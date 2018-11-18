VMI
UK

No Text

No. 10 Kentucky survives persistent VMI 92-82

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 18, 2018

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) Quade Green came off the bench to score a season-high 17 points, including five in the final 90 seconds, to help No. 10 Kentucky hold off VMI 92-82 on Sunday night.

Leading by 19 midway through the second half, the Wildcats (3-1) had to work to put away the stubborn Keydets, who made 12 second-half 3-pointers and got within 85-79 with 1:49 remaining. Green answered with a 3-pointer 19 seconds later and Ashton Hagans made a free throw for a 10-point edge.

Tyler Creammer responded with the Keydets' final 3 to get within 89-82 before Green made two free throws with 33 seconds left. PJ Washington (19 points) made a free throw with 17 seconds left to seal Kentucky's third consecutive win.

Reid Travis matched a season high with 22 points for the Wildcats, who won their second game of the Ohio Valley Hardwood Showcase. That total included 10 in the second half while playing with protective glasses after being poked in the eye in the first.

Bubba Parham had career highs of 10 3-pointers for 35 points for VMI (3-2), who made 19 of 38 from long range. Garrett Gilkeson and Creammer each added 13 for the Keydets.

The matchup was the first between the schools since the Keydets upset the Wildcats 111-103 in the 2008-09 season opener.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Kentucky should maintain its spot in the top 10 despite a win that was closer than expected.

BIG PICTURE

VMI: The Keydets entered the contest having made 25 of 51 3-pointers the past two outings and started hot with 6-of-9 shooting from long range. But they couldn't match Kentucky in the paint or on the boards, and couldn't keep the Wildcats off the foul line.

Kentucky: The Wildcats shot 49 percent and converted 29 of 35 from the line. They also dominated rebounding 43-22 and paint points 42-14, all of which were needed to offset the Keydets' perimeter game and Parham.

UP NEXT

VMI hosts Kentucky Christian on Tuesday in the first meeting between the schools.

