No. 9 Kentucky pulls away from Mount St. Mary’s 82-62
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) Just as No. 9 Kentucky seemed destined to grind past another supposedly overmatched foe, it clicked into high gear against Mount St. Mary’s to finally win comfortably.
Immanuel Quickley had eight of his 13 second-half points during an 18-3 run that helped the Wildcats pull away from the Mountaineers 82-62 on Friday night.
Ashton Hagans had 16 points, including a three-point play during the surge the Wildcats (4-1) needed after struggling with lesser opponents the previous past two games, including last week’s stunning upset loss to Evansville. For one half they appeared to follow the same pattern in leading by just 39-34 at the break with four lead changes.
Forward EJ Montgomery, who had missed three games with an ankle injury, sank a 3-pointer soon after to provide some breathing room before Kentucky took off. Quickley himself returned from a one-game absence with a chest injury and eventually hit a short jumper before dropping two 3s to make it 59-39, leading Kentucky’s 5-of-10 long-range shooting after the break.
While the Wildcats made just 6 of 15 from behind the arc, that marked improvement from their 7-for-43 performance over the previous three contests. And that’s where being close to full strength paid off.
“For EJ and Immanuel to be back, they gave us some big-time minutes, big-time plays and that's what we needed,” Hagans said. “It just seemed like everyone was locked in tonight. And that's what we need from here on out.”
Nick Richards had 11 of his 19 points in the first half and finished with seven rebounds in nearly 33 minutes. Tyrese Maxey added 11 for Kentucky, which shot 55% from the field. Quickley scored all 13 of his points in the second half, while Montgomery had seven points and six rebounds.
The Wildcats recorded 20 assists and outrebounded the Mountaineers 35-31, but only grabbed six offensively. And coach John Calipari quickly noted that must improve for his team to meet expectations.
Such as, handily beating visitors.
“We showed signs of the second half, but we're not there,” the coach said. “We may be two months away with this team, I don't know.”
Damian Chong Qui had 11 points, while Brandon Leftwich, Omar Habwe and Malik Jefferson 10 each for the Mountaineers (1-5), who lost their fourth in a row.
PRAISING EJ
Whether it was just having another big man on the floor, or welcoming back a key regular, Calipari was glad to have the 6-foot-10 Montgomery at his disposal. “Not having him really affects us,” the coach said, “and having him when he's playing, you know, he's a difference maker.”
Told of Calipari’s compliments, Montgomery just laughed and added, “I don’t know if they really needed me, but I’m somewhat of a help. I just try to get it in, play with energy and just help my team win.”
BIG PICTURE
Mount St. Mary’s: The Mountaineers offset their height disadvantage to Kentucky with hustle that kept them close, especially on the glass. Keeping up became tougher once the Wildcats started hitting 3s, an area the Mount started well before making just 2 of 13 in the second half.
“Our plan was to limit transition, limit in the paint and make them jump shooters,” coach Dan Engelstad said. “But we were they were capable shooters. We wanted to make sure everything was contested, and I thought in the first half our contests were much better than they were in the second.”
Kentucky: The Wildcats got a little closer to full strength with the returns of Montgomery and Quickley. Montgomery was a big help in the post and made a couple of nice baskets in his return, with his 3 helping ignite the decisive spurt.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
After two lackluster efforts including the Evansville upset, Kentucky finally played the type of game that should maintain its top-10 presence with another game on Sunday.
UP NEXT
Mount St. Mary’s hosts Utah Valley on Tuesday in its final game of the four-team BBN Showcase featuring Lamar and UAB.
Kentucky hosts Lamar on Sunday in the third contest of the BBN Showcase.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|31.0
|Min. Per Game
|31.0
|14.0
|Pts. Per Game
|14.0
|2.7
|Ast. Per Game
|2.7
|5.7
|Reb. Per Game
|5.7
|33.3
|Field Goal %
|41.7
|33.3
|Three Point %
|40.0
|75.0
|Free Throw %
|95.0
|Defensive rebound by Johnny Juzang
|0.0
|Ayan Teel missed dunk
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by Dee Barnes
|12.0
|Riley Welch missed jump shot
|14.0
|+ 2
|Ayan Teel made layup
|30.0
|Defensive rebound by Omar Habwe
|38.0
|Johnny Juzang missed 3-pt. jump shot
|40.0
|Defensive rebound by Johnny Juzang
|53.0
|Omar Habwe missed 3-pt. jump shot
|55.0
|Bad pass turnover on Nick Richards
|1:10
|Defensive rebound by Nick Richards
|1:13
|Team Stats
|Points
|62
|82
|Field Goals
|22-61 (36.1%)
|30-55 (54.5%)
|3-Pointers
|5-24 (20.8%)
|6-15 (40.0%)
|Free Throws
|13-18 (72.2%)
|16-18 (88.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|35
|Offensive
|9
|6
|Defensive
|21
|27
|Team
|1
|2
|Assists
|8
|20
|Steals
|5
|4
|Blocks
|2
|3
|Turnovers
|9
|12
|Fouls
|18
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Mt St Mary's 1-5
|60.2 PPG
|36.4 RPG
|9.8 APG
|9 Kentucky 4-1
|76.5 PPG
|43 RPG
|10.8 APG
|Key Players
|
15
|D. Chong Qui G
|7.8 PPG
|3.2 RPG
|3.0 APG
|37.5 FG%
|
4
|N. Richards F
|13.8 PPG
|7.5 RPG
|0.5 APG
|62.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Chong Qui G
|11 PTS
|1 REB
|3 AST
|N. Richards F
|19 PTS
|6 REB
|1 AST
|
|36.1
|FG%
|54.5
|
|
|20.8
|3PT FG%
|40.0
|
|
|72.2
|FT%
|88.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Chong Qui
|11
|1
|3
|3/9
|1/4
|4/4
|3
|33
|0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|M. Jefferson
|10
|5
|1
|5/7
|0/0
|0/2
|3
|26
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|J. Gibbs
|7
|2
|1
|3/14
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|32
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|C. Nnamene
|7
|2
|0
|2/6
|1/4
|2/2
|5
|16
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|N. Opoku
|5
|5
|0
|1/3
|1/3
|2/4
|1
|32
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Chong Qui
|11
|1
|3
|3/9
|1/4
|4/4
|3
|33
|0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|M. Jefferson
|10
|5
|1
|5/7
|0/0
|0/2
|3
|26
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|J. Gibbs
|7
|2
|1
|3/14
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|32
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|C. Nnamene
|7
|2
|0
|2/6
|1/4
|2/2
|5
|16
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|N. Opoku
|5
|5
|0
|1/3
|1/3
|2/4
|1
|32
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Habwe
|10
|7
|2
|4/9
|1/5
|1/2
|2
|25
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|B. Leftwich
|10
|4
|1
|3/6
|0/1
|4/4
|0
|10
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|A. Teel
|2
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|O. Dedolli
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Barnes
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Jefferson
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|N. Miller
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|V. Morse
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Becht
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|62
|30
|8
|22/61
|5/24
|13/18
|18
|200
|5
|2
|9
|9
|21
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Richards
|19
|6
|1
|7/10
|0/0
|5/6
|1
|32
|0
|3
|3
|4
|2
|A. Hagans
|16
|7
|7
|5/8
|0/0
|6/6
|2
|29
|1
|0
|2
|0
|7
|T. Maxey
|11
|1
|5
|4/7
|1/4
|2/2
|1
|33
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|K. Whitney
|9
|1
|1
|4/7
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|15
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|N. Sestina
|5
|4
|4
|1/3
|0/2
|3/3
|1
|25
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Richards
|19
|6
|1
|7/10
|0/0
|5/6
|1
|32
|0
|3
|3
|4
|2
|A. Hagans
|16
|7
|7
|5/8
|0/0
|6/6
|2
|29
|1
|0
|2
|0
|7
|T. Maxey
|11
|1
|5
|4/7
|1/4
|2/2
|1
|33
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|K. Whitney
|9
|1
|1
|4/7
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|15
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|N. Sestina
|5
|4
|4
|1/3
|0/2
|3/3
|1
|25
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Quickley
|13
|2
|0
|5/8
|3/4
|0/0
|2
|21
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|E. Montgomery
|7
|6
|1
|3/4
|1/1
|0/0
|4
|15
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|K. Brooks Jr.
