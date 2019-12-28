EKY
E. Carolina rallies then fends off E. Kentucky for 82-74 win

  • AP
  • Dec 28, 2019

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) Jayden Gardner scored 25 points with 14 rebounds and Tyrie Jackson scored 16 on four 3-pointers and East Carolina beat Eastern Kentucky 82-74 on Saturday.

Tremont Robinson-White scored 16 and Bitumba Baruti grabbed 10 rebounds.

Eastern Kentucky started with a 15-5 lead when Ty Taylor scored nine. The Colonels led 39-32 at halftime before East Carolina (6-7) erupted to start the second half with a 21-8 run and led 53-47 with 12:51 left. Robinson-White made 1-of-2 shots from the foul line for a 48-47 advantage; the first lead for the Pirates since 2-1.

Gardner put in a layup off his own miss and the Pirates extended it to 60-51. The Colonels used a 12-5 spurt and closed to 65-63 on a 3 from Taylor but couldn't get closer. The Pirates reeled off nine straight to take control.

Jomaru Brown scored 25 for EKU, Tre King 18 with 12 boards, Taylor 12 and Michael Moreno 11.

Eastern Kentucky (3-10) begins Ohio Valley Conference play on Thursday when it hosts Tennessee Tech.

East Carolina starts American Athletic Conference action at Wichita State on New Year's Day.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
T. Taylor
J. Gardner
32.8 Min. Per Game 32.8
20.6 Pts. Per Game 20.6
2.4 Ast. Per Game 2.4
8.4 Reb. Per Game 8.4
38.5 Field Goal % 58.0
35.4 Three Point % 25.0
83.3 Free Throw % 74.7
  Defensive rebound by Tristen Newton 10.0
  Michael Moreno missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Bitumba Baruti 12.0
  Defensive rebound by Jomaru Brown 12.0
  Tremont Robinson-White missed 2nd of 2 free throws 12.0
+ 1 Tremont Robinson-White made 1st of 2 free throws 12.0
  Personal foul on Michael Moreno 12.0
  Defensive rebound by Tremont Robinson-White 15.0
  Jomaru Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot 17.0
+ 1 Tremont Robinson-White made 2nd of 2 free throws 26.0
+ 1 Tremont Robinson-White made 1st of 2 free throws 26.0
  Personal foul on JacQuess Hobbs 26.0
Team Stats
Points 74 82
Field Goals 26-73 (35.6%) 28-60 (46.7%)
3-Pointers 8-27 (29.6%) 8-21 (38.1%)
Free Throws 14-19 (73.7%) 18-29 (62.1%)
Total Rebounds 39 44
Offensive 14 12
Defensive 25 32
Team 0 0
Assists 12 19
Steals 10 11
Blocks 0 8
Turnovers 18 22
Fouls 24 18
Technicals 0 0
11
J. Brown G
25 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
1
J. Gardner F
25 PTS, 14 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo E. Kentucky 3-10 393574
home team logo East Carolina 6-7 325082
Minges Coliseum Greenville, NC
Team Stats
away team logo E. Kentucky 3-10 73.3 PPG 36.8 RPG 12.2 APG
home team logo East Carolina 6-7 71.0 PPG 39.5 RPG 13.1 APG
Key Players
11
J. Brown G 16.0 PPG 3.2 RPG 2.3 APG 34.5 FG%
1
J. Gardner F 20.3 PPG 8.8 RPG 2.0 APG 57.9 FG%
Top Scorers
11
J. Brown G 25 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
1
J. Gardner F 25 PTS 14 REB 3 AST
35.6 FG% 46.7
29.6 3PT FG% 38.1
73.7 FT% 62.1
E. Kentucky
Starters
J. Brown
T. King
T. Taylor
M. Moreno
J. Hobbs
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Brown 25 6 2 6/20 1/5 12/14 4 29 0 0 6 2 4
T. King 18 12 1 8/18 1/1 1/1 5 28 3 0 4 6 6
T. Taylor 12 0 1 5/15 2/10 0/0 1 36 2 0 3 0 0
M. Moreno 11 6 0 4/10 3/9 0/0 2 34 0 0 0 1 5
J. Hobbs 0 4 6 0/5 0/1 0/0 2 29 1 0 2 1 3
Bench
D. Hicks
R. Cruickshank
L. Anderson
C. Carmical
T. Balogun
P. Broughton
M. Cooper
H. King
C. Lewis
I. Minter
J. Reeves-Young
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Hicks 5 7 0 2/4 0/0 1/4 4 16 1 0 0 4 3
R. Cruickshank 3 0 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 3 11 2 0 0 0 0
L. Anderson 0 4 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 12 0 0 3 0 4
C. Carmical 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
T. Balogun 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 1 0 0 0 0
P. Broughton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Cooper - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. King - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Lewis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Minter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Reeves-Young - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 74 39 12 26/73 8/27 14/19 24 200 10 0 18 14 25
East Carolina
Starters
J. Gardner
T. Jackson
T. Robinson-White
B. Suggs
E. Luster
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Gardner 25 14 3 9/14 1/1 6/10 4 36 1 0 5 4 10
T. Jackson 16 6 2 6/11 4/7 0/0 4 22 1 1 1 0 6
T. Robinson-White 13 2 4 3/7 0/1 7/12 1 28 5 0 5 0 2
B. Suggs 1 2 0 0/3 0/1 1/2 0 13 0 0 2 2 0
E. Luster 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 2 1 0
Bench
B. Baruti
C. Coleman
J. Miles
T. Newton
L. Curtis
S. Strickland
M. James
L. Debaut
E. Umstead
I. Jones
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Baruti 8 10 2 3/6 0/1 2/2 2 25 1 3 2 4 6
C. Coleman 8 1 0 4/4 0/0 0/1 2 17 1 3 1 1 0
J. Miles 6 1 1 2/7 2/7 0/0 3 22 0 1 1 0 1
T. Newton 5 7 7 1/6 1/3 2/2 2 29 2 0 3 0 7
L. Curtis 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
S. Strickland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. James - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Debaut - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Umstead - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 82 44 19 28/60 8/21 18/29 18 200 11 8 22 12 32
