Ross' 3 at buzzer gives Pepperdine 72-69 win over San Diego

  • Feb 14, 2020

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) Colbey Ross made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Pepperdine a 72-69 victory over San Diego on Thursday night.

Ross' shot came after San Diego's Braun Hartfield had his 3-point try go in and out with six seconds remaining.

The Waves (14-12, 7-5 West Coast Conference) trailed by 12 points with 14 minutes left after Hartfield made consecutive 3-pointers but they tied the game three times in the final 3:09 before Ross' game-ender gave them their only second-half lead.

Ross finished with three treys and 21 points plus eight assists. Sedrick Altman had 14 points and nine rebounds and Kameron Edwards 14 points and eight boards for the Waves, who shot 50%.

Hartfield scored 26 points on 10-of-15 shooting, including 5 of 8 from the arc, for the Toreros (9-18, 2-10). Finn Sullivan added 16 points.

1st Half
USD Toreros 43
PEPPER Waves 33

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Pepperdine  
19:49 +2 Colbey Ross made floating jump shot 0-2
19:25 +2 Alex Floresca made hook shot, assist by Braun Hartfield 2-2
19:11   Kameron Edwards missed driving layup  
19:09   Defensive rebound by Alex Floresca  
18:59   Lost ball turnover on James Jean-Marie  
18:33 +2 Sedrick Altman made jump shot 2-4
18:09   Joey Calcaterra missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:01   Defensive rebound by Sedrick Altman  
17:54 +2 Kameron Edwards made dunk, assist by Colbey Ross 2-6
17:38 +3 Braun Hartfield made 3-pt. jump shot 5-6
17:25 +2 Skylar Chavez made fade-away jump shot, assist by Colbey Ross 5-8
17:02 +2 Alex Floresca made hook shot 7-8
16:55   Personal foul on Joey Calcaterra  
16:51   Kessler Edwards missed layup, blocked by James Jean-Marie  
16:49   Offensive rebound by Kessler Edwards  
16:37   Colbey Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:35   Defensive rebound by Marion Humphrey  
16:27   Marion Humphrey missed jump shot  
16:25   Offensive rebound by Yauhen Massalski  
16:18 +2 Yauhen Massalski made dunk 9-8
16:12 +2 Kameron Edwards made layup, assist by Skylar Chavez 9-10
16:01 +3 Braun Hartfield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marion Humphrey 12-10
15:47   Kameron Edwards missed layup  
15:45   Defensive rebound by Yauhen Massalski  
15:27   James Jean-Marie missed hook shot  
15:25   Defensive rebound by Sedrick Altman  
15:14   Sedrick Altman missed jump shot  
15:12   Defensive rebound by James Jean-Marie  
15:07   Shooting foul on Kameron Edwards  
15:07   Commercial timeout called  
15:07   Yauhen Massalski missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:07 +1 Yauhen Massalski made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-10
14:53 +2 Kameron Edwards made jump shot, assist by Colbey Ross 13-12
14:31   Yauhen Massalski missed jump shot  
14:29   Defensive rebound by Keith Smith  
14:13 +2 Keith Smith made finger-roll layup 13-14
13:59   Yauhen Massalski missed layup, blocked by Kessler Edwards  
13:57   Offensive rebound by Yauhen Massalski  
13:45   Personal foul on Keith Smith  
13:39   Offensive foul on Braun Hartfield  
13:39   Turnover on Braun Hartfield  
13:28   Bad pass turnover on Victor Ohia Obioha, stolen by Braun Hartfield  
13:23 +2 Braun Hartfield made dunk 15-14
13:09 +2 Victor Ohia Obioha made dunk, assist by Colbey Ross 15-16
12:51 +3 Finn Sullivan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Braun Hartfield 18-16
12:28   Darryl Polk Jr. missed jump shot  
12:26   Defensive rebound by Marion Humphrey  
12:09 +3 Jared Rodriguez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Finn Sullivan 21-16
11:50   Personal foul on Braun Hartfield  
11:50   Commercial timeout called  
11:38   Kessler Edwards missed turnaround jump shot  
11:36   Defensive rebound by Alex Floresca  
11:21   Shooting foul on Keith Smith  
11:21 +1 Finn Sullivan made 1st of 3 free throws 22-16
11:21 +1 Finn Sullivan made 2nd of 3 free throws 23-16
11:21   Finn Sullivan missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
11:21   Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards  
10:58   Shooting foul on Joey Calcaterra  
10:58   Sedrick Altman missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:58 +1 Sedrick Altman made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-17
10:28   Bad pass turnover on Joey Calcaterra, stolen by Sedrick Altman  
10:24 +2 Sedrick Altman made driving dunk 23-19
10:09   Bad pass turnover on Jared Rodriguez, stolen by Darryl Polk Jr.  
9:55   Bad pass turnover on Kameron Edwards, stolen by Jared Rodriguez  
