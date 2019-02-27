MOST
Missouri State
Bears
16-14
away team logo
57
TF 11
FINAL
End
2nd
ESP+
Wed Feb. 27
7:00pm
BONUS
65
TF 11
home team logo
ILLST
Illinois State
Redbirds
16-14
ML: +110
ILLST -1.5, O/U 125.5
ML: -130
MOST
ILLST

No Text

Yarbrough carries Illinois St. past Missouri St. 65-57

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 27, 2019

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) Milik Yarbrough had 28 points as Illinois State topped Missouri State 65-57 on Wednesday night.

Yarbrough converted all 11 of his free throws. He added nine rebounds.

Phil Fayne had 18 points and seven rebounds for Illinois State (16-14, 9-8 Missouri Valley Conference).

Keandre Cook had 16 points for the Bears (16-14, 10-7). Jarred Dixon added 15 points. Tulio Da Silva had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

The Redbirds leveled the season series against the Bears with the win. Missouri State defeated Illinois State 66-65 on Feb. 10. Illinois State finishes out the regular season against Southern Illinois on the road on Saturday. Missouri State finishes out the regular season against Drake at home on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Key Players
J. Webster
M. Yarbrough
29.7 Min. Per Game 29.7
16.6 Pts. Per Game 16.6
3.2 Ast. Per Game 3.2
7.0 Reb. Per Game 7.0
41.8 Field Goal % 48.2
24.4 Three Point % 36.8
78.5 Free Throw % 77.6
  Defensive rebound by Milik Yarbrough 1.0
  Josh Webster missed 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
+ 1 Milik Yarbrough made 2nd of 2 free throws 6.0
+ 1 Milik Yarbrough made 1st of 2 free throws 6.0
  Personal foul on Jarred Dixon 6.0
  Defensive rebound by Milik Yarbrough 9.0
  Keandre Cook missed 2nd of 2 free throws 9.0
+ 1 Keandre Cook made 1st of 2 free throws 9.0
  Shooting foul on Zach Copeland 9.0
+ 1 Milik Yarbrough made 2nd of 2 free throws 15.0
+ 1 Milik Yarbrough made 1st of 2 free throws 15.0
Team Stats
Points 57 65
Field Goals 19-49 (38.8%) 22-54 (40.7%)
3-Pointers 4-17 (23.5%) 2-8 (25.0%)
Free Throws 15-19 (78.9%) 19-21 (90.5%)
Total Rebounds 30 37
Offensive 5 10
Defensive 24 24
Team 1 3
Assists 11 7
Steals 6 8
Blocks 4 5
Turnovers 12 12
Fouls 15 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
K. Cook G
16 PTS, 2 REB
home team logo
52
M. Yarbrough G
28 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Missouri State 16-14 243357
home team logo Illinois State 16-14 254065
Team Stats
away team logo Missouri State 16-14 70.0 PPG 33.7 RPG 11.3 APG
home team logo Illinois State 16-14 69.0 PPG 37.3 RPG 13.6 APG
Key Players
1
K. Cook G 13.0 PPG 4.2 RPG 0.8 APG 45.1 FG%
52
M. Yarbrough G 16.6 PPG 7.0 RPG 3.2 APG 48.3 FG%
Top Scorers
1
K. Cook G 16 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
52
M. Yarbrough G 28 PTS 9 REB 3 AST
38.8 FG% 40.7
23.5 3PT FG% 25.0
78.9 FT% 90.5
Missouri State
Starters
K. Cook
J. Dixon
T. Da Silva
J. Webster
R. Kreklow
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Cook 16 2 0 5/13 4/7 2/5 1 39 1 1 5 0 2
J. Dixon 15 4 3 5/14 0/5 5/6 3 37 1 2 1 0 4
T. Da Silva 12 11 0 4/6 0/0 4/4 4 39 1 0 1 2 9
J. Webster 8 5 4 2/5 0/2 4/4 2 35 1 0 2 0 5
R. Kreklow 4 2 3 2/5 0/2 0/0 4 33 2 1 2 0 2
Bench
J. Ridder
K. Mohammed
J. Hall
T. Dixon
R. Owens
D. Scott
J. Wojcik
S. Wojcik
S. Brown
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Ridder 2 2 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 12 0 0 0 1 1
K. Mohammed 0 3 0 0/4 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 1 2 1
J. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Dixon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Owens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Scott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wojcik - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Wojcik - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 57 29 11 19/49 4/17 15/19 15 200 6 4 12 5 24
Illinois State
Starters
M. Yarbrough
P. Fayne
W. Tinsley
Z. Copeland
K. Evans
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Yarbrough 28 9 3 8/17 1/3 11/11 3 34 3 2 2 4 5
P. Fayne 18 7 1 6/15 0/0 6/7 2 24 1 0 3 2 5
W. Tinsley 5 5 1 2/5 1/4 0/0 3 28 2 1 1 0 5
Z. Copeland 3 2 1 1/5 0/1 1/2 4 27 1 0 2 0 2
K. Evans 2 1 1 1/5 0/0 0/0 1 35 1 0 2 0 1
Bench
R. Idowu
M. Chastain
M. Hein
I. Gassman
J. Hillsman
K. Fisher III
D. Boyd
T. Bruninga
J. Jefferson
L. Donnelly
A. Ndiaye
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Idowu 7 6 0 3/5 0/0 1/1 1 16 0 1 0 4 2
M. Chastain 2 2 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 17 0 1 0 0 2
M. Hein 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 6 0 0 1 0 1
I. Gassman 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 13 0 0 1 0 1
J. Hillsman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Fisher III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Boyd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bruninga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Donnelly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ndiaye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 65 34 7 22/54 2/8 19/21 19 200 8 5 12 10 24