Kentucky hosts Winthrop on Wednesday in the first of two games sandwiched around Thanksgiving.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
G. Gilkeson
2 G
K. Johnson
3 G
32.0 Min. Per Game 32.0
16.7 Pts. Per Game 16.7
1.7 Ast. Per Game 1.7
6.0 Reb. Per Game 6.0
56.3 Field Goal % 52.6
44.4 Three Point % 25.0
Free Throw % 68.0
  Defensive rebound by Quade Green 1.0
  Garrett Gilkeson missed 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
  Defensive rebound by Tyler Creammer 17.0
  PJ Washington missed 2nd of 2 free throws 17.0
+ 1 PJ Washington made 1st of 2 free throws 17.0
  Personal foul on Garrett Gilkeson 17.0
  Defensive rebound by PJ Washington 14.0
  Greg Parham missed 3-pt. jump shot 16.0
  Offensive rebound by Garrett Gilkeson 25.0
  Bubba Parham missed 3-pt. jump shot 27.0
+ 1 Quade Green made 2nd of 2 free throws 32.0
Team Stats
Points 82 92
Field Goals 29-62 (46.8%) 29-59 (49.2%)
3-Pointers 19-38 (50.0%) 5-14 (35.7%)
Free Throws 5-5 (100.0%) 29-35 (82.9%)
Total Rebounds 22 43
Offensive 6 16
Defensive 15 25
Team 1 2
Assists 14 15
Steals 2 6
Blocks 1 6
Turnovers 13 11
Fouls 26 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
B. Parham G
35 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
22
R. Travis F
22 PTS, 6 REB
12T
away team logo VMI 3-2 344882
home team logo 10 Kentucky 3-1 484492
O/U 152.5, UK -34
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
O/U 152.5, UK -34
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
Team Stats
away team logo VMI 3-2 80.0 PPG 44 RPG 16.0 APG
home team logo 10 Kentucky 3-1 83.7 PPG 46.3 RPG 14.3 APG
Key Players
3
B. Parham G 18.0 PPG 2.5 RPG 3.3 APG 41.8 FG%
22
R. Travis F 13.0 PPG 6.3 RPG 0.7 APG 50.0 FG%
Top Scorers
3
B. Parham G 35 PTS 3 REB 4 AST
22
R. Travis F 22 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
46.8 FG% 49.2
50.0 3PT FG% 35.7
100.0 FT% 82.9
VMI
Starters
B. Parham
T. Creammer
G. Gilkeson
G. Parham
M. Lewis
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Parham 38 35 3 4 0 0 3 3 11/20 10/16 3/3 1 2
T. Creammer 23 13 5 1 0 0 1 4 4/7 3/4 2/2 1 4
G. Gilkeson 33 13 6 2 1 0 2 4 5/8 3/5 0/0 2 4
G. Parham 34 10 2 3 0 0 2 1 4/12 2/8 0/0 0 2
M. Lewis 14 2 3 1 0 0 0 4 1/4 0/0 0/0 2 1
Starters
B. Parham
T. Creammer
G. Gilkeson
G. Parham
M. Lewis
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Parham 38 35 3 4 0 0 3 3 11/20 10/16 3/3 1 2
T. Creammer 23 13 5 1 0 0 1 4 4/7 3/4 2/2 1 4
G. Gilkeson 33 13 6 2 1 0 2 4 5/8 3/5 0/0 2 4
G. Parham 34 10 2 3 0 0 2 1 4/12 2/8 0/0 0 2
M. Lewis 14 2 3 1 0 0 0 4 1/4 0/0 0/0 2 1
Bench
S. Patel
J. Stephens
T. Bond
T. Fahl
C. Arnold
A. Vereen
W. Miller
J. Ratliffe
R. Jenkins
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Patel 28 6 2 3 0 0 2 4 3/9 0/4 0/0 0 2
J. Stephens 17 3 0 0 1 0 1 5 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 0
T. Bond 7 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Fahl 3 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Arnold 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Vereen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ratliffe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Jenkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 82 21 14 2 1 13 26 29/62 19/38 5/5 6 15
Kentucky
Starters
P. Washington
K. Johnson
I. Quickley
T. Herro
E. Montgomery
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Washington 33 19 18 3 0 0 1 0 6/12 0/0 7/9 7 11
K. Johnson 25 9 3 2 1 0 1 2 4/8 1/2 0/0 2 1
I. Quickley 27 6 1 2 1 0 1 0 0/4 0/3 6/6 0 1
T. Herro 19 5 2 2 0 1 2 2 2/6 1/3 0/0 0 2
E. Montgomery 16 3 5 0 0 3 2 3 1/5 0/0 1/2 2 3
Starters
P. Washington
K. Johnson
I. Quickley
T. Herro
E. Montgomery
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Washington 33 19 18 3 0 0 1 0 6/12 0/0 7/9 7 11
K. Johnson 25 9 3 2 1 0 1 2 4/8 1/2 0/0 2 1
I. Quickley 27 6 1 2 1 0 1 0 0/4 0/3 6/6 0 1
T. Herro 19 5 2 2 0 1 2 2 2/6 1/3 0/0 0 2
E. Montgomery 16 3 5 0 0 3 2 3 1/5 0/0 1/2 2 3
Bench
R. Travis
Q. Green
N. Richards
A. Hagans
J. David
B. Calipari
J. Baker
Z. Payne
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Travis 24 22 6 0 0 0 3 2 6/8 0/1 10/12 3 3
Q. Green 27 17 3 2 2 0 1 1 5/10 3/5 4/4 1 2
N. Richards 8 6 2 0 0 0 0 1 3/3 0/0 0/0 1 1
A. Hagans 21 5 1 4 2 2 0 1 2/3 0/0 1/2 0 1
J. David - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Calipari - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Baker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Payne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 92 41 15 6 6 11 12 29/59 5/14 29/35 16 25
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores