0-6 (0.0%)
|Free Throws
|14-17 (82.4%)
|26-32 (81.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|28
|38
|Offensive
|7
|5
|Defensive
|19
|29
|Team
|2
|4
|Assists
|12
|11
|Steals
|2
|6
|Blocks
|2
|3
|Turnovers
|8
|10
|Fouls
|22
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
3
|J. Gudmundsson G
|13.0 PPG
|6.1 RPG
|5.1 APG
|46.2 FG%
|
5
|K. Knox F
|15.6 PPG
|5.4 RPG
|1.4 APG
|44.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Gudmundsson G
|21 PTS
|5 REB
|3 AST
|K. Knox F
|25 PTS
|6 REB
|1 AST
|
|39.3
|FG%
|51.0
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|0.0
|
|
|82.4
|FT%
|81.3
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Gudmundsson
|40
|21
|5
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|6/14
|6/11
|3/4
|0
|5
|K. Grady
|39
|16
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4/14
|1/5
|7/8
|1
|3
|P. Aldridge
|40
|12
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4/17
|1/9
|3/3
|1
|2
|K. Pritchett
|16
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2/2
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|O. Michelsen
|12
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2/4
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Knox
|39
|25
|6
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|8/16
|0/3
|9/11
|0
|6
|S. Gilgeous-Alexander
|37
|19
|8
|7
|5
|0
|2
|3
|5/13
|0/0
|9/10
|2
|6
|P. Washington
|25
|11
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|5/8
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|3
|H. Diallo
|26
|8
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|3/4
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|3
|N. Richards
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
