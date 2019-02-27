Yarbrough carries Illinois St. past Missouri St. 65-57
NORMAL, Ill. (AP) Milik Yarbrough had 28 points as Illinois State topped Missouri State 65-57 on Wednesday night.
Yarbrough converted all 11 of his free throws. He added nine rebounds.
Phil Fayne had 18 points and seven rebounds for Illinois State (16-14, 9-8 Missouri Valley Conference).
Keandre Cook had 16 points for the Bears (16-14, 10-7). Jarred Dixon added 15 points. Tulio Da Silva had 12 points and 11 rebounds.
The Redbirds leveled the season series against the Bears with the win. Missouri State defeated Illinois State 66-65 on Feb. 10. Illinois State finishes out the regular season against Southern Illinois on the road on Saturday. Missouri State finishes out the regular season against Drake at home on Saturday.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|29.7
|Min. Per Game
|29.7
|16.6
|Pts. Per Game
|16.6
|3.2
|Ast. Per Game
|3.2
|7.0
|Reb. Per Game
|7.0
|41.8
|Field Goal %
|48.2
|24.4
|Three Point %
|36.8
|78.5
|Free Throw %
|77.6
|Defensive rebound by Milik Yarbrough
|1.0
|Josh Webster missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2.0
|+ 1
|Milik Yarbrough made 2nd of 2 free throws
|6.0
|+ 1
|Milik Yarbrough made 1st of 2 free throws
|6.0
|Personal foul on Jarred Dixon
|6.0
|Defensive rebound by Milik Yarbrough
|9.0
|Keandre Cook missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|9.0
|+ 1
|Keandre Cook made 1st of 2 free throws
|9.0
|Shooting foul on Zach Copeland
|9.0
|+ 1
|Milik Yarbrough made 2nd of 2 free throws
|15.0
|+ 1
|Milik Yarbrough made 1st of 2 free throws
|15.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|57
|65
|Field Goals
|19-49 (38.8%)
|22-54 (40.7%)
|3-Pointers
|4-17 (23.5%)
|2-8 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|15-19 (78.9%)
|19-21 (90.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|37
|Offensive
|5
|10
|Defensive
|24
|24
|Team
|1
|3
|Assists
|11
|7
|Steals
|6
|8
|Blocks
|4
|5
|Turnovers
|12
|12
|Fouls
|15
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Missouri State 16-14
|70.0 PPG
|33.7 RPG
|11.3 APG
|Illinois State 16-14
|69.0 PPG
|37.3 RPG
|13.6 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|K. Cook G
|13.0 PPG
|4.2 RPG
|0.8 APG
|45.1 FG%
|
52
|M. Yarbrough G
|16.6 PPG
|7.0 RPG
|3.2 APG
|48.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Cook G
|16 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|M. Yarbrough G
|28 PTS
|9 REB
|3 AST
|
|38.8
|FG%
|40.7
|
|
|23.5
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|78.9
|FT%
|90.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Cook
|16
|2
|0
|5/13
|4/7
|2/5
|1
|39
|1
|1
|5
|0
|2
|J. Dixon
|15
|4
|3
|5/14
|0/5
|5/6
|3
|37
|1
|2
|1
|0
|4
|T. Da Silva
|12
|11
|0
|4/6
|0/0
|4/4
|4
|39
|1
|0
|1
|2
|9
|J. Webster
|8
|5
|4
|2/5
|0/2
|4/4
|2
|35
|1
|0
|2
|0
|5
|R. Kreklow
|4
|2
|3
|2/5
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|33
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Yarbrough
|28
|9
|3
|8/17
|1/3
|11/11
|3
|34
|3
|2
|2
|4
|5
|P. Fayne
|18
|7
|1
|6/15
|0/0
|6/7
|2
|24
|1
|0
|3
|2
|5
|W. Tinsley
|5
|5
|1
|2/5
|1/4
|0/0
|3
|28
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Z. Copeland
|3
|2
|1
|1/5
|0/1
|1/2
|4
|27
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|K. Evans
|2
|1
|1
|1/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|35
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
