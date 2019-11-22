Kennell scores 20 to carry Bradley past Radford 70-61
PEORIA, Ill. (AP) Nate Kennell finished with 20 points as Bradley topped Radford 70-61 on Friday night.
Kennell made 8 of his 13 shots, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, for the Braves (4-1). Darrell Brown chipped in with 14 points and five assists. Elijah Childs snagged 12 rebounds, while Koch Bar grabbed 11 to help Bradley win the battle of the boards 38-25.
Cle'von Greene came off the bench to score 15 for the Highlanders (2-3). Carlik Jones was the lone starter to score in double figures with 14.
Radford shot 42% from the floor, including 21% from 3-point range (4 of 19). The Highlanders also struggled at the foul line, shooting 58% (5 of 26). The Braves shot 49% overall and 37% from distance (7 of 19) and missed 10 of 25 foul shots.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|34.0
|Min. Per Game
|34.0
|14.0
|Pts. Per Game
|14.0
|7.0
|Ast. Per Game
|7.0
|1.7
|Reb. Per Game
|1.7
|48.7
|Field Goal %
|29.8
|50.0
|Three Point %
|30.0
|64.5
|Free Throw %
|71.0
|Lost ball turnover on Travis Fields, Jr., stolen by Nate Kennell
|8.0
|+ 1
|Darrell Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws
|22.0
|+ 1
|Darrell Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws
|22.0
|Darrell Brown missed 1st of 2 free throws
|22.0
|Personal foul on Carlik Jones
|22.0
|Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs
|27.0
|Travis Fields, Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|29.0
|+ 1
|Darrell Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws
|39.0
|+ 1
|Darrell Brown made 1st of 2 free throws
|39.0
|Personal foul on Devine Eke
|39.0
|Defensive rebound by Koch Bar
|46.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|61
|70
|Field Goals
|21-50 (42.0%)
|24-49 (49.0%)
|3-Pointers
|4-19 (21.1%)
|7-19 (36.8%)
|Free Throws
|15-26 (57.7%)
|15-25 (60.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|25
|38
|Offensive
|10
|16
|Defensive
|14
|20
|Team
|1
|2
|Assists
|5
|13
|Steals
|10
|5
|Blocks
|2
|1
|Turnovers
|13
|16
|Fouls
|23
|19
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Key Players
|
3
|C. Greene G
|6.5 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|1.0 APG
|45.5 FG%
|
25
|N. Kennell G
|11.5 PPG
|3.8 RPG
|2.0 APG
|43.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Greene G
|15 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|N. Kennell G
|20 PTS
|3 REB
|2 AST
|
|42.0
|FG%
|49.0
|
|
|21.1
|3PT FG%
|36.8
|
|
|57.7
|FT%
|60.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Jones
|14
|4
|1
|5/13
|0/1
|4/8
|4
|29
|2
|0
|5
|1
|3
|T. Fields, Jr.
|8
|2
|2
|2/6
|1/3
|3/6
|1
|31
|2
|0
|3
|0
|2
|L. Butts IV
|5
|2
|0
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|D. Hicks
|4
|1
|0
|2/7
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|22
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|D. Holland
|0
|3
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|13
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Jones
|14
|4
|1
|5/13
|0/1
|4/8
|4
|29
|2
|0
|5
|1
|3
|T. Fields, Jr.
