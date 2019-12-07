No. 8 Kentucky rolls Fairleigh Dickinson, 600th win at Rupp
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) EJ Montgomery scored a career-high 25 points, forward Keion Brooks added 15 off the bench and No. 8 Kentucky dominated Fairleigh Dickinson 83-52 on Saturday for its 600th victory at Rupp Arena.
The 6-foot-10 Montgomery made 12 of 16 from the field, including several dunks to surpass his previous scoring best of 16 on Nov. 29 against UAB.
Forward Nick Richards, at 6-11, had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (7-1), whose 19-2 run over 6:11 in the first half built a 43-23 halftime lead. Kentucky shot 52% and held the Knights (2-6) to 33% shooting, outrebounded them 42-33 and owned nearly statistic for their fifth consecutive victory after a week off.
The Wildcats became the fastest school to reach 600 wins in an arena in NCAA history. Kentucky achieved the milestone at the 43-year-old building named after coach Adolph Rupp in 670 games, surpassing the pace of UCLA (689 games at Pauley Pavilion) and Kansas (699 at Allen Fieldhouse) .
Kaleb Bishop had 12 points for the Knights, who led only in the early minutes. The Northeast Conference school was coming off Tuesday's 78-77 win over Quinnipiac that ended a five-game losing streak.
BIG PICTURE
Fairleigh Dickinson: The Knights couldn't follow up their 50% shooting against Quinnipiac beyond the first couple of baskets as Kentucky's defense disrupted their flow. They certainly were no match against the taller Wildcats inside, resulting in lopsided gaps in rebounding and paint scoring respectively.
Kentucky: The Wildcats emerged from the week-long break sharper and crisper, especially on defense. At times there were three players battling for rebounds, and they forced eight turnovers in the first half alone. Montgomery's growing offensive confidence showed with several jumpers and aggression inside. Brooks, a freshman forward, took off in the second half for a career high as well.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
This victory likely won't change Kentucky's position in the rankings.
UP NEXT
Fairleigh Dickinson visits St. Peter's on Wednesday.
Kentucky hosts Georgia Tech on Dec. 14 as it faces Power Five opponents for the remainder of the season.
|29.9
|Min. Per Game
|29.9
|13.0
|Pts. Per Game
|13.0
|6.3
|Ast. Per Game
|6.3
|4.1
|Reb. Per Game
|4.1
|57.8
|Field Goal %
|45.3
|22.2
|Three Point %
|25.0
|63.2
|Free Throw %
|88.9
|Defensive rebound by Johnny Juzang
|18.0
|Oscar Okeke missed 3-pt. jump shot
|20.0
|Defensive rebound by Fairleigh Dickinson
|35.0
|Kahlil Whitney missed layup, blocked by Marc Dadika
|37.0
|Bad pass turnover on Bassel Saliba Jr.
|1:06
|Traveling violation turnover on Keion Brooks Jr.
|1:28
|Bad pass turnover on Callum Baker, stolen by Keion Brooks Jr.
|1:30
|Turnover on Nick Richards
|1:51
|Offensive foul on Nick Richards
|1:50
|+ 3
|Callum Baker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kaleb Bishop
|2:09
|+ 2
|Nick Richards made reverse layup, assist by Ashton Hagans
|2:30
|Team Stats
|Points
|52
|83
|Field Goals
|21-65 (32.3%)
|32-62 (51.6%)
|3-Pointers
|5-24 (20.8%)
|2-11 (18.2%)
|Free Throws
|5-6 (83.3%)
|17-19 (89.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|42
|Offensive
|10
|10
|Defensive
|14
|29
|Team
|9
|3
|Assists
|8
|20
|Steals
|2
|6
|Blocks
|7
|4
|Turnovers
|11
|9
|Fouls
|15
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|F. Dickinson 2-6
|70.6 PPG
|35.7 RPG
|10.3 APG
|8 Kentucky 7-1
|76.9 PPG
|42.4 RPG
|14.6 APG
|Key Players
|
12
|K. Bishop F
|12.6 PPG
|9.0 RPG
|0.7 APG
|46.8 FG%
|
23
|E. Montgomery F
|8.5 PPG
|5.0 RPG
|0.3 APG
|51.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Bishop F
|12 PTS
|8 REB
|2 AST
|E. Montgomery F
|25 PTS
|9 REB
|0 AST
|
|32.3
|FG%
|51.6
|
|
|20.8
|3PT FG%
|18.2
|
|
|83.3
|FT%
|89.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Bishop
|12
|8
|2
|6/16
|0/5
|0/0
|4
|31
|0
|2
|2
|4
|4
|X. Malone-Key
|9
|5
|1
|3/10
|1/4
|2/2
|1
|28
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|J. Jenkins
|8
|0
|3
|3/14
|2/6
|0/0
|1
|32
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|E. Williams
|8
|4
|1
|4/7
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|34
|0
|3
|3
|0
|4
|B. Rush
|8
|1
|0
|2/7
|1/4
|3/4
|2
|26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Bishop
|12
|8
|2
|6/16
|0/5
|0/0
|4
|31
|0
|2
|2
|4
|4
|X. Malone-Key
|9
|5
|1
|3/10
|1/4
|2/2
|1
|28
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|J. Jenkins
|8
|0
|3
|3/14
|2/6
|0/0
|1
|32
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|E. Williams
|8
|4
|1
|4/7
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|34
|0
|3
|3
|0
|4
|B. Rush
|8
|1
|0
|2/7
|1/4
|3/4
|2
|26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Baker
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|B. Powell
|2
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|B. Saliba Jr.
|2
|3
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|14
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|O. Okeke
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Dadika
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D. Rodriguez
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|C. McManus
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Dunn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|52
|24
|8
|21/65
|5/24
|5/6
|15
|200
|2
|7
|11
|10
|14
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Montgomery
|25
|9
|0
|12/16
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|27
|1
|1
|1
|4
|5
|N. Richards
|12
|10
|0
|5/7
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|30
|0
|2
|2
|1
|9
|A. Hagans
|11
|2
|11
|2/4
|0/0
|7/7
|3
|30
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|J. Juzang
|4
|3
|1
|1/5
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|22
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|T. Maxey
|2
|6
|5
|1/8
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|27
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Montgomery
|25
|9
|0
|12/16
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|27
|1
|1
|1
|4
|5
|N. Richards
|12
|10
|0
|5/7
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|30
|0
|2
|2
|1
|9
|A. Hagans
|11
|2
|11
|2/4
|0/0
|7/7
|3
|30
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|J. Juzang
|4
|3
|1
|1/5
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|22
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|T. Maxey
|2
|6
|5
|1/8
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|27
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Brooks Jr.
|15
|5
|0
|6/11
|1/2
|2/2
|3
|15
|1
|1
|2
|2
|3
|I. Quickley
|7
|1
|3
|2/7
|1/3
|2/2
|0
|21
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|K. Whitney
|7
|3
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|R. Welch
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Canada
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Jordan
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Sestina
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Payne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Allen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|83
|39
|20
|32/62
|2/11
|17/19
|14
|200
|6
|4
|9
|10
|29
