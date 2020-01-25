BRAD
LaRavia scores 20 to carry Indiana St. past Bradley 61-53

  • Jan 25, 2020

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) Jake LaRavia had 20 points and 10 rebounds as Indiana State won its eighth consecutive home game, topping Bradley 61-53 on Saturday.

LaRavia shot 8 for 10 from the free-throw line. He added four blocks.

Christian Williams had 13 points for Indiana State (11-8, 4-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Tyreke Key added 10 points. Jordan Barnes had nine rebounds.

Bradley scored 20 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Ari Boya had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Braves (14-7, 5-3). Danya Kingsby added 12 points and six assists. Ja'Shon Henry had 10 points.

Indiana State matches up against Drake at home on Wednesday. Bradley plays Valparaiso at home on Wednesday.

1st Half
BRAD Braves 33
INDST Sycamores 30

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Indiana State  
20:00   Jake LaRavia missed jump shot  
19:58   Offensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
19:28 +3 Christian Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake LaRavia 0-3
18:55   Ja'Shon Henry missed jump shot  
18:53   Defensive rebound by Christian Williams  
18:48   Tyreke Key missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:46   Defensive rebound by Danya Kingsby  
18:33   Lost ball turnover on Ja'Shon Henry  
18:05 +2 Tre Williams made jump shot, assist by Jordan Barnes 0-5
17:38   Lost ball turnover on Danya Kingsby, stolen by Jordan Barnes  
17:33 +2 Jake LaRavia made dunk, assist by Jordan Barnes 0-7
17:33   Shooting foul on Antonio Thomas  
17:33 +1 Jake LaRavia made free throw 0-8
17:22   Nate Kennell missed jump shot  
17:20   Defensive rebound by Jordan Barnes  
16:57   Shooting foul on Koch Bar  
16:57 +1 Jordan Barnes made 1st of 2 free throws 0-9
16:57 +1 Jordan Barnes made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-10
16:47   Bad pass turnover on Koch Bar, stolen by Christian Williams  
16:46   Personal foul on Nate Kennell  
16:22 +2 Jake LaRavia made layup, assist by Jordan Barnes 0-12
16:07   Lost ball turnover on Koch Bar, stolen by Jordan Barnes  
16:01   Christian Williams missed driving layup, blocked by Danya Kingsby  
15:59   Defensive rebound by Danya Kingsby  
15:40 +2 Ja'Shon Henry made layup, assist by Danya Kingsby 2-12
15:09 +3 Tyreke Key made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Williams 2-15
14:43   Ja'Shon Henry missed layup, blocked by Jake LaRavia  
14:41   Offensive rebound by Koch Bar  
14:36 +2 Koch Bar made dunk 4-15
14:23   Bad pass turnover on Tre Williams, stolen by Koch Bar  
14:18 +3 Nate Kennell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Koch Bar 7-15
13:55   Jake LaRavia missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:53   Defensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
13:40   Antonio Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:37   Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
13:09 +3 Christian Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake LaRavia 7-18
12:47   Shooting foul on Tyreke Key  
12:47   Ja'Shon Henry missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:47   Ja'Shon Henry missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:47   Defensive rebound by Christian Williams  
12:40   Lost ball turnover on Christian Williams  
