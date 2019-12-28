Howard sets Marquette 3-pointer record in 106-54 win
MILWAUKEE (AP) Senior guard Markus Howard hit 5 of 7 3-pointers and set Marquette's all-time record for career treys as the Golden Eagles routed Central Arkansas 106-54 on Saturday in their final nonconference game of the season.
Howard's career 358 3-pointers surpasses the 354 made by Steve Novak (2002-06). Howard opened the game with back-to-back 3-pointers and scored 25 of his 30 points in 13 minutes of first-half play as the Golden Eagles took a 57-24 halftime lead.
Marquette's 106 points is a season high and it's the second time this season the Golden Eagles have reached the century mark.
Theo John scored 12 points for Marquette (10-2), which made 13 of 26 3-pointers, never trailed and led by as many as 53, a season high. Sacar Anim and Ed Morrow scored 11 points apiece and Brendan Bailey added a career-high 12 rebounds.
Rylan Bergersen had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Bears (3-10), who committed 27 personal fouls and shot 31% overall. Jaxson Baker added seven rebounds.
Marquette opens Big East Conference play against Creighton on the road on Wednesday. Central Arkansas opens Southland Conference play against Houston Baptist on the road on Thursday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|28.9
|Min. Per Game
|28.9
|10.2
|Pts. Per Game
|10.2
|3.5
|Ast. Per Game
|3.5
|5.3
|Reb. Per Game
|5.3
|42.7
|Field Goal %
|31.8
|41.7
|Three Point %
|31.9
|66.7
|Free Throw %
|93.5
|Bad pass turnover on Lewis McDaniel, stolen by Symir Torrence
|9.0
|Defensive rebound by Lewis McDaniel
|12.0
|Michael Kennedy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|14.0
|Offensive rebound by Michael Kennedy
|21.0
|Tommy Gardiner missed 3-pt. jump shot
|23.0
|Defensive rebound by Symir Torrence
|34.0
|Brandon Vanover missed hook shot
|36.0
|+ 2
|Tommy Gardiner made layup, assist by Symir Torrence
|51.0
|Offensive rebound by Ed Morrow
|1:04
|Ed Morrow missed layup, blocked by Collin Cooper
|1:06
|Defensive rebound by Greg Elliott
|1:06
|Team Stats
|Points
|54
|106
|Field Goals
|19-61 (31.1%)
|35-64 (54.7%)
|3-Pointers
|4-20 (20.0%)
|13-26 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|12-20 (60.0%)
|23-36 (63.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|46
|Offensive
|12
|14
|Defensive
|19
|30
|Team
|5
|2
|Assists
|10
|23
|Steals
|4
|11
|Blocks
|8
|4
|Turnovers
|19
|12
|Fouls
|27
|17
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Team Stats
|Cent. Arkansas 3-10
|72.0 PPG
|42.8 RPG
|13.4 APG
|Marquette 10-2
|76.4 PPG
|42.5 RPG
|14.3 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|R. Bergersen G
|14.3 PPG
|4.6 RPG
|2.8 APG
|37.7 FG%
|
0
|M. Howard G
|25.9 PPG
|2.9 RPG
|3.0 APG
|42.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|R. Bergersen G
|10 PTS
|7 REB
|2 AST
|M. Howard G
|30 PTS
|1 REB
|5 AST
|
|31.1
|FG%
|54.7
|
|
|20.0
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|60.0
|FT%
|63.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Bergersen
|10
|7
|2
|2/11
|1/3
|5/10
|2
|34
|0
|1
|3
|4
|3
|J. Chatham
|8
|2
|1
|4/7
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|22
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|J. Baker
|7
|7
|0
|3/8
|0/2
|1/2
|0
|31
|2
|0
|1
|4
|3
|E. Kayouloud
|6
|4
|1
|3/10
|0/2
|0/2
|3
|15
|0
|0
|6
|2
|2
|H. Koval
|0
|4
|0
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|5
|16
|0
|6
|1
|0
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Bergersen
|10
|7
|2
|2/11
|1/3
|5/10
|2
|34
|0
|1
|3
|4
|3
|J. Chatham
|8
|2
|1
|4/7
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|22