|8
|2
|2
|2/6
|1/3
|3/6
|1
|31
|2
|0
|3
|0
|2
|L. Butts IV
|5
|2
|0
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|D. Hicks
|4
|1
|0
|2/7
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|22
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|D. Holland
|0
|3
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|13
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Greene
|15
|2
|0
|6/10
|2/6
|1/4
|4
|17
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|D. Eke
|9
|7
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|5/6
|4
|26
|1
|1
|1
|5
|2
|L. Djonkam
|4
|2
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|20
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|D. Hutchinson
|2
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|17
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Q. Morton-Robertson
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Jones
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Caldwell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Jeffers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Mangum
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hemphill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Tigney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|61
|24
|5
|21/50
|4/19
|15/26
|23
|200
|10
|2
|13
|10
|14
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Kennell
|20
|3
|2
|8/13
|4/6
|0/0
|4
|33
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|D. Brown
|14
|2
|5
|4/12
|1/6
|5/10
|2
|36
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|K. Bar
|7
|11
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|5/7
|1
|27
|1
|0
|5
|6
|5
|E. Childs
|6
|12
|1
|3/7
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|34
|0
|0
|3
|4
|8
|D. Kingsby
|5
|2
|1
|1/3
|1/2
|2/2
|4
|18
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Kennell
|20
|3
|2
|8/13
|4/6
|0/0
|4
|33
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|D. Brown
|14
|2
|5
|4/12
|1/6
|5/10
|2
|36
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|K. Bar
|7
|11
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|5/7
|1
|27
|1
|0
|5
|6
|5
|E. Childs
|6
|12
|1
|3/7
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|34
|0
|0
|3
|4
|8
|D. Kingsby
|5
|2
|1
|1/3
|1/2
|2/2
|4
|18
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Henry
|8
|3
|1
|3/5
|0/0
|2/4
|3
|22
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|S. Gabriel
|6
|2
|1
|2/3
|1/2
|1/2
|1
|14
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|A. Boya
|4
|1
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|V. Tahvanainen
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Thomas
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. McAdoo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Nolan Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Mast
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Burger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Houpt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|70
|36
|13
|24/49
|7/19
|15/25
|19
|200
|5
|1
|16
|16
|20
-
18XAVIER
UCONN38
40
2nd 11:45 ESPU
-
IDST
SNCLRA35
47
2nd 17:47
-
LIU
SDGST35
43
2nd 16:38
-
TEMPLE
USC6
4
1st 16:53 PACN
-
MNTNA
25WASH2
9
1st 17:20 PACN
-
CARK
CALBPTST39
49
1st 0.0
-
FRESNOP
LNGBCH29
39
1st 0.0
-
LIB
MORGAN89
48
Final
-
NICHST
NCAT54
66
Final
-
MIAMI
FLA58
78
Final
-
MTSU
TULANE74
86
Final
-
VALPO
GC78
74
Final
-
NCWILM
CLEVST46
47
Final
-
BCU
UIW83
58
Final
-
RICE
MILW75
69
Final
-
EMICH
UMBC62
45
Final
-
MOST
STJOES71
69
Final
-
17NOVA
MISSST83
76
Final
-
FORD
NEVADA60
74
Final
-
STFRIS
EILL47
87
Final
-
EKY
FIU70
89
Final
-
INDST
LOYMRY72
60
Final
-
RI
NTEXAS60
47
Final
-
PRESBY
SACHRT57
83
Final
-
UMKC
GWASH74
68
Final
-
22TEXAS
CAL62
45
Final
-
24BAYLOR
CSTCAR77
65
Final
-
ILLST
CINCY65
66
Final
-
STETSON
IONA55
60
Final
-
DUQ
AF69
63
Final
-
LESLEY
MERMAK16
110
Final
-
TOWSON
BUFF73
76
Final
-
CLU
FURMAN45
90
Final
-
GMASON
6MD63
86
Final
-
RADFRD
BRAD61
70
Final
-
BU
WVU44
69
Final
-
MOUNT
9UK62
82
Final
-
HOUBP
MICH68
111
Final
-
LPSCMB
NAVY65
61
Final
-
IPFW
10OHIOST46
85
Final
-
MCNSE
RICH57
87
Final
-
MOREHD
BUTLER50
68
Final
-
GWEBB
SC69
74
Final
-
HARV
HOLY82
74
Final
-
15UTAHST
LSU80
78
Final
-
GTOWN
1DUKE73
81
Final
-
GAST
PVAM83
74
Final
-
WAKE
DAVID82
70
Final
-
ALBANY
QUINN69
86
Final
-
NALAB
LATECH61
82
Final
-
MISST
SEMO71
72
Final
-
OHIO
UTAH66
80
Final
-
EVAN
ECU68
85
Final
-
WMICH
OKLAST63
70
Final
-
WILEY
TXSA68
90
Final
-
NORFLK
NWEST59
70
Final
-
STHRN
NEB86
93
Final/OT
-
BGREEN
WKY77
75
Final
-
KENSAW
MNMTH40
71
Final
-
HOU
11OREG66
78
Final
-
CPOLY
CREIGH70
86
Final
-
SDAK
ARK56
77
Final
-
SCST
VANDY60
97
Final