12:27   Ja'Shon Henry missed driving layup, blocked by Jake LaRavia  
12:24   Offensive rebound by Bradley  
12:13   Danya Kingsby missed driving layup, blocked by Jake LaRavia  
12:11   Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
11:56 +3 Christian Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cooper Neese 7-21
11:32 +3 Danya Kingsby made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean Houpt 10-21
11:23 +2 Jordan Barnes made finger-roll layup 10-23
11:01   Personal foul on Jordan Barnes  
10:46   Danya Kingsby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:43   Defensive rebound by Indiana State  
10:15   Tyreke Key missed fade-away jump shot  
10:13   Defensive rebound by Ari Boya  
9:46 +2 Koch Bar made layup, assist by Antonio Thomas 12-23
9:22   Jordan Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:20   Defensive rebound by Koch Bar  
9:08   Danya Kingsby missed jump shot  
9:06   Defensive rebound by Bronson Kessinger  
8:42   Jake LaRavia missed hook shot  
8:40   Offensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
8:32   Jordan Barnes missed driving layup, blocked by Ari Boya  
8:30   Defensive rebound by Koch Bar  
8:23 +2 Ari Boya made dunk, assist by Nate Kennell 14-23
8:00   Tre Williams missed layup, blocked by Antonio Thomas  
7:58   Defensive rebound by Ari Boya  
7:51 +2 Antonio Thomas made layup 16-23
7:30   Personal foul on Antonio Thomas  
7:10   Jordan Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:08   Defensive rebound by Danya Kingsby  
7:03 +2 Ari Boya made driving layup, assist by Danya Kingsby 18-23
6:51 +2 Tyreke Key made layup, assist by Tre Williams 18-25
6:34 +2 Ja'Shon Henry made driving dunk 20-25
6:07   Jordan Barnes missed floating jump shot  
6:05   Defensive rebound by Ari Boya  
5:45   Lost ball turnover on Sean Houpt, stolen by Cobie Barnes  
5:25   De'Avion Washington missed jump shot  
5:23   Defensive rebound by Danya Kingsby  
5:17 +2 Ari Boya made dunk, assist by Danya Kingsby 22-25
5:00   Jordan Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:58   Defensive rebound by Danya Kingsby  
4:55   Bad pass turnover on Danya Kingsby  
4:33 +3 Cooper Neese made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Williams 22-28
4:17   Danya Kingsby missed driving layup  
4:15   Offensive rebound by Ari Boya  
4:14 +2 Ari Boya made dunk 24-28
3:57   Tyreke Key missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:55   Defensive rebound by Nate Kennell  
3:42   Lost ball turnover on Antonio Thomas  
3:12   Cooper Neese missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:10   Defensive rebound by Ari Boya  
2:53 +2 Nate Kennell made turnaround jump shot 26-28
2:18   Christian Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:16   Defensive rebound by Ari Boya  
2:01 +2 Ari Boya made layup, assist by Danya Kingsby 28-28
1:19   Shot clock violation turnover on Indiana State  
1:07   Danya Kingsby missed floating jump shot  
1:05   Offensive rebound by Ari Boya  
1:04 +2 Ari Boya made tip-in 30-28
52.0   Lost ball turnover on Christian Williams, stolen by Ja'Shon Henry  
48.0   Personal foul on Jordan Barnes  
43.0 +3 Ja'Shon Henry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Danya Kingsby 33-28
28.0   Tyreke Key missed jump shot  
26.0   Offensive rebound by Tre Williams  
22.0 +2 Tre Williams made tip-in 33-30
3.0   Traveling violation turnover on Nate Kennell  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
BRAD Braves 20
INDST Sycamores 31

