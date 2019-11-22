OHIO
Utah bounces back, beats Ohio, 80-66

  • Nov 22, 2019

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) Timmy Allen scored 19 points and Utah beat Ohio 80-66 on Friday night in a Myrtle Beach Invitational consolation game.

Both Gach had 18 points and Rylan Jones finished with 17 points to help the Utes (4-1) bounce back from a loss to Coastal Carolina in the quarterfinals. They shot 49%, led by 21 and turned 14 turnovers into 26 points.

''It was ugly last night,'' coach Larry Krystkowiak said of the Coastal Carolina loss. ''We broke down the film and we were deficient in a lot of different areas. I thought we bounced back really well. We came out with a great focus, we played hard and we shared the basketball.''

Utah missed 11 of its final 12 shots and did not make a field goal in the final 5 minutes - but made up for that by making 27 of 28 free throws, including 13 of 14 down the stretch. Only Riley Battin's miss with 29 seconds remaining - on the team's final attempt - kept the Utes from being perfect at the line.

''They're called free for a reason and often times they get overlooked,'' Krystkowiak said. ''It's not the fact that you make most of them, it's the one-and-ones. Those little things add up and 27 points is remarkable for our guys.''

Jason Preston scored 21 points and Ben Vander Plas added 13 for the Bobcats (3-3), who have lost three in a row.

The Utes, who began the tournament shooting 40% from 3-point range, made 47% of their long-range attempts after they hit just 18% against the Chanticleers.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio: It's been a rough weekend in South Carolina for the young Bobcats, who twice have been beaten soundly by power-conference schools. They should get a fairer gauge of their progress under first-year coach Jeff Boals on Sunday when they face Middle Tennessee.

''Our sense of urgency and our will to win had to be greater than theirs and I thought theirs was better than ours,'' Boals said. ''That's what good teams do, they respond. Our guys compete and battle, we've just got to continue to learn from this.''

Utah: This was an encouraging bounce-back performance for the young Utes. They looked more like the team that beat Nevada and Minnesota, and not the one that was run off the floor a night earlier by Coastal Carolina.

UP NEXT

Ohio: Faces Middle Tennessee on Sunday night in the seventh-place game.

Utah: Takes on Tulane on Sunday in the fifth-place game.

Team Stats
away team logo Ohio 3-3 68.2 PPG 39.8 RPG 16.0 APG
home team logo Utah 4-1 88.0 PPG 56.5 RPG 18.3 APG
42.9 FG% 48.9
25.0 3PT FG% 46.7
80.0 FT% 96.4
Ohio
Starters
J. Preston
B. Vander Plas
L. McDay
S. Ogbonda
J. Dartis
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Preston 21 3 4 8/16 2/7 3/6 1 40 1 0 4 1 2
B. Vander Plas 13 4 3 4/6 0/1 5/5 2 35 0 0 3 0 4
L. McDay 8 0 0 3/5 1/2 1/1 3 31 1 0 1 0 0
S. Ogbonda 6 6 0 3/4 0/0 0/0 4 19 1 0 2 1 5
J. Dartis 5 5 1 2/9 1/7 0/0 4 31 0 0 1 1 4
Bench
N. Foster
B. Roderick
M. McMurray
N. Springs
C. Murrell
J. Tenerowicz
M. Price
M. Brown
M. Brown, Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Foster 7 5 0 2/7 0/1 3/3 3 17 0 1 1 3 2
B. Roderick 6 0 0 2/8 2/5 0/0 5 21 1 0 1 0 0
M. McMurray 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 3 6 0 1 0 0 1
N. Springs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Murrell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tenerowicz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Price - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Brown, Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 24 9 24/56 6/24 12/15 25 200 4 2 13 6 18
Utah
Starters
T. Allen
B. Gach
R. Jones
R. Battin
B. Carlson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Allen 19 8 0 5/11 0/0 9/9 1 33 1 0 3 1 7
B. Gach 18 1 3 6/10 1/3 5/5 3 31 1 0 3 0 1
R. Jones 17 3 4 4/9 3/5 6/6 4 34 0 0 1 1 2
R. Battin 10 7 1 3/3 1/1 3/4 3 27 1 0 2 1 6
B. Carlson 2 4 1 1/5 0/1 0/0 1 21 0 1 2 1 3
Bench
M. Jantunen
J. Brenchley
L. Thioune
E. Ballstaedt
M. Reininger
B. King
A. Plummer
B. Wenzel
M. Van Komen
B. Haddock
L. Krystkowiak
H. Mecum
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Jantunen 8 3 1 2/4 0/0 4/4 3 27 0 0 1 2 1
J. Brenchley 6 2 0 2/4 2/4 0/0 1 18 0 0 0 0 2
L. Thioune 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 0
E. Ballstaedt 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
M. Reininger - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. King - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Plummer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Wenzel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Van Komen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Haddock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Krystkowiak - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Mecum - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 80 28 11 23/47 7/15 27/28 17 200 3 1 12 6 22
