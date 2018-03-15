DAVID
Kentucky defeats Davidson 78-73 without a single 3-pointer

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 15, 2018

BOISE, Idaho (AP) Kentucky topped Davidson 78-73 in the NCAA tournament Thursday despite failing to make a single 3-pointer, snapping a nation-best streak of 1,047 games with a 3 that began in 1988.

The fifth-seeded Wildcats went 0 for 6 from behind the line and didn't even try one over the final 8:46.

The last time Kentucky didn't make a 3-pointer was at the Great Alaska Shootout against Seton Hall on Nov. 26, 1988 - when Eddie Sutton was coaching, LeRon Ellis was the team's leading scorer and the 3-point arc was only in its third year in the college game.

UNLV now holds the longest streak at 1,040 games.

Kevin Knox led the Wildcats (25-10) with 25 points, as they pulled away after 12th-seeded Davidson tied things at 54 with 8:01 remaining.

Knox finished 8 for 16 from the floor, including a pair of baseline jumpers from the 15-to-17-foot range that helped Kentucky pull away. He went 9 for 11 from the free-throw line, but also 0 for 3 from 3-point range.

Wenyen Gabriel, Hamidou Diallo and Quade Green all missed one 3-pointer apiece for Kentucky, which has won despite struggling from long range all season.

The Wildcats ranked 344th out of 351 Division I teams in 3-pointers made this season. Only 26 percent of their attempts have been from 3, and it wasn't hard to see the streak ending.

They were 0 for 13 against Missouri earlier this season before making one with 2:51 left to keep the streak alive on Feb. 3. They went 1 for 11 in an earlier game against South Carolina.

Davidson made 11 3-pointers, led by six from Jon Axel Gudmundsson, who finished with 21 points.

---

More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org ; https://twitter.com/AP-Top25 and https://www.podcastone.com/ap-sports-special-events

Key Players
J. Gudmundsson
3 G
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
22 G
33.3 Min. Per Game 33.3
13.9 Pts. Per Game 13.9
5.0 Ast. Per Game 5.0
3.9 Reb. Per Game 3.9
46.0 Field Goal % 48.2
40.6 Three Point % 39.6
79.6 Free Throw % 81.9
+ 3 KiShawn Pritchett made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Oskar Michelsen 2.0
  Offensive rebound by Oskar Michelsen 5.0
  Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 3-pt. jump shot 7.0
+ 1 Kevin Knox made 2nd of 2 free throws 10.0
+ 1 Kevin Knox made 1st of 2 free throws 10.0
  Personal foul on Kellan Grady 10.0
+ 3 Kellan Grady made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Peyton Aldridge 14.0
  Bad pass turnover on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 18.0
+ 1 Kellan Grady made 2nd of 2 free throws 19.0
+ 1 Kellan Grady made 1st of 2 free throws 19.0
  Personal foul on Hamidou Diallo 19.0
Team Stats
Points 73 78
Field Goals 24-61 (39.3%) 26-51 (51.0%)
3-Pointers 11-33 (33.3%) 0-6 (0.0%)
Free Throws 14-17 (82.4%) 26-32 (81.3%)
Total Rebounds 28 38
Offensive 7 5
Defensive 19 29
Team 2 4
Assists 12 11
Steals 2 6
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 8 10
Fouls 22 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
J. Gudmundsson G
21 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
5
K. Knox F
25 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo 12 Davidson 21-12 244973
home team logo 5 Kentucky 25-10 344478
O/U 141.0, UK -4.5
Taco Bell Arena Boise, ID
O/U 141.0, UK -4.5
Taco Bell Arena Boise, ID
Team Stats
away team logo 12 Davidson 21-12 76.4 PPG 35.2 RPG 16.8 APG
home team logo 5 Kentucky 25-10 76.7 PPG 40.9 RPG 13.4 APG
Key Players
3
J. Gudmundsson G 13.0 PPG 6.1 RPG 5.1 APG 46.2 FG%
5
K. Knox F 15.6 PPG 5.4 RPG 1.4 APG 44.3 FG%
Top Scorers
3
J. Gudmundsson G 21 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
5
K. Knox F 25 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
39.3 FG% 51.0
33.3 3PT FG% 0.0
82.4 FT% 81.3
Davidson
Starters
J. Gudmundsson
K. Grady
P. Aldridge
K. Pritchett
O. Michelsen
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Gudmundsson 40 21 5 3 0 0 3 2 6/14 6/11 3/4 0 5
K. Grady 39 16 4 2 1 0 0 2 4/14 1/5 7/8 1 3
P. Aldridge 40 12 3 2 0 1 1 3 4/17 1/9 3/3 1 2
K. Pritchett 16 6 1 1 0 0 2 1 2/2 2/2 0/0 0 1
O. Michelsen 12 5 1 2 0 0 1 4 2/4 1/3 0/0 1 0
Bench
W. Magarity
R. Reigel
M. Wynter
C. Collins
B. Jones
N. Ekwu
J. Watkins
M. Brown
C. Freundlich
L. Frampton
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
W. Magarity 28 11 6 1 0 1 1 4 5/7 0/1 1/2 2 4
R. Reigel 25 2 5 1 1 0 0 5 1/3 0/2 0/0 1 4
M. Wynter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Collins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Ekwu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Watkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Freundlich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Frampton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 73 26 12 2 2 8 22 24/61 11/33 14/17 7 19
Kentucky
Starters
K. Knox
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
P. Washington
H. Diallo
N. Richards
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Knox 39 25 6 1 0 0 3 1 8/16 0/3 9/11 0 6
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 37 19 8 7 5 0 2 3 5/13 0/0 9/10 2 6
P. Washington 25 11 3 0 0 0 2 5 5/8 0/0 1/2 0 3
H. Diallo 26 8 3 1 1 3 0 1 3/4 0/1 2/2 0 3
N. Richards 5 2 2 0 0 0 0 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 1
Bench
S. Killeya-Jones
Q. Green
W. Gabriel
J. David
D. Pulliam
T. Wynyard
B. Calipari
J. Baker
J. Vanderbilt
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Killeya-Jones 24 8 6 0 0 0 0 1 2/5 0/0 4/5 2 4
Q. Green 19 4 1 2 0 0 2 3 2/3 0/1 0/0 0 1
W. Gabriel 25 1 5 0 0 0 1 3 0/1 0/1 1/2 0 5
J. David - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Pulliam - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Wynyard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Calipari - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Baker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Vanderbilt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 78 34 11 6 3 10 19 26/51 0/6 26/32 5 29
