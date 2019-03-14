NILL
TOLEDO

Northern Illinois upends Toledo 80-76 in MAC quarterfinals

  • Mar 14, 2019

CLEVELAND (AP) Eugene German scored 27 points and Dante Thorpe made two critical free throws with 4.8 seconds left as Northern Illinois upset second-seeded Toledo 80-76 on Thursday night to advance to the Mid-American Conference tournament semifinals for the first time since 2003.

The No. 7 seeded Huskies (17-16) will play the Ball State-Bowling Green winner in Friday's second semifinal. Top-seeded and No. 18 Buffalo and Central Michigan will meet in the other semi.

With the scored tied 68-all, German dropped his fifth 3-pointer with 2:22 left to give Northern Illinois the lead for good.

The Rockets (25-7) kept coming and got a 3-pointer from Marreon Jackson and 23.2 seconds left. Jackson split a pair of free throws with 6.5 seconds left to make it 78-76 before Thorpe knocked down his free throws to close it out.

Jackson scored 17 and Luke Knapke 16 for Toledo, which beat Northern Illinois twice during the regular season.

The Rockets never led during a tightly contested second half when Northern Illinois coach Mark Montgomery split his pants down the back while arguing a call.

Thorpe finished with 18 points, Levi Bradley made two free throws with 9.3 seconds to go and finished with 13 points for the Huskies.

---

Key Players
E. German
10 G
J. Sanford
13 G
33.0 Min. Per Game 33.0
15.7 Pts. Per Game 15.7
3.1 Ast. Per Game 3.1
4.2 Reb. Per Game 4.2
48.3 Field Goal % 43.0
41.7 Three Point % 32.9
68.6 Free Throw % 84.5
  Defensive rebound by Levi Bradley 0.0
  Chris Darrington missed 3-pt. jump shot 0.0
+ 1 Dante Thorpe made 2nd of 2 free throws 4.0
+ 1 Dante Thorpe made 1st of 2 free throws 4.0
  Personal foul on Marreon Jackson 4.0
  Defensive rebound by Dante Thorpe 6.0
  Marreon Jackson missed 2nd of 2 free throws 6.0
+ 1 Marreon Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws 6.0
  Personal foul on Eugene German 6.0
+ 1 Levi Bradley made 2nd of 2 free throws 9.0
+ 1 Levi Bradley made 1st of 2 free throws 9.0
Team Stats
Points 80 76
Field Goals 31-55 (56.4%) 26-57 (45.6%)
3-Pointers 10-17 (58.8%) 14-31 (45.2%)
Free Throws 8-11 (72.7%) 10-14 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 31 28
Offensive 6 7
Defensive 24 20
Team 1 1
Assists 5 10
Steals 5 4
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 8 9
Fouls 16 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
10
E. German G
27 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
3
M. Jackson G
17 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo N. Illinois 17-16 413980
home team logo Toledo 25-7 393776
TOLEDO -6.5, O/U 138.5
Quicken Loans Arena Cleveland, OH
Team Stats
away team logo N. Illinois 17-16 73.7 PPG 37.8 RPG 11.3 APG
home team logo Toledo 25-7 77.3 PPG 43.2 RPG 16.6 APG
Key Players
10
E. German G 19.8 PPG 5.1 RPG 2.9 APG 47.5 FG%
3
M. Jackson G 11.5 PPG 3.8 RPG 4.3 APG 42.5 FG%
Top Scorers
10
E. German G 27 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
3
M. Jackson G 17 PTS 8 REB 1 AST
56.4 FG% 45.6
58.8 3PT FG% 45.2
72.7 FT% 71.4
N. Illinois
Starters
E. German
D. Thorpe
L. Bradley
L. James
R. Henry-Hayes
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. German 27 7 1 11/15 5/9 0/0 4 35 0 0 1 0 7
D. Thorpe 18 2 2 7/12 1/2 3/4 1 32 2 0 0 1 1
L. Bradley 13 3 1 5/12 0/1 3/5 2 29 1 0 1 1 2
L. James 2 8 0 0/5 0/1 2/2 2 30 0 1 3 3 5
R. Henry-Hayes 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 23 0 1 1 0 2
Bench
A. Richie
T. Hankerson
J. Key
N. McCarty
B. Danowski
G. Daow
A. Demogerontas
C. Oehlberg
J. Lee
A. Travis
Z. Mateen
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Richie 9 1 0 3/3 3/3 0/0 0 14 1 0 0 0 1
T. Hankerson 5 3 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 1 16 0 0 1 1 2
J. Key 4 4 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 13 1 0 0 0 4
N. McCarty 0 0 1 0/3 0/0 0/0 3 8 0 0 1 0 0
B. Danowski - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Daow - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Demogerontas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Oehlberg - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Travis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Mateen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 80 30 5 31/55 10/17 8/11 16 200 5 2 8 6 24
Toledo
Starters
M. Jackson
L. Knapke
N. Navigato
J. Sanford
W. Jackson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Jackson 17 8 1 6/12 4/6 1/3 1 32 1 0 4 2 6
L. Knapke 16 2 2 6/11 2/4 2/4 1 29 0 2 0 1 1
N. Navigato 15 5 0 4/10 2/5 5/5 2 38 0 0 0 2 3
J. Sanford 13 4 6 5/10 3/6 0/0 1 38 1 0 2 1 3
W. Jackson 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 2 0 2
Bench
C. Darrington
S. Littleson
A. Edu
J. Gordon IV
M. Schaffer
D. Alderson
L. Hill
T. Smith
B. Williams
K. Saunders
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Darrington 12 1 0 4/11 2/7 2/2 2 17 2 0 0 1 0
S. Littleson 3 3 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 5 27 0 0 0 0 3
A. Edu 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 11 0 0 1 0 2
J. Gordon IV - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Schaffer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Alderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Hill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Saunders - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 76 27 10 26/57 14/31 10/14 12 200 4 2 9 7 20
NCAA BB Scores