|
19:45
|
|
|
Ja'Shon Henry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Barnes
|
|
19:17
|
|
|
Tre Williams missed layup
|
|
19:15
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tre Williams
|
|
18:55
|
|
+2
|
Jake LaRavia made floating jump shot, assist by Christian Williams
|
33-32
|
18:26
|
|
|
Danya Kingsby missed jump shot
|
|
18:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia
|
|
18:14
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ja'Shon Henry
|
|
18:14
|
|
+1
|
Jake LaRavia made 1st of 2 free throws
|
33-33
|
18:14
|
|
+1
|
Jake LaRavia made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
33-34
|
18:01
|
|
|
Nate Kennell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Barnes
|
|
17:42
|
|
|
Tre Williams missed hook shot
|
|
17:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry
|
|
17:32
|
|
+3
|
Nate Kennell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Danya Kingsby
|
36-34
|
17:13
|
|
|
Christian Williams missed floating jump shot
|
|
17:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ari Boya
|
|
17:10
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tre Williams
|
|
16:59
|
|
|
Ari Boya missed layup, blocked by Jake LaRavia
|
|
16:57
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Antonio Thomas
|
|
16:50
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Ja'Shon Henry
|
|
16:34
|
|
|
Christian Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ari Boya
|
|
16:22
|
|
+3
|
Danya Kingsby made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Antonio Thomas
|
39-34
|
16:03
|
|
+2
|
Tre Williams made reverse layup, assist by Jake LaRavia
|
39-36
|
15:46
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tre Williams
|
|
15:41
|
|
|
Nate Kennell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ari Boya
|
|
15:22
|
|
|
Koch Bar missed hook shot
|
|
15:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Barnes
|
|
15:12
|
|
|
Jordan Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bradley
|
|
15:01
|
|
+2
|
Jake LaRavia made layup
|
39-38
|
15:01
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Koch Bar
|
|
15:01
|
|
+1
|
Jake LaRavia made free throw
|
39-39
|
14:49
|
|
+3
|
Danya Kingsby made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Antonio Thomas
|
42-39
|
14:24
|
|
|
Tre Williams missed floating jump shot, blocked by Ari Boya
|
|
14:22
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Indiana State
|
|
14:18
|
|
|
Tyreke Key missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:16
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jordan Barnes
|
|
14:06
|
|
|
Jake LaRavia missed fade-away jump shot
|
|
14:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry
|
|
13:35
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Danya Kingsby
|
|
13:09
|
|
|
Jordan Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry
|
|
12:47
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tre Williams
|
|
12:38
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Koch Bar
|
|
12:10
|
|
|
Cam Bacote missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:08
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jordan Barnes
|
|
11:51
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Koch Bar
|
|
11:51
|
|
+1
|
Jake LaRavia made 1st of 2 free throws
|
42-40
|
11:51
|
|
+1
|
Jake LaRavia made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
42-41
|
11:30
|
|
+2
|
Ja'Shon Henry made dunk, assist by Nate Kennell
|
44-41
|
11:30
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jake LaRavia
|
|
11:30
|
|
+1
|
Ja'Shon Henry made free throw
|
45-41
|
11:06
|
|
|
Bronson Kessinger missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Antonio Thomas
|
|
10:47
|
|
|
Danya Kingsby missed floating jump shot
|
|
10:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia
|
|
10:35
|
|
|
Cooper Neese missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:33
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jake LaRavia
|
|
10:32
|
|
|
Jake LaRavia missed tip-in
|
|
10:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nate Kennell
|
|
10:18
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Cam Bacote
|
|
10:18
|
|
|
Antonio Thomas missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
10:18
|
|
+1
|
Antonio Thomas made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
46-41
|
9:51
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Nate Kennell
|
|
9:51
|
|
|
Cam Bacote missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
9:51
|
|
|
Cam Bacote missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
9:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ari Boya
|
|
9:38
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Danya Kingsby
|
|
9:26
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ja'Shon Henry
|
|
9:08
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ari Boya
|
|
9:01
|
|
+3
|
Cooper Neese made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyreke Key
|
46-44
|
8:32
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Ja'Shon Henry, stolen by Jake LaRavia
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ja'Shon Henry
|
|
8:32
|
|
+1
|
Jake LaRavia made 1st of 2 free throws
|
46-45
|
8:32
|
|
|
Jake LaRavia missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ari Boya
|
|
8:05
|
|
|
Personal foul on Christian Williams
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jake LaRavia
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
Koch Bar missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
Koch Bar missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyreke Key
|
|
7:33
|
|
|
Cooper Neese missed driving layup
|
|
7:31
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Indiana State
|
|
7:23
|
|
+2
|
Christian Williams made jump shot, assist by Tre Williams
|
46-47
|
7:01
|
|
|
Nate Kennell missed turnaround jump shot
|
|
6:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia
|
|
6:33
|
|
|
Personal foul on Danya Kingsby
|
|
6:33
|
|
+1
|
Tyreke Key made 1st of 2 free throws
|
46-48
|
6:33
|
|
|
Tyreke Key missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
6:33
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jake LaRavia
|
|
6:28
|
|
|
Cooper Neese missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:26
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Christian Williams
|
|
6:11
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jake LaRavia, stolen by Ja'Shon Henry
|
|
5:56
|
|
|
Nate Kennell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Barnes
|
|
5:28
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tre Williams, stolen by Nate Kennell
|
|
5:17
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Antonio Thomas, stolen by Jake LaRavia
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
Jordan Barnes missed fade-away jump shot
|
|
4:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry
|
|
4:42
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Danya Kingsby, stolen by Tre Williams
|
|
4:19
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jake LaRavia
|
|
4:05
|
|
+2
|
Ari Boya made layup, assist by Ja'Shon Henry
|
48-48
|
4:05
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Cooper Neese
|
|
4:05
|
|
|
Ari Boya missed free throw
|
|
4:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cooper Neese
|
|
3:49
|
|
+2
|
Jake LaRavia made layup, assist by Tyreke Key
|
48-50
|
3:29
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tre Williams
|
|
3:29
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:29
|
|
+1
|
Danya Kingsby made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
50-50
|
3:01
|
|
+2
|
Christian Williams made floating jump shot, assist by Jordan Barnes
|
50-52
|
2:29
|
|
|
Ari Boya missed layup, blocked by Christian Williams
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Barnes
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Christian Williams, stolen by Ari Boya
|
|
1:47
|
|
|
Ja'Shon Henry missed driving layup
|
|
1:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tre Williams
|
|
1:42
|
|
+2
|
Jake LaRavia made driving layup, assist by Jordan Barnes
|
50-54
|
1:25
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Tyreke Key
|
|
1:25
|
|
+1
|
Danya Kingsby made 1st of 2 free throws
|
51-54
|
1:25
|
|
|
Danya Kingsby missed 2nd of 2 free throws