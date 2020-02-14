|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Pepperdine
|
|
19:49
|
|
+2
|
Colbey Ross made floating jump shot
|
0-2
|
19:25
|
|
+2
|
Alex Floresca made hook shot, assist by Braun Hartfield
|
2-2
|
19:11
|
|
|
Kameron Edwards missed driving layup
|
|
19:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alex Floresca
|
|
18:59
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on James Jean-Marie
|
|
18:33
|
|
+2
|
Sedrick Altman made jump shot
|
2-4
|
18:09
|
|
|
Joey Calcaterra missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sedrick Altman
|
|
17:54
|
|
+2
|
Kameron Edwards made dunk, assist by Colbey Ross
|
2-6
|
17:38
|
|
+3
|
Braun Hartfield made 3-pt. jump shot
|
5-6
|
17:25
|
|
+2
|
Skylar Chavez made fade-away jump shot, assist by Colbey Ross
|
5-8
|
17:02
|
|
+2
|
Alex Floresca made hook shot
|
7-8
|
16:55
|
|
|
Personal foul on Joey Calcaterra
|
|
16:51
|
|
|
Kessler Edwards missed layup, blocked by James Jean-Marie
|
|
16:49
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kessler Edwards
|
|
16:37
|
|
|
Colbey Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marion Humphrey
|
|
16:27
|
|
|
Marion Humphrey missed jump shot
|
|
16:25
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Yauhen Massalski
|
|
16:18
|
|
+2
|
Yauhen Massalski made dunk
|
9-8
|
16:12
|
|
+2
|
Kameron Edwards made layup, assist by Skylar Chavez
|
9-10
|
16:01
|
|
+3
|
Braun Hartfield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marion Humphrey
|
12-10
|
15:47
|
|
|
Kameron Edwards missed layup
|
|
15:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Yauhen Massalski
|
|
15:27
|
|
|
James Jean-Marie missed hook shot
|
|
15:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sedrick Altman
|
|
15:14
|
|
|
Sedrick Altman missed jump shot
|
|
15:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by James Jean-Marie
|
|
15:07
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Kameron Edwards
|
|
15:07
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:07
|
|
|
Yauhen Massalski missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
15:07
|
|
+1
|
Yauhen Massalski made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
13-10
|
14:53
|
|
+2
|
Kameron Edwards made jump shot, assist by Colbey Ross
|
13-12
|
14:31
|
|
|
Yauhen Massalski missed jump shot
|
|
14:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keith Smith
|
|
14:13
|
|
+2
|
Keith Smith made finger-roll layup
|
13-14
|
13:59
|
|
|
Yauhen Massalski missed layup, blocked by Kessler Edwards
|
|
13:57
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Yauhen Massalski
|
|
13:45
|
|
|
Personal foul on Keith Smith
|
|
13:39
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Braun Hartfield
|
|
13:39
|
|
|
Turnover on Braun Hartfield
|
|
13:28
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Victor Ohia Obioha, stolen by Braun Hartfield
|
|
13:23
|
|
+2
|
Braun Hartfield made dunk
|
15-14
|
13:09
|
|
+2
|
Victor Ohia Obioha made dunk, assist by Colbey Ross
|
15-16
|
12:51
|
|
+3
|
Finn Sullivan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Braun Hartfield
|
18-16
|
12:28
|
|
|
Darryl Polk Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
12:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marion Humphrey
|
|
12:09
|
|
+3
|
Jared Rodriguez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Finn Sullivan
|
21-16
|
11:50
|
|
|
Personal foul on Braun Hartfield
|
|
11:50
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:38
|
|
|
Kessler Edwards missed turnaround jump shot
|
|
11:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alex Floresca
|
|
11:21
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Keith Smith
|
|
11:21
|
|
+1
|
Finn Sullivan made 1st of 3 free throws
|
22-16
|
11:21
|
|
+1
|
Finn Sullivan made 2nd of 3 free throws
|
23-16
|
11:21
|
|
|
Finn Sullivan missed 3rd of 3 free throws
|
|
11:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards
|
|
10:58
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Joey Calcaterra
|
|
10:58
|
|
|
Sedrick Altman missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
10:58
|
|
+1
|
Sedrick Altman made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
23-17
|
10:28
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Joey Calcaterra, stolen by Sedrick Altman
|
|
10:24
|
|
+2
|
Sedrick Altman made driving dunk
|
23-19
|
10:09
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jared Rodriguez, stolen by Darryl Polk Jr.
|
|
9:55
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Kameron Edwards, stolen by Jared Rodriguez
|
|
9:35
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Alex Floresca, stolen by Darryl Polk Jr.
