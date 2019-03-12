OHIO
German scores 23 to lead N. Illinois past Ohio 80-61

  • Mar 12, 2019

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) Eugene German had 23 points as Northern Illinois topped Ohio 80-61 in the first round of the Mid-American Conference Tourney on Monday night.

German shot 4 for 6 from behind the arc.

Dante Thorpe had 18 points for Northern Illinois (16-16). Lacey James added 14 points.

Doug Taylor tied a career high with 20 points and had 11 rebounds for the Bobcats (14-17). Jason Carter added 14 points and seven rebounds. Teyvion Kirk had 14 points.

---

---

Key Players
J. Carter
E. German
31.9 Min. Per Game 31.9
19.8 Pts. Per Game 19.8
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
5.2 Reb. Per Game 5.2
47.9 Field Goal % 48.3
34.9 Three Point % 42.0
70.3 Free Throw % 67.6
  Defensive rebound by Noah McCarty 22.0
  Gavin Block missed 3-pt. jump shot 24.0
  Defensive rebound by Jason Preston 31.0
  Caleb Oehlberg missed 3-pt. jump shot 33.0
  Defensive rebound by Northern Illinois 41.0
  Ben Vander Plas missed 3-pt. jump shot 43.0
+ 1 Dante Thorpe made 2nd of 2 free throws 48.0
+ 1 Dante Thorpe made 1st of 2 free throws 48.0
  Personal foul on Ben Vander Plas 48.0
  Defensive rebound by Dante Thorpe 53.0
  Gavin Block missed jump shot 55.0
Team Stats
Points 61 80
Field Goals 21-54 (38.9%) 32-57 (56.1%)
3-Pointers 2-18 (11.1%) 9-16 (56.3%)
Free Throws 17-26 (65.4%) 7-12 (58.3%)
Total Rebounds 37 29
Offensive 7 3
Defensive 23 23
Team 7 3
Assists 10 10
Steals 3 4
Blocks 1 0
Turnovers 12 8
Fouls 16 20
Technicals 0 0
45
D. Taylor F
20 PTS, 11 REB, 1 AST
10
E. German G
23 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Ohio 14-17 283361
home team logo N. Illinois 16-16 443680
NIU Convocation Center DeKalb, IL
away team logo Ohio 14-17 70.4 PPG 39.5 RPG 14.7 APG
home team logo N. Illinois 16-16 73.5 PPG 38 RPG 11.3 APG
45
D. Taylor F 8.2 PPG 6.6 RPG 0.5 APG 61.3 FG%
10
E. German G 19.6 PPG 5.1 RPG 2.9 APG 47.0 FG%
45
D. Taylor F 20 PTS 11 REB 1 AST
10
E. German G 23 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
38.9 FG% 56.1
11.1 3PT FG% 56.3
65.4 FT% 58.3
Ohio
Starters
D. Taylor
J. Carter
T. Kirk
J. Preston
G. Block
Bench
A. Cowart, Jr.
B. Vander Plas
C. Murrell
J. Dartis
J. Gollon
N. Springs
T. James
M. McMurray
C. McGraw
J. Tenerowicz
J. Reeves
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Cowart, Jr. 4 0 0 1/3 0/2 2/3 2 21 0 0 1 0 0
B. Vander Plas 3 4 0 1/7 1/6 0/0 3 16 0 0 1 0 4
C. Murrell 0 0 0 0/3 0/0 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 0 0
J. Dartis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gollon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Springs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. James - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. McMurray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. McGraw - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tenerowicz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Reeves - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 61 30 10 21/54 2/18 17/26 16 200 3 1 12 7 23
N. Illinois
Starters
E. German
D. Thorpe
L. James
L. Bradley
R. Henry-Hayes
Bench
N. McCarty
A. Richie
J. Key
G. Daow
C. Oehlberg
T. Hankerson
B. Danowski
A. Demogerontas
J. Lee
A. Travis
Z. Mateen
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. McCarty 6 6 0 3/5 0/0 0/0 0 23 1 0 1 1 5
A. Richie 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
J. Key 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
G. Daow 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 1
C. Oehlberg 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
T. Hankerson 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 4 17 0 0 0 0 0
B. Danowski - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Demogerontas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Travis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Mateen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 80 26 10 32/57 9/16 7/12 20 200 4 0 8 3 23
