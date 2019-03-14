Martin's 21 leads Memphis over Tulane 83-68 in AAC tourney
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Jeremiah Martin had 21 points as Memphis defeated Tulane 83-68 in the first round of the American Athletic Conference tournament on Thursday.
Martin made 12 of 15 foul shots. He added seven assists.
Kyvon Davenport had 17 points and seven rebounds for Memphis (20-12). Mike Parks Jr. added 14 points and 13 rebounds. Tyler Harris had 12 points.
Memphis totaled 52 first-half points, a season best for the team.
Caleb Daniels had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Green Wave (4-27). Blake Paul added 12 points and seven rebounds. Shakwon Barrett had seven assists.
---
---
|34.3
|Min. Per Game
|34.3
|19.7
|Pts. Per Game
|19.7
|4.5
|Ast. Per Game
|4.5
|4.1
|Reb. Per Game
|4.1
|44.5
|Field Goal %
|46.3
|34.6
|Three Point %
|36.4
|68.7
|Free Throw %
|74.4
|Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Martin
|8.0
|Moses Wood missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10.0
|Defensive rebound by Kevin Zhang
|21.0
|Jeremiah Martin missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|21.0
|+ 1
|Jeremiah Martin made 1st of 2 free throws
|21.0
|Personal foul on Caleb Daniels
|21.0
|Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Martin
|24.0
|Kevin Zhang missed 3-pt. jump shot
|26.0
|+ 1
|Jeremiah Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|31.0
|+ 1
|Jeremiah Martin made 1st of 2 free throws
|31.0
|Personal foul on Blake Paul
|31.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|68
|83
|Field Goals
|27-69 (39.1%)
|27-58 (46.6%)
|3-Pointers
|6-23 (26.1%)
|11-27 (40.7%)
|Free Throws
|8-13 (61.5%)
|18-22 (81.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|42
|Offensive
|9
|9
|Defensive
|21
|31
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|17
|23
|Steals
|7
|4
|Blocks
|1
|6
|Turnovers
|10
|15
|Fouls
|18
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
10
|C. Daniels G
|16.8 PPG
|5.3 RPG
|3.3 APG
|44.4 FG%
|
3
|J. Martin G
|19.7 PPG
|4.1 RPG
|4.5 APG
|46.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Daniels G
|19 PTS
|7 REB
|3 AST
|J. Martin G
|21 PTS
|5 REB
|7 AST
|
|39.1
|FG%
|46.6
|
|
|26.1
|3PT FG%
|40.7
|
|
|61.5
|FT%
|81.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Daniels
|19
|7
|3
|7/15
|1/3
|4/6
|5
|32
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|B. Paul
|12
|6
|1
|6/12
|0/1
|0/1
|5
|31
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|J. Cornish
|7
|1
|2
|3/7
|1/4
|0/2
|0
|21
|0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|C. Crabtree
|6
|2
|0
|2/4
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|18
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|S. Sehic
|4
|6
|1
|2/10
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|31
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Zhang
|9
|1
|0
|3/7
|1/3
|2/2
|1
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|S. Barrett
|6
|5
|7
|2/7
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|26
|4
|0
|2
|1
|4
|M. Wood
|5
|2
|3
|2/7
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|23
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|G. Quinn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Ona Embo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Ajang
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Koka
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Galic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|68
|30
|17
|27/69
|6/23
|8/13
|18
|200
|7
|1
|10
|9
|21
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Martin
|21
|5
|7
|4/13
|1/7
|12/15
|2
|31
|3
|2
|2
|0
|5
|K. Davenport
|17
|7
|3
|6/13
|3/6
|2/3
|2
|30
|0
|1
|1
|1
|6
|M. Parks Jr.
|14
|13
|1
|6/6
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|25
|0
|2
|1
|3
|10
|K. Brewton Jr.
|7
|4
|2
|2/4
|1/1
|2/2
|4
|24
|1
|0
|3
|0
|4
|R. Thornton
|2
|4
|2
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|26
|0
|0
|5
|2
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Harris
|12
|2
|0
|4/10
|4/9
|0/0
|2
|22
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|I. Maurice
|7
|4
|1
|3/6
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|14
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|A. Lomax
|3
|1
|4
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|15
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|A. Jones
|0
|0
|3
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|K. Sameh Azab
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Enoh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Olds
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Boyce
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hardaway
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Wingett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|83
|40
|23
|27/58
|11/27
|18/22
|16
|200
|4
|6
|15
|9
|31
