Brown's season-high 29 leads Bradley past Toledo 78-66

  • AP
  • Dec 28, 2019

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) Darrell Brown scored a season-high 29 points as Bradley extended its home winning streak to eight games, topping Toledo 78-66 on Saturday.

Brown was 9-of-21 shooting and hit a 3-pointer to give Bradley a 5-3 lead it never relinquished. He made all nine free throws.

Nate Kennell added 15 points with nine rebounds for Bradley (9-4), Antonio Thomas added 14 points and Ja'Shon Henry 12 with nine rebounds. Top scorer and rebounder Elijah Childs missed a second straight game with a hand injury.

Bradley was 27-for-32 at the free-throw line.

Marreon Jackson scored 14 points with six assists for the Rockets (8-5). Willie Jackson and Luke Knapke each scored 13 points, Jackson grabbing eight rebounds and Knapke nine boards, three assists and three blocks.

The Rockets came as close as 60-55 on a Jackson 3-pointer, but Bradley responded with a 10-5 run.

Bradley matches up against Drake at home on Tuesday to open Missouri Valley Conference play. Toledo is at Ball State Friday to begin the Mid-American Conference season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
W. Jackson
D. Brown
34.1 Min. Per Game 34.1
12.9 Pts. Per Game 12.9
5.0 Ast. Per Game 5.0
2.5 Reb. Per Game 2.5
44.4 Field Goal % 31.9
Three Point % 36.8
65.9 Free Throw % 76.1
  Defensive rebound by Nate Kennell 10.0
  Keshaun Saunders missed jump shot 12.0
+ 1 Darrell Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 20.0
+ 1 Darrell Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 20.0
  Personal foul on Keshaun Saunders 20.0
+ 1 Willie Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 22.0
  Willie Jackson missed 1st of 2 free throws 22.0
  Personal foul on Ja'Shon Henry 22.0
+ 2 Koch Bar made dunk, assist by Nate Kennell 31.0
+ 1 Luke Knapke made free throw 53.0
  Shooting foul on Koch Bar 53.0
Team Stats
Points 66 78
Field Goals 24-64 (37.5%) 23-56 (41.1%)
3-Pointers 7-29 (24.1%) 5-15 (33.3%)
Free Throws 11-19 (57.9%) 27-32 (84.4%)
Total Rebounds 38 45
Offensive 11 12
Defensive 24 31
Team 3 2
Assists 12 10
Steals 6 6
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 11 11
Fouls 24 19
Technicals 0 0
3
M. Jackson G
14 PTS, 1 REB, 6 AST
5
D. Brown G
29 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Toledo 8-5 333366
home team logo Bradley 9-4 384078
Carver Arena Peoria, IL
Team Stats
away team logo Toledo 8-5 79.4 PPG 44.3 RPG 15.8 APG
home team logo Bradley 9-4 72.1 PPG 44.7 RPG 15.6 APG
Key Players
3
M. Jackson G 17.3 PPG 4.3 RPG 6.1 APG 38.4 FG%
5
D. Brown G 11.8 PPG 2.7 RPG 5.2 APG 27.3 FG%
Top Scorers
3
M. Jackson G 14 PTS 1 REB 6 AST
5
D. Brown G 29 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
37.5 FG% 41.1
24.1 3PT FG% 33.3
57.9 FT% 84.4
Toledo
Starters
M. Jackson
L. Knapke
W. Jackson
S. Littleson
D. Alderson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Jackson 14 1 6 5/15 2/9 2/3 3 32 1 0 3 0 1
L. Knapke 13 9 3 5/9 1/3 2/6 4 31 0 3 0 5 4
W. Jackson 13 8 0 6/13 0/0 1/3 4 34 0 1 2 3 5
S. Littleson 10 7 2 4/12 2/8 0/1 3 40 4 0 2 2 5
D. Alderson 9 4 1 2/6 1/4 4/4 2 28 0 0 1 1 3
Bench
G. Bizeau
K. Saunders
L. Maranka
A. Edu
T. Smith
B. Williams
A. Etherington
D. Moore
M. Acunzo
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Bizeau 3 3 0 1/4 1/2 0/0 3 11 0 0 0 0 3
K. Saunders 2 2 0 1/5 0/3 0/0 4 16 1 0 3 0 2
L. Maranka 2 1 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 1 8 0 0 0 0 1
A. Edu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Etherington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Acunzo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 35 12 24/64 7/29 11/19 24 200 6 4 11 11 24
Bradley
Starters
D. Brown
N. Kennell
A. Thomas
J. Henry
K. Bar
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Brown 29 6 3 9/21 2/5 9/9 2 36 0 0 0 3 3
N. Kennell 15 9 1 5/14 3/6 2/3 2 37 3 0 2 2 7
A. Thomas 14 2 3 4/7 0/1 6/8 2 34 1 0 0 0 2
J. Henry 12 9 0 3/7 0/0 6/8 4 25 0 0 1 4 5
K. Bar 4 9 2 1/2 0/0 2/2 3 24 1 1 2 1 8
Bench
A. Boya
V. Tahvanainen
S. Houpt
E. Childs
K. McAdoo
T. Nolan Jr.
D. Kingsby
R. Mast
S. Gabriel
R. Burger
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Boya 4 5 0 1/2 0/0 2/2 3 19 0 2 1 2 3
V. Tahvanainen 0 3 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 3 19 0 0 5 0 3
S. Houpt 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 6 1 0 0 0 0
E. Childs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. McAdoo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Nolan Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Kingsby - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Mast - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Gabriel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Burger - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 43 10 23/56 5/15 27/32 19 200 6 3 11 12 31
NCAA BB Scores