Brown's season-high 29 leads Bradley past Toledo 78-66
PEORIA, Ill. (AP) Darrell Brown scored a season-high 29 points as Bradley extended its home winning streak to eight games, topping Toledo 78-66 on Saturday.
Brown was 9-of-21 shooting and hit a 3-pointer to give Bradley a 5-3 lead it never relinquished. He made all nine free throws.
Nate Kennell added 15 points with nine rebounds for Bradley (9-4), Antonio Thomas added 14 points and Ja'Shon Henry 12 with nine rebounds. Top scorer and rebounder Elijah Childs missed a second straight game with a hand injury.
Bradley was 27-for-32 at the free-throw line.
Marreon Jackson scored 14 points with six assists for the Rockets (8-5). Willie Jackson and Luke Knapke each scored 13 points, Jackson grabbing eight rebounds and Knapke nine boards, three assists and three blocks.
The Rockets came as close as 60-55 on a Jackson 3-pointer, but Bradley responded with a 10-5 run.
Bradley matches up against Drake at home on Tuesday to open Missouri Valley Conference play. Toledo is at Ball State Friday to begin the Mid-American Conference season.
|34.1
|Min. Per Game
|34.1
|12.9
|Pts. Per Game
|12.9
|5.0
|Ast. Per Game
|5.0
|2.5
|Reb. Per Game
|2.5
|44.4
|Field Goal %
|31.9
|Three Point %
|36.8
|65.9
|Free Throw %
|76.1
|Defensive rebound by Nate Kennell
|10.0
|Keshaun Saunders missed jump shot
|12.0
|+ 1
|Darrell Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws
|20.0
|+ 1
|Darrell Brown made 1st of 2 free throws
|20.0
|Personal foul on Keshaun Saunders
|20.0
|+ 1
|Willie Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|22.0
|Willie Jackson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|22.0
|Personal foul on Ja'Shon Henry
|22.0
|+ 2
|Koch Bar made dunk, assist by Nate Kennell
|31.0
|+ 1
|Luke Knapke made free throw
|53.0
|Shooting foul on Koch Bar
|53.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|66
|78
|Field Goals
|24-64 (37.5%)
|23-56 (41.1%)
|3-Pointers
|7-29 (24.1%)
|5-15 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|11-19 (57.9%)
|27-32 (84.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|45
|Offensive
|11
|12
|Defensive
|24
|31
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|12
|10
|Steals
|6
|6
|Blocks
|4
|3
|Turnovers
|11
|11
|Fouls
|24
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
3
|M. Jackson G
|17.3 PPG
|4.3 RPG
|6.1 APG
|38.4 FG%
|
5
|D. Brown G
|11.8 PPG
|2.7 RPG
|5.2 APG
|27.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Jackson G
|14 PTS
|1 REB
|6 AST
|D. Brown G
|29 PTS
|6 REB
|3 AST
|
|37.5
|FG%
|41.1
|
|
|24.1
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|57.9
|FT%
|84.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Jackson
|14
|1
|6
|5/15
|2/9
|2/3
|3
|32
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|L. Knapke
|13
|9
|3
|5/9
|1/3
|2/6
|4
|31
|0
|3
|0
|5
|4
|W. Jackson
|13
|8
|0
|6/13
|0/0
|1/3
|4
|34
|0
|1
|2
|3
|5
|S. Littleson
|10
|7
|2
|4/12
|2/8
|0/1
|3
|40
|4
|0
|2
|2
|5
|D. Alderson
|9
|4
|1
|2/6
|1/4
|4/4
|2
|28
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Brown
|29
|6
|3
|9/21
|2/5
|9/9
|2
|36
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|N. Kennell
|15
|9
|1
|5/14
|3/6
|2/3
|2
|37
|3
|0
|2
|2
|7
|A. Thomas
|14
|2
|3
|4/7
|0/1
|6/8
|2
|34
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Henry
|12
|9
|0
|3/7
|0/0
|6/8
|4
|25
|0
|0
|1
|4
|5
|K. Bar
|4
|9
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|24
|1
|1
|2
|1
|8
