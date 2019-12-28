CARK
Howard sets Marquette 3-pointer record in 106-54 win

  • Dec 28, 2019

MILWAUKEE (AP) Senior guard Markus Howard hit 5 of 7 3-pointers and set Marquette's all-time record for career treys as the Golden Eagles routed Central Arkansas 106-54 on Saturday in their final nonconference game of the season.

Howard's career 358 3-pointers surpasses the 354 made by Steve Novak (2002-06). Howard opened the game with back-to-back 3-pointers and scored 25 of his 30 points in 13 minutes of first-half play as the Golden Eagles took a 57-24 halftime lead.

Marquette's 106 points is a season high and it's the second time this season the Golden Eagles have reached the century mark.

Theo John scored 12 points for Marquette (10-2), which made 13 of 26 3-pointers, never trailed and led by as many as 53, a season high. Sacar Anim and Ed Morrow scored 11 points apiece and Brendan Bailey added a career-high 12 rebounds.

Rylan Bergersen had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Bears (3-10), who committed 27 personal fouls and shot 31% overall. Jaxson Baker added seven rebounds.

Marquette opens Big East Conference play against Creighton on the road on Wednesday. Central Arkansas opens Southland Conference play against Houston Baptist on the road on Thursday.

---

Key Players
H. Koval
K. McEwen
25 G
28.9 Min. Per Game 28.9
10.2 Pts. Per Game 10.2
3.5 Ast. Per Game 3.5
5.3 Reb. Per Game 5.3
42.7 Field Goal % 31.8
41.7 Three Point % 31.9
66.7 Free Throw % 93.5
  Bad pass turnover on Lewis McDaniel, stolen by Symir Torrence 9.0
  Defensive rebound by Lewis McDaniel 12.0
  Michael Kennedy missed 3-pt. jump shot 14.0
  Offensive rebound by Michael Kennedy 21.0
  Tommy Gardiner missed 3-pt. jump shot 23.0
  Defensive rebound by Symir Torrence 34.0
  Brandon Vanover missed hook shot 36.0
+ 2 Tommy Gardiner made layup, assist by Symir Torrence 51.0
  Offensive rebound by Ed Morrow 1:04
  Ed Morrow missed layup, blocked by Collin Cooper 1:06
  Defensive rebound by Greg Elliott 1:06
Team Stats
Points 54 106
Field Goals 19-61 (31.1%) 35-64 (54.7%)
3-Pointers 4-20 (20.0%) 13-26 (50.0%)
Free Throws 12-20 (60.0%) 23-36 (63.9%)
Total Rebounds 36 46
Offensive 12 14
Defensive 19 30
Team 5 2
Assists 10 23
Steals 4 11
Blocks 8 4
Turnovers 19 12
Fouls 27 17
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
1
R. Bergersen G
10 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
0
M. Howard G
30 PTS, 1 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo Cent. Arkansas 3-10 243054
home team logo Marquette 10-2 5749106
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Team Stats
away team logo Cent. Arkansas 3-10 72.0 PPG 42.8 RPG 13.4 APG
home team logo Marquette 10-2 76.4 PPG 42.5 RPG 14.3 APG
Key Players
1
R. Bergersen G 14.3 PPG 4.6 RPG 2.8 APG 37.7 FG%
0
M. Howard G 25.9 PPG 2.9 RPG 3.0 APG 42.0 FG%
Top Scorers
1
R. Bergersen G 10 PTS 7 REB 2 AST
0
M. Howard G 30 PTS 1 REB 5 AST
31.1 FG% 54.7
20.0 3PT FG% 50.0
60.0 FT% 63.9
Cent. Arkansas
Starters
R. Bergersen
J. Chatham
J. Baker
E. Kayouloud
H. Koval
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Bergersen 10 7 2 2/11 1/3 5/10 2 34 0 1 3 4 3
J. Chatham 8 2 1 4/7 0/0 0/0 5 22 1 0 1 1 1
J. Baker 7 7 0 3/8 0/2 1/2 0 31 2 0 1 4 3
E. Kayouloud 6 4 1 3/10 0/2 0/2 3 15 0 0 6 2 2
H. Koval 0 4 0 0/4 0/3 0/0 5 16 0 6 1 0 4
Bench
M. Olowokere
L. McDaniel
S. Shittu
A. Weidenaar
B. Vanover
C. Cooper
D. Jones
K. Bennett
J. Munson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Olowokere 7 1 2 1/4 1/3 4/4 0 17 0 0 0 0 1
L. McDaniel 7 2 0 3/5 1/1 0/0 2 21 0 0 3 0 2
S. Shittu 6 2 0 2/4 0/1 2/2 1 17 1 1 2 0 2
A. Weidenaar 3 2 1 1/5 1/4 0/0 5 14 0 0 1 1 1
B. Vanover 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
C. Cooper 0 0 3 0/2 0/1 0/0 4 12 0 0 1 0 0
D. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Bennett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Munson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 54 31 10 19/61 4/20 12/20 27 200 4 8 19 12 19
Marquette
Starters
M. Howard
T. John
S. Anim
B. Bailey
J. Cain
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Howard 30 1 5 9/13 5/7 7/10 1 21 2 0 2 1 0
T. John 12 6 1 3/5 0/0 6/9 3 15 0 2 2 3 3
S. Anim 11 1 1 4/7 1/3 2/5 1 24 2 0 0 0 1
B. Bailey 9 12 4 4/9 1/4 0/0 5 26 1 2 1 1 11
J. Cain 8 3 2 3/6 1/4 1/2 2 24 1 0 0 0 3
Bench
E. Morrow
G. Elliott
S. Torrence
J. Johnson
T. Gardiner
M. Kennedy
B. Carney
K. McEwen
I. Eke
D. Akanno
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Morrow 11 5 1 3/11 0/0 5/5 1 20 1 0 2 4 1
G. Elliott 9 4 4 3/3 2/2 1/2 1 23 2 0 2 1 3
S. Torrence 9 4 5 3/4 3/4 0/0 1 27 2 0 2 0 4
J. Johnson 5 7 0 2/3 0/0 1/3 2 17 0 0 1 3 4
T. Gardiner 2 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
M. Kennedy 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0
B. Carney 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
K. McEwen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Eke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Akanno - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 106 44 23 35/64 13/26 23/36 17 200 11 4 12 14 30