9:35   Bad pass turnover on Alex Floresca, stolen by Darryl Polk Jr.  
9:26   Sedrick Altman missed driving layup  
9:24   Defensive rebound by Marion Humphrey  
9:18   Finn Sullivan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:16   Offensive rebound by Alex Floresca  
9:16   Personal foul on Kessler Edwards  
9:14 +2 Finn Sullivan made finger-roll layup, assist by Marion Humphrey 25-19
8:54 +2 Sedrick Altman made driving layup, assist by Colbey Ross 25-21
8:37 +2 Finn Sullivan made layup 27-21
8:37   Shooting foul on Skylar Chavez  
8:37 +1 Finn Sullivan made free throw 28-21
8:27   Offensive foul on Kameron Edwards  
8:27   Turnover on Kameron Edwards  
8:01   Offensive foul on Sabry Philip  
8:01   Turnover on Sabry Philip  
7:30 +2 Keith Smith made fade-away jump shot 28-23
7:30   Commercial timeout called  
7:07 +2 Yauhen Massalski made hook shot 30-23
6:56   Personal foul on Finn Sullivan  
6:53   Bad pass turnover on Colbey Ross  
6:40   Marion Humphrey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:38   Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards  
6:38   Personal foul on James Jean-Marie  
6:38   Kessler Edwards missed free throw  
6:38   Defensive rebound by Yauhen Massalski  
6:19   Marion Humphrey missed turnaround jump shot  
6:17   Offensive rebound by Yauhen Massalski  
6:16 +2 Yauhen Massalski made tip-in 32-23
5:58   Kessler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:56   Offensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha  
5:51   Shooting foul on Yauhen Massalski  
5:51 +1 Kessler Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws 32-24
5:51 +1 Kessler Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-25
5:34   James Jean-Marie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:32   Offensive rebound by James Jean-Marie  
5:31   Shooting foul on Victor Ohia Obioha  
5:31   James Jean-Marie missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:31 +1 James Jean-Marie made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-25
5:20 +2 Victor Ohia Obioha made dunk, assist by Colbey Ross 33-27
4:57   Traveling violation turnover on James Jean-Marie  
4:46   Keith Smith missed fade-away jump shot  
4:41   Defensive rebound by San Diego  
4:21 +3 Braun Hartfield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Finn Sullivan 36-27
4:01 +2 Victor Ohia Obioha made layup, assist by Keith Smith 36-29
3:50   Jared Rodriguez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:48   Defensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha  
3:38   Kessler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:36   Defensive rebound by Marion Humphrey  
3:31   Braun Hartfield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:29   Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards  
3:17   Personal foul on Finn Sullivan  
3:17   Commercial timeout called  
3:17 +1 Colbey Ross made 1st of 2 free throws 36-30
3:17 +1 Colbey Ross made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-31
3:03   Bad pass turnover on Marion Humphrey, stolen by Victor Ohia Obioha  
2:55   Skylar Chavez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:53   Offensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha  
2:52   Bad pass turnover on Victor Ohia Obioha, stolen by Marion Humphrey  
2:47 +2 Finn Sullivan made layup, assist by Marion Humphrey 38-31
2:47   Shooting foul on Skylar Chavez  
2:47 +1 Finn Sullivan made free throw 39-31
2:35   Bad pass turnover on Colbey Ross, stolen by Finn Sullivan  
2:26   Bad pass turnover on Braun Hartfield  
2:11   Victor Ohia Obioha missed jump shot  
2:09   Offensive rebound by Keith Smith  
2:07   Shooting foul on Yauhen Massalski  
2:07 +1 Keith Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 39-32
2:07 +1 Keith Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-33
1:58 +2 Braun Hartfield made turnaround jump shot, assist by Finn Sullivan 41-33
1:38   Bad pass turnover on Colbey Ross  
1:13   Personal foul on Kessler Edwards  
1:13 +1 Alex Floresca made 1st of 2 free throws 42-33
1:13 +1 Alex Floresca made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-33
56.0   Traveling violation turnover on Victor Ohia Obioha  
31.0   Finn Sullivan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
29.0   Defensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha  
3.0   Sedrick Altman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Jared Rodriguez  
1.0   Bad pass turnover on Jared Rodriguez, stolen by Colbey Ross  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
USD Toreros 26
PEPPER Waves 39

