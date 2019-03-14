TULANE
Tulane
Green Wave
4-27
away team logo
68
TF 11
FINAL
End
2nd
ESPU
Thu Mar. 14
3:50pm
BONUS
83
TF 7
home team logo
MEMP
Memphis
Tigers
20-12
ML: +1156
MEMP -16.5, O/U 154.5
ML: -2337
TULANE
MEMP

No Text

Martin's 21 leads Memphis over Tulane 83-68 in AAC tourney

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 14, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Jeremiah Martin had 21 points as Memphis defeated Tulane 83-68 in the first round of the American Athletic Conference tournament on Thursday.

Martin made 12 of 15 foul shots. He added seven assists.

Kyvon Davenport had 17 points and seven rebounds for Memphis (20-12). Mike Parks Jr. added 14 points and 13 rebounds. Tyler Harris had 12 points.

Memphis totaled 52 first-half points, a season best for the team.

Caleb Daniels had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Green Wave (4-27). Blake Paul added 12 points and seven rebounds. Shakwon Barrett had seven assists.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
C. Daniels
J. Martin
34.3 Min. Per Game 34.3
19.7 Pts. Per Game 19.7
4.5 Ast. Per Game 4.5
4.1 Reb. Per Game 4.1
44.5 Field Goal % 46.3
34.6 Three Point % 36.4
68.7 Free Throw % 74.4
  Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Martin 8.0
  Moses Wood missed 3-pt. jump shot 10.0
  Defensive rebound by Kevin Zhang 21.0
  Jeremiah Martin missed 2nd of 2 free throws 21.0
+ 1 Jeremiah Martin made 1st of 2 free throws 21.0
  Personal foul on Caleb Daniels 21.0
  Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Martin 24.0
  Kevin Zhang missed 3-pt. jump shot 26.0
+ 1 Jeremiah Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws 31.0
+ 1 Jeremiah Martin made 1st of 2 free throws 31.0
  Personal foul on Blake Paul 31.0
Team Stats
Points 68 83
Field Goals 27-69 (39.1%) 27-58 (46.6%)
3-Pointers 6-23 (26.1%) 11-27 (40.7%)
Free Throws 8-13 (61.5%) 18-22 (81.8%)
Total Rebounds 33 42
Offensive 9 9
Defensive 21 31
Team 3 2
Assists 17 23
Steals 7 4
Blocks 1 6
Turnovers 10 15
Fouls 18 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
10
C. Daniels G
19 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
3
J. Martin G
21 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST
12T
away team logo Tulane 4-27 383068
home team logo Memphis 20-12 523183
MEMP -16.5, O/U 154.5
FedExForum Memphis, TN
MEMP -16.5, O/U 154.5
FedExForum Memphis, TN
Team Stats
away team logo Tulane 4-27 67.1 PPG 40.9 RPG 14.2 APG
home team logo Memphis 20-12 81.3 PPG 41 RPG 15.6 APG
Key Players
10
C. Daniels G 16.8 PPG 5.3 RPG 3.3 APG 44.4 FG%
3
J. Martin G 19.7 PPG 4.1 RPG 4.5 APG 46.8 FG%
Top Scorers
10
C. Daniels G 19 PTS 7 REB 3 AST
3
J. Martin G 21 PTS 5 REB 7 AST
39.1 FG% 46.6
26.1 3PT FG% 40.7
61.5 FT% 81.8
Tulane
Starters
C. Daniels
B. Paul
J. Cornish
C. Crabtree
S. Sehic
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Daniels 19 7 3 7/15 1/3 4/6 5 32 0 1 1 3 4
B. Paul 12 6 1 6/12 0/1 0/1 5 31 1 0 1 2 4
J. Cornish 7 1 2 3/7 1/4 0/2 0 21 0 0 4 0 1
C. Crabtree 6 2 0 2/4 0/1 2/2 2 18 0 0 2 0 2
S. Sehic 4 6 1 2/10 0/2 0/0 2 31 1 0 0 2 4
Bench
K. Zhang
S. Barrett
M. Wood
G. Quinn
R. Ona Embo
J. Walker
B. Ajang
B. Koka
C. Galic
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Zhang 9 1 0 3/7 1/3 2/2 1 18 0 0 0 0 1
S. Barrett 6 5 7 2/7 2/5 0/0 2 26 4 0 2 1 4
M. Wood 5 2 3 2/7 1/4 0/0 1 23 1 0 0 1 1
G. Quinn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Ona Embo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ajang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Koka - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Galic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 68 30 17 27/69 6/23 8/13 18 200 7 1 10 9 21
Memphis
Starters
J. Martin
K. Davenport
M. Parks Jr.
K. Brewton Jr.
R. Thornton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Martin 21 5 7 4/13 1/7 12/15 2 31 3 2 2 0 5
K. Davenport 17 7 3 6/13 3/6 2/3 2 30 0 1 1 1 6
M. Parks Jr. 14 13 1 6/6 0/0 2/2 2 25 0 2 1 3 10
K. Brewton Jr. 7 4 2 2/4 1/1 2/2 4 24 1 0 3 0 4
R. Thornton 2 4 2 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 26 0 0 5 2 2
Bench
T. Harris
I. Maurice
A. Lomax
A. Jones
K. Sameh Azab
L. Thomas
V. Enoh
E. Olds
R. Boyce
J. Hardaway
D. Wingett
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Harris 12 2 0 4/10 4/9 0/0 2 22 0 0 1 1 1
I. Maurice 7 4 1 3/6 1/1 0/0 0 14 0 1 0 1 3
A. Lomax 3 1 4 1/2 1/1 0/0 2 15 0 0 1 1 0
A. Jones 0 0 3 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 13 0 0 1 0 0
K. Sameh Azab - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Enoh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Olds - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Boyce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hardaway - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wingett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 83 40 23 27/58 11/27 18/22 16 200 4 6 15 9 31