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|J. Baker
|7
|7
|0
|3/8
|0/2
|1/2
|0
|31
|2
|0
|1
|4
|3
|E. Kayouloud
|6
|4
|1
|3/10
|0/2
|0/2
|3
|15
|0
|0
|6
|2
|2
|H. Koval
|0
|4
|0
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|5
|16
|0
|6
|1
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Olowokere
|7
|1
|2
|1/4
|1/3
|4/4
|0
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|L. McDaniel
|7
|2
|0
|3/5
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|21
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|S. Shittu
|6
|2
|0
|2/4
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|17
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|A. Weidenaar
|3
|2
|1
|1/5
|1/4
|0/0
|5
|14
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|B. Vanover
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Cooper
|0
|0
|3
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Bennett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Munson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|54
|31
|10
|19/61
|4/20
|12/20
|27
|200
|4
|8
|19
|12
|19
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Morrow
|11
|5
|1
|3/11
|0/0
|5/5
|1
|20
|1
|0
|2
|4
|1
|G. Elliott
|9
|4
|4
|3/3
|2/2
|1/2
|1
|23
|2
|0
|2
|1
|3
|S. Torrence
|9
|4
|5
|3/4
|3/4
|0/0
|1
|27
|2
|0
|2
|0
|4
|J. Johnson
|5
|7
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|1/3
|2
|17
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4
|T. Gardiner
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Kennedy
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|B. Carney
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. McEwen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Eke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Akanno
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|106
|44
|23
|35/64
|13/26
|23/36
|17
|200
|11
|4
|12
|14
|30
-
FREEDH
ARKST38
61
2nd 12:31
-
CARVER
JAXST45
102
2nd 9:02
-
CSFULL
UCLA58
49
2nd 11:27 PACN
-
UAVPN
UTVALL45
62
2nd 11:16
-
PEACE
NCGRN22
71
2nd 11:43
-
NCOLO
PORTST40
49
2nd 13:37
-
NEWES
WYO15
22
1st 9:40
-
TXWES
NTEXAS18
35
1st 8:05
-
MLC
CREIGH10
38
1st 6:58 FS1
-
CSN
BOISE22
25
1st 9:40
-
SACST
MONST17
18
1st 10:30
-
PIU
CHARSO19
57
1st 0.0
-
BROWN
4DUKE50
75
Final
-
PEID
WCAR47
108
Final
-
CMICH
PURDUE62
97
Final
-
LNGBCH
FLA63
102
Final
-
YOUNG
IUPUI83
73
Final
-
AMER
GTOWN60
80
Final
-
ALC
MOREHD46
102
Final
-
STPETE
HAMP67
70
Final
-
MILW
NKY64
74
Final
-
MLLGN
MERCER53
104
Final
-
NORL
9MEMP55
97
Final
-
WISC
TENN68
48
Final
-
TOLEDO
BRAD66
78
Final
-
NEAST
TOWSON61
45
Final
-
WISGB
WRIGHT84
90
Final
-
NALAB
17FSU71
88
Final
-
CHARLS
DREXEL76
65
Final
-
MARIST
CLMB54
69
Final
-
THOMASU
UAB49
82
Final
-
CARK
MARQET54
106
Final
-
BUCK
LSALLE59
71
Final
-
EMICH
UNLV49
64
Final
-
TEXSO
ARIZST81
98
Final
-
DTROIT
OAK69
78
Final
-
PQ
SFA62
94
Final
-
3LVILLE
19UK70
78
Final/OT
-
EWASH
WEBER79
77
Final
-
MOBILE
SALAB47
76
Final
-
FIU
MINN62
89
Final
-
HOFSTRA
JMAD82
76
Final
-
EKY
ECU74
82
Final
-
LDYLAKE
TXSA64
99
Final
-
DOANE
COLOST62
87
Final
-
EORE
UTAHST61
129
Final
-
LONGWD
GWASH65
78
Final
-
FAIR
WAGNER66
54
Final
-
LAMON
12BUTLER36
67
Final
-
CLEVST
ILLCHI66
71
Final
-
CENTNJ
LIU84
125
Final
-
CPOLY
15SDGST0
0125.5 O/U
-25
7:00pm
-
NCWILM
DEL0
0139.5 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm
-
NIAGARA
CUSE0
0144 O/U
-22
7:00pm
-
BELMONT
WKY0
0152 O/U
-1.5
7:30pm
-
SEATTLE
MARYCA0
0134 O/U
-18.5
8:00pm
-
CUMBER
MURYST0
0
8:00pm
-
IDAHO
IDST0
0135.5 O/U
-7
9:00pm
-
NAU
MNTNA0
0136.5 O/U
-6
9:00pm
-
UCRIV
FRESNO0
0122.5 O/U
-7
9:00pm
-
PEPPER
SJST0
0157 O/U
+9.5
9:00pm
-
ORAL
BYU0
0153 O/U
-14
9:00pm
-
MORGAN
LOYMRY0
0134.5 O/U
-10
10:00pm
-
UOP
UCIRV0
0128 O/U
-6.5
10:00pm
-
OUAZ
CALBPTST0
0
10:00pm