|2
|3
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/1
|1
|18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|R. Welch
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Canada
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Juzang
|0
|3
|0
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|B. Jordan
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Z. Payne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Allen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|82
|33
|20
|30/55
|6/15
|16/18
|14
|200
|4
|3
|12
|6
|27
-
18XAVIER
UCONN38
41
2nd 11:39 ESPU
-
IDST
SNCLRA37
48
2nd 17:07
-
LIU
SDGST38
45
2nd 14:54
-
TEMPLE
USC6
6
1st 14:55 PACN
-
MNTNA
25WASH4
9
1st 16:22 PACN
-
CARK
CALBPTST39
49
1st 0.0
-
FRESNOP
LNGBCH29
39
1st 0.0
-
LIB
MORGAN89
48
Final
-
NICHST
NCAT54
66
Final
-
MIAMI
FLA58
78
Final
-
MTSU
TULANE74
86
Final
-
VALPO
GC78
74
Final
-
NCWILM
CLEVST46
47
Final
-
BCU
UIW83
58
Final
-
RICE
MILW75
69
Final
-
EMICH
UMBC62
45
Final
-
MOST
STJOES71
69
Final
-
17NOVA
MISSST83
76
Final
-
FORD
NEVADA60
74
Final
-
STFRIS
EILL47
87
Final
-
EKY
FIU70
89
Final
-
INDST
LOYMRY72
60
Final
-
RI
NTEXAS60
47
Final
-
PRESBY
SACHRT57
83
Final
-
UMKC
GWASH74
68
Final
-
22TEXAS
CAL62
45
Final
-
24BAYLOR
CSTCAR77
65
Final
-
ILLST
CINCY65
66
Final
-
STETSON
IONA55
60
Final
-
DUQ
AF69
63
Final
-
LESLEY
MERMAK16
110
Final
-
TOWSON
BUFF73
76
Final
-
CLU
FURMAN45
90
Final
-
GMASON
6MD63
86
Final
-
RADFRD
BRAD61
70
Final
-
BU
WVU44
69
Final
-
MOUNT
9UK62
82
Final
-
HOUBP
MICH68
111
Final
-
LPSCMB
NAVY65
61
Final
-
IPFW
10OHIOST46
85
Final
-
MCNSE
RICH57
87
Final
-
MOREHD
BUTLER50
68
Final
-
GWEBB
SC69
74
Final
-
HARV
HOLY82
74
Final
-
15UTAHST
LSU80
78
Final
-
GTOWN
1DUKE73
81
Final
-
GAST
PVAM83
74
Final
-
WAKE
DAVID82
70
Final
-
ALBANY
QUINN69
86
Final
-
NALAB
LATECH61
82
Final
-
MISST
SEMO71
72
Final
-
OHIO
UTAH66
80
Final
-
EVAN
ECU68
85
Final
-
WMICH
OKLAST63
70
Final
-
WILEY
TXSA68
90
Final
-
NORFLK
NWEST59
70
Final
-
STHRN
NEB86
93
Final/OT
-
BGREEN
WKY77
75
Final
-
KENSAW
MNMTH40
71
Final
-
HOU
11OREG66
78
Final
-
CPOLY
CREIGH70
86
Final
-
SDAK
ARK56
77
Final
-
SCST
VANDY60
97
Final