|
|
9:26
|
|
|
Sedrick Altman missed driving layup
|
|
9:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marion Humphrey
|
|
9:18
|
|
|
Finn Sullivan missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:16
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Alex Floresca
|
|
9:16
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kessler Edwards
|
|
9:14
|
|
+2
|
Finn Sullivan made finger-roll layup, assist by Marion Humphrey
|
25-19
|
8:54
|
|
+2
|
Sedrick Altman made driving layup, assist by Colbey Ross
|
25-21
|
8:37
|
|
+2
|
Finn Sullivan made layup
|
27-21
|
8:37
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Skylar Chavez
|
|
8:37
|
|
+1
|
Finn Sullivan made free throw
|
28-21
|
8:27
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Kameron Edwards
|
|
8:27
|
|
|
Turnover on Kameron Edwards
|
|
8:01
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Sabry Philip
|
|
8:01
|
|
|
Turnover on Sabry Philip
|
|
7:30
|
|
+2
|
Keith Smith made fade-away jump shot
|
28-23
|
7:30
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:07
|
|
+2
|
Yauhen Massalski made hook shot
|
30-23
|
6:56
|
|
|
Personal foul on Finn Sullivan
|
|
6:53
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Colbey Ross
|
|
6:40
|
|
|
Marion Humphrey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards
|
|
6:38
|
|
|
Personal foul on James Jean-Marie
|
|
6:38
|
|
|
Kessler Edwards missed free throw
|
|
6:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Yauhen Massalski
|
|
6:19
|
|
|
Marion Humphrey missed turnaround jump shot
|
|
6:17
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Yauhen Massalski
|
|
6:16
|
|
+2
|
Yauhen Massalski made tip-in
|
32-23
|
5:58
|
|
|
Kessler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:56
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha
|
|
5:51
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Yauhen Massalski
|
|
5:51
|
|
+1
|
Kessler Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws
|
32-24
|
5:51
|
|
+1
|
Kessler Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
32-25
|
5:34
|
|
|
James Jean-Marie missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:32
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by James Jean-Marie
|
|
5:31
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Victor Ohia Obioha
|
|
5:31
|
|
|
James Jean-Marie missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
5:31
|
|
+1
|
James Jean-Marie made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
33-25
|
5:20
|
|
+2
|
Victor Ohia Obioha made dunk, assist by Colbey Ross
|
33-27
|
4:57
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on James Jean-Marie
|
|
4:46
|
|
|
Keith Smith missed fade-away jump shot
|
|
4:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by San Diego
|
|
4:21
|
|
+3
|
Braun Hartfield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Finn Sullivan
|
36-27
|
4:01
|
|
+2
|
Victor Ohia Obioha made layup, assist by Keith Smith
|
36-29
|
3:50
|
|
|
Jared Rodriguez missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha
|
|
3:38
|
|
|
Kessler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marion Humphrey
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
Braun Hartfield missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards
|
|
3:17
|
|
|
Personal foul on Finn Sullivan
|
|
3:17
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:17
|
|
+1
|
Colbey Ross made 1st of 2 free throws
|
36-30
|
3:17
|
|
+1
|
Colbey Ross made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
36-31
|
3:03
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Marion Humphrey, stolen by Victor Ohia Obioha
|
|
2:55
|
|
|
Skylar Chavez missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:53
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha
|
|
2:52
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Victor Ohia Obioha, stolen by Marion Humphrey
|
|
2:47
|
|
+2
|
Finn Sullivan made layup, assist by Marion Humphrey
|
38-31
|
2:47
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Skylar Chavez
|
|
2:47
|
|
+1
|
Finn Sullivan made free throw
|
39-31
|
2:35
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Colbey Ross, stolen by Finn Sullivan
|
|
2:26
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Braun Hartfield
|
|
2:11
|
|
|
Victor Ohia Obioha missed jump shot
|
|
2:09
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Keith Smith
|
|
2:07
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Yauhen Massalski
|
|
2:07
|
|
+1
|
Keith Smith made 1st of 2 free throws
|
39-32
|
2:07
|
|
+1
|
Keith Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
39-33
|
1:58
|
|
+2
|
Braun Hartfield made turnaround jump shot, assist by Finn Sullivan
|
41-33
|
1:38
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Colbey Ross
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kessler Edwards
|
|
1:13
|
|
+1
|
Alex Floresca made 1st of 2 free throws
|
42-33
|
1:13
|
|
+1
|
Alex Floresca made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
43-33
|
56.0
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Victor Ohia Obioha
|
|
31.0
|
|
|
Finn Sullivan missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
29.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
Sedrick Altman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jared Rodriguez
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jared Rodriguez, stolen by Colbey Ross
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|