Time Team Play Score
19:41   Bad pass turnover on James Jean-Marie, stolen by Kessler Edwards  
19:26   Kessler Edwards missed jump shot  
19:24   Offensive rebound by Kameron Edwards  
19:19   Kessler Edwards missed tip-in  
19:19   Offensive rebound by Kessler Edwards  
19:19   Kameron Edwards missed hook shot  
19:17   Defensive rebound by Marion Humphrey  
19:13   Marion Humphrey missed driving layup  
19:11   Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards  
19:08   Lost ball turnover on Kameron Edwards, stolen by Marion Humphrey  
19:07   Traveling violation turnover on James Jean-Marie  
18:48 +2 Kameron Edwards made layup, assist by Skylar Chavez 43-35
18:24 +3 Joey Calcaterra made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Floresca 46-35
18:11 +3 Colbey Ross made 3-pt. jump shot 46-38
17:47   Joey Calcaterra missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:45   Defensive rebound by Sedrick Altman  
17:43   Jumpball received by Pepperdine  
17:34   Lost ball turnover on Sedrick Altman  
17:23   Marion Humphrey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:21   Defensive rebound by Sedrick Altman  
17:15   Sedrick Altman missed driving layup  
17:13   Defensive rebound by Joey Calcaterra  
17:12   Traveling violation turnover on Joey Calcaterra  
17:05   Kameron Edwards missed hook shot  
17:03   Defensive rebound by James Jean-Marie  
16:41   Joey Calcaterra missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:39   Defensive rebound by Sedrick Altman  
16:28 +2 Kessler Edwards made layup, assist by Colbey Ross 46-40
16:14   Personal foul on Sedrick Altman  
16:05   Braun Hartfield missed jump shot, blocked by Sedrick Altman  
16:03   Defensive rebound by Sedrick Altman  
15:58   Skylar Chavez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:56   Defensive rebound by Jared Rodriguez  
15:46   Yauhen Massalski missed layup, blocked by Skylar Chavez  
15:45   Offensive rebound by San Diego  
15:28 +3 Braun Hartfield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yauhen Massalski 49-40
15:04   Kameron Edwards missed driving dunk  
15:02   Defensive rebound by Jared Rodriguez  
14:56   Jared Rodriguez missed layup, blocked by Kessler Edwards  
14:54   Defensive rebound by Colbey Ross  
14:45   Bad pass turnover on Skylar Chavez, stolen by Yauhen Massalski  
14:37 +3 Braun Hartfield made 3-pt. jump shot 52-40
14:16   Bad pass turnover on Kameron Edwards  
14:16   Commercial timeout called  
14:02   Jared Rodriguez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:00   Defensive rebound by Keith Smith  
14:00   Personal foul on Yauhen Massalski  
13:41   Sedrick Altman missed jump shot  
13:39   Offensive rebound by Kessler Edwards  
13:38 +2 Kessler Edwards made dunk 52-42
13:06   Jared Rodriguez missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Kessler Edwards  
13:04   Defensive rebound by Pepperdine  
12:50   Kessler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:49   Defensive rebound by Finn Sullivan  
12:49   Personal foul on Kameron Edwards  
