RADFRD
BRAD

No Text

Kennell scores 20 to carry Bradley past Radford 70-61

  • AP
  • Nov 22, 2019

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) Nate Kennell finished with 20 points as Bradley topped Radford 70-61 on Friday night.

Kennell made 8 of his 13 shots, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, for the Braves (4-1). Darrell Brown chipped in with 14 points and five assists. Elijah Childs snagged 12 rebounds, while Koch Bar grabbed 11 to help Bradley win the battle of the boards 38-25.

Cle'von Greene came off the bench to score 15 for the Highlanders (2-3). Carlik Jones was the lone starter to score in double figures with 14.

Radford shot 42% from the floor, including 21% from 3-point range (4 of 19). The Highlanders also struggled at the foul line, shooting 58% (5 of 26). The Braves shot 49% overall and 37% from distance (7 of 19) and missed 10 of 25 foul shots.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
C. Jones
D. Brown
34.0 Min. Per Game 34.0
14.0 Pts. Per Game 14.0
7.0 Ast. Per Game 7.0
1.7 Reb. Per Game 1.7
48.7 Field Goal % 29.8
50.0 Three Point % 30.0
64.5 Free Throw % 71.0
  Lost ball turnover on Travis Fields, Jr., stolen by Nate Kennell 8.0
+ 1 Darrell Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 22.0
+ 1 Darrell Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 22.0
  Darrell Brown missed 1st of 2 free throws 22.0
  Personal foul on Carlik Jones 22.0
  Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs 27.0
  Travis Fields, Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 29.0
+ 1 Darrell Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 39.0
+ 1 Darrell Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 39.0
  Personal foul on Devine Eke 39.0
  Defensive rebound by Koch Bar 46.0
Team Stats
Points 61 70
Field Goals 21-50 (42.0%) 24-49 (49.0%)
3-Pointers 4-19 (21.1%) 7-19 (36.8%)
Free Throws 15-26 (57.7%) 15-25 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 25 38
Offensive 10 16
Defensive 14 20
Team 1 2
Assists 5 13
Steals 10 5
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 13 16
Fouls 23 19
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
3
C. Greene G
15 PTS, 2 REB
home team logo
25
N. Kennell G
20 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Radford 2-3 273461
home team logo Bradley 4-1 373370
Carver Arena Peoria, IL
Carver Arena Peoria, IL
Team Stats
away team logo Radford 2-3 72.8 PPG 43.3 RPG 13.5 APG
home team logo Bradley 4-1 76.3 PPG 45.3 RPG 16.5 APG
Key Players
3
C. Greene G 6.5 PPG 3.0 RPG 1.0 APG 45.5 FG%
25
N. Kennell G 11.5 PPG 3.8 RPG 2.0 APG 43.2 FG%
Top Scorers
3
C. Greene G 15 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
25
N. Kennell G 20 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
42.0 FG% 49.0
21.1 3PT FG% 36.8
57.7 FT% 60.0
Radford
Starters
C. Jones
T. Fields, Jr.
L. Butts IV
D. Hicks
D. Holland
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Jones 14 4 1 5/13 0/1 4/8 4 29 2 0 5 1 3
T. Fields, Jr. 8 2 2 2/6 1/3 3/6 1 31 2 0 3 0 2
L. Butts IV 5 2 0 2/3 1/2 0/0 3 18 1 0 0 0 2
D. Hicks 4 1 0 2/7 0/3 0/0 0 22 2 0 1 0 1
D. Holland 0 3 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 3 13 0 0 1 1 2
Starters
C. Jones
T. Fields, Jr.
L. Butts IV
D. Hicks
D. Holland
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Jones 14 4 1 5/13 0/1 4/8 4 29 2 0 5 1 3
T. Fields, Jr. 8 2 2 2/6 1/3 3/6 1 31 2 0 3 0 2
L. Butts IV 5 2 0 2/3 1/2 0/0 3 18 1 0 0 0 2
D. Hicks 4 1 0 2/7 0/3 0/0 0 22 2 0 1 0 1
D. Holland 0 3 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 3 13 0 0 1 1 2
Bench
C. Greene
D. Eke
L. Djonkam
D. Hutchinson
Q. Morton-Robertson
M. Jones
C. Walker
J. Caldwell
J. Jeffers
D. Mangum
J. Hemphill
K. Tigney
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Greene 15 2 0 6/10 2/6 1/4 4 17 0 1 1 1 1
D. Eke 9 7 0 2/2 0/0 5/6 4 26 1 1 1 5 2
L. Djonkam 4 2 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 2 20 0 0 0 2 0
D. Hutchinson 2 1 0 0/3 0/2 2/2 1 17 2 0 1 0 1
Q. Morton-Robertson 0 0 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 0
M. Jones 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
C. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Caldwell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jeffers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Mangum - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hemphill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Tigney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 61 24 5 21/50 4/19 15/26 23 200 10 2 13 10 14
Bradley
Starters
N. Kennell
D. Brown
K. Bar
E. Childs
D. Kingsby
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Kennell 20 3 2 8/13 4/6 0/0 4 33 3 0 0 1 2
D. Brown 14 2 5 4/12 1/6 5/10 2 36 0 0 1 1 1
K. Bar 7 11 1 1/1 0/0 5/7 1 27 1 0 5 6 5
E. Childs 6 12 1 3/7 0/0 0/0 1 34 0 0 3 4 8
D. Kingsby 5 2 1 1/3 1/2 2/2 4 18 1 0 2 0 2
Starters
N. Kennell
D. Brown
K. Bar
E. Childs
D. Kingsby
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Kennell 20 3 2 8/13 4/6 0/0 4 33 3 0 0 1 2
D. Brown 14 2 5 4/12 1/6 5/10 2 36 0 0 1 1 1
K. Bar 7 11 1 1/1 0/0 5/7 1 27 1 0 5 6 5
E. Childs 6 12 1 3/7 0/0 0/0 1 34 0 0 3 4 8
D. Kingsby 5 2 1 1/3 1/2 2/2 4 18 1 0 2 0 2
Bench
J. Henry
S. Gabriel
A. Boya
V. Tahvanainen
A. Thomas
K. McAdoo
T. Nolan Jr.
R. Mast
R. Burger
S. Houpt
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Henry 8 3 1 3/5 0/0 2/4 3 22 0 1 3 2 1
S. Gabriel 6 2 1 2/3 1/2 1/2 1 14 0 0 2 2 0
A. Boya 4 1 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 2 3 0 0 0 0 1
V. Tahvanainen 0 0 0 0/3 0/3 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0
A. Thomas 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 0
K. McAdoo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Nolan Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Mast - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Burger - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Houpt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 36 13 24/49 7/19 15/25 19 200 5 1 16 16 20
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores