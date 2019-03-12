German scores 23 to lead N. Illinois past Ohio 80-61
DEKALB, Ill. (AP) Eugene German had 23 points as Northern Illinois topped Ohio 80-61 in the first round of the Mid-American Conference Tourney on Monday night.
German shot 4 for 6 from behind the arc.
Dante Thorpe had 18 points for Northern Illinois (16-16). Lacey James added 14 points.
Doug Taylor tied a career high with 20 points and had 11 rebounds for the Bobcats (14-17). Jason Carter added 14 points and seven rebounds. Teyvion Kirk had 14 points.
|Team Stats
|Points
|61
|80
|Field Goals
|21-54 (38.9%)
|32-57 (56.1%)
|3-Pointers
|2-18 (11.1%)
|9-16 (56.3%)
|Free Throws
|17-26 (65.4%)
|7-12 (58.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|29
|Offensive
|7
|3
|Defensive
|23
|23
|Team
|7
|3
|Assists
|10
|10
|Steals
|3
|4
|Blocks
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|12
|8
|Fouls
|16
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Ohio 14-17
|70.4 PPG
|39.5 RPG
|14.7 APG
|N. Illinois 16-16
|73.5 PPG
|38 RPG
|11.3 APG
|
|38.9
|FG%
|56.1
|
|
|11.1
|3PT FG%
|56.3
|
|
|65.4
|FT%
|58.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. German
|23
|5
|2
|9/15
|4/6
|1/2
|2
|37
|2
|0
|2
|0
|5
|D. Thorpe
|18
|3
|3
|6/10
|1/2
|5/6
|3
|34
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3
|L. James
|14
|5
|0
|6/7
|1/1
|1/4
|4
|21
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|L. Bradley
|8
|5
|5
|4/9
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|R. Henry-Hayes
|8
|1
|0
|3/5
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|26
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. German
|23
|5
|2
|9/15
|4/6
|1/2
|2
|37
|2
|0
|2
|0
|5
|D. Thorpe
|18
|3
|3
|6/10
|1/2
|5/6
|3
|34
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3
|L. James
|14
|5
|0
|6/7
|1/1
|1/4
|4
|21
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|L. Bradley
|8
|5
|5
|4/9
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|R. Henry-Hayes
|8
|1
|0
|3/5
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|26
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. McCarty
|6
|6
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|23
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5
|A. Richie
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Key
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G. Daow
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Oehlberg
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Hankerson
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Danowski
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Demogerontas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Travis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Mateen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|80
|26
|10
|32/57
|9/16
|7/12
|20
|200
|4
|0
|8
|3
|23