12:39   Jared Rodriguez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:37   Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards  
12:27 +2 Colbey Ross made driving layup 52-44
12:09   Shooting foul on Kameron Edwards  
12:09   Alex Floresca missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:09   Alex Floresca missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:09   Offensive rebound by Jared Rodriguez  
12:04 +2 Jared Rodriguez made dunk 54-44
11:49   Colbey Ross missed floating jump shot  
11:47   Offensive rebound by Sedrick Altman  
11:42 +2 Sedrick Altman made dunk 54-46
11:23   Bad pass turnover on Joey Calcaterra, stolen by Colbey Ross  
11:17 +2 Colbey Ross made reverse layup 54-48
11:10   30-second timeout called  
11:10   Commercial timeout called  
10:48 +3 Finn Sullivan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yauhen Massalski 57-48
10:31 +3 Colbey Ross made 3-pt. jump shot 57-51
10:07   3-second violation turnover on Yauhen Massalski  
9:55 +2 Colbey Ross made floating jump shot 57-53
9:36   Personal foul on Colbey Ross  
9:35   Finn Sullivan missed layup  
9:33   Defensive rebound by Sedrick Altman  
9:23 +2 Sedrick Altman made dunk, assist by Colbey Ross 57-55
8:57 +3 Jared Rodriguez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Braun Hartfield 60-55
8:38   Lost ball turnover on Sedrick Altman  
8:18   Lost ball turnover on Alex Floresca, stolen by Colbey Ross  
8:18   Personal foul on Alex Floresca  
8:02 +2 Colbey Ross made fade-away jump shot 60-57
7:37   30-second timeout called  
7:37   Commercial timeout called  
7:32   Bad pass turnover on Finn Sullivan, stolen by Victor Ohia Obioha  
7:24 +2 Victor Ohia Obioha made dunk 60-59
7:19   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Pepperdine  
7:19 +1 Braun Hartfield made free throw 61-59
7:09   Jared Rodriguez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:07   Offensive rebound by Braun Hartfield  
7:02   Braun Hartfield missed hook shot  
7:00   Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards  
6:35   Colbey Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:33   Defensive rebound by Finn Sullivan  
6:29   Bad pass turnover on Finn Sullivan, stolen by Sedrick Altman  
6:29   Lost ball turnover on Colbey Ross  
6:21   Finn Sullivan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:19   Defensive rebound by Sedrick Altman  
6:12   Kameron Edwards missed driving layup, blocked by Jared Rodriguez  
6:10   Defensive rebound by Finn Sullivan  
6:04 +2 Braun Hartfield made finger-roll layup, assist by Finn Sullivan 63-59
5:46 +2 Kameron Edwards made hook shot, assist by Keith Smith 63-61
5:46   Shooting foul on Alex Floresca  
5:46 +1 Kameron Edwards made free throw 63-62
5:24   Finn Sullivan missed driving layup  
5:22   Defensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha  
5:10   Personal foul on Alex Floresca  
5:04   Personal foul on Marion Humphrey  
4:59   Sedrick Altman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:57   Defensive rebound by Yauhen Massalski  
4:33   Marion Humphrey missed jump shot  
4:31   Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards  
4:14   