Time Team Play Score
19:45   Ja'Shon Henry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:43   Defensive rebound by Jordan Barnes  
19:17   Tre Williams missed layup  
19:15   Offensive rebound by Tre Williams  
18:55 +2 Jake LaRavia made floating jump shot, assist by Christian Williams 33-32
18:26   Danya Kingsby missed jump shot  
18:24   Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
18:14   Shooting foul on Ja'Shon Henry  
18:14 +1 Jake LaRavia made 1st of 2 free throws 33-33
18:14 +1 Jake LaRavia made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-34
18:01   Nate Kennell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:59   Defensive rebound by Jordan Barnes  
17:42   Tre Williams missed hook shot  
17:40   Defensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
17:32 +3 Nate Kennell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Danya Kingsby 36-34
17:13   Christian Williams missed floating jump shot  
17:11   Defensive rebound by Ari Boya  
17:10   Personal foul on Tre Williams  
16:59   Ari Boya missed layup, blocked by Jake LaRavia  
16:57   Offensive rebound by Antonio Thomas  
16:50   Traveling violation turnover on Ja'Shon Henry  
16:34   Christian Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:32   Defensive rebound by Ari Boya  
16:22 +3 Danya Kingsby made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Antonio Thomas 39-34
16:03 +2 Tre Williams made reverse layup, assist by Jake LaRavia 39-36
15:46   Personal foul on Tre Williams  
15:41   Nate Kennell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:39   Offensive rebound by Ari Boya  
15:22   Koch Bar missed hook shot  
15:20   Defensive rebound by Jordan Barnes  
15:12   Jordan Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:10   Defensive rebound by Bradley  
15:01 +2 Jake LaRavia made layup 39-38
15:01   Shooting foul on Koch Bar  
15:01 +1 Jake LaRavia made free throw 39-39
14:49 +3 Danya Kingsby made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Antonio Thomas 42-39
14:24   Tre Williams missed floating jump shot, blocked by Ari Boya  
14:22   Offensive rebound by Indiana State  
14:18   Tyreke Key missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:16   Offensive rebound by Jordan Barnes  
14:06   Jake LaRavia missed fade-away jump shot  
14:04   Defensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
13:35   Out of bounds turnover on Danya Kingsby  
13:09   Jordan Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:07   Defensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
12:47   Personal foul on Tre Williams  
12:38   Traveling violation turnover on Koch Bar  
12:10   Cam Bacote missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:08   Offensive rebound by Jordan Barnes  
11:51   Shooting foul on Koch Bar  
11:51 +1 Jake LaRavia made 1st of 2 free throws 42-40
11:51 +1 Jake LaRavia made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-41
11:30 +2 Ja'Shon Henry made dunk, assist by Nate Kennell 44-41
11:30   Shooting foul on Jake LaRavia  
11:30 +1 Ja'Shon Henry made free throw 45-41
11:06   Bronson Kessinger missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:04   Defensive rebound by Antonio Thomas  
10:47   Danya Kingsby missed floating jump shot  
10:45   Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
10:35   Cooper Neese missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:33   Offensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
10:32   Jake LaRavia missed tip-in  
10:24   Defensive rebound by Nate Kennell  
10:18   Shooting foul on Cam Bacote  
10:18   Antonio Thomas missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:18 +1 Antonio Thomas made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-41
9:51   Shooting foul on Nate Kennell  
9:51   Cam Bacote missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:51   Cam Bacote missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:51   Defensive rebound by Ari Boya  
9:38   Bad pass turnover on Danya Kingsby  
9:26   Personal foul on Ja'Shon Henry  
9:08   Personal foul on Ari Boya  
9:01 +3 Cooper Neese made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyreke Key 46-44
8:32   Lost ball turnover on Ja'Shon Henry, stolen by Jake LaRavia  
8:32   Personal foul on Ja'Shon Henry  
8:32 +1 Jake LaRavia made 1st of 2 free throws 46-45
8:32   Jake LaRavia missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:32   Defensive rebound by Ari Boya  
8:05   Personal foul on Christian Williams  
7:52   Shooting foul on Jake LaRavia  
7:52   Koch Bar missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:52   Koch Bar missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:52   Defensive rebound by Tyreke Key  
7:33   Cooper Neese missed driving layup  
7:31   Offensive rebound by Indiana State  
7:23 +2 Christian Williams made jump shot, assist by Tre Williams 46-47
7:01   Nate Kennell missed turnaround jump shot  
6:59   Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
6:33   Personal foul on Danya Kingsby  
6:33 +1 Tyreke Key made 1st of 2 free throws 46-48
6:33   Tyreke Key missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:33   Offensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
6:28   Cooper Neese missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:26   Offensive rebound by Christian Williams  
6:11   Bad pass turnover on Jake LaRavia, stolen by Ja'Shon Henry  
5:56   Nate Kennell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:54   Defensive rebound by Jordan Barnes  
5:28   Lost ball turnover on Tre Williams, stolen by Nate Kennell  
5:17   Lost ball turnover on Antonio Thomas, stolen by Jake LaRavia  
5:00   Jordan Barnes missed fade-away jump shot  
4:58   Defensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
4:42   Lost ball turnover on Danya Kingsby, stolen by Tre Williams  
4:19   Bad pass turnover on Jake LaRavia  
4:05 +2 Ari Boya made layup, assist by Ja'Shon Henry 48-48
4:05   Shooting foul on Cooper Neese  
4:05   Ari Boya missed free throw  
4:05   Defensive rebound by Cooper Neese  
3:49 +2 Jake LaRavia made layup, assist by Tyreke Key 48-50
3:29   Personal foul on Tre Williams  
3:29   Commercial timeout called  
3:29 +1 Danya Kingsby made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-50
3:01 +2 Christian Williams made floating jump shot, assist by Jordan Barnes 50-52
2:29   Ari Boya missed layup, blocked by Christian Williams  
2:27   Defensive rebound by Jordan Barnes  
2:12   Bad pass turnover on Christian Williams, stolen by Ari Boya  
1:47   Ja'Shon Henry missed driving layup  
1:45   Defensive rebound by Tre Williams  
1:42 +2 Jake LaRavia made driving layup, assist by Jordan Barnes 50-54
1:25   Shooting foul on Tyreke Key  
1:25 +1 Danya Kingsby made 1st of 2 free throws 51-54
1:25   Danya Kingsby missed 2nd of 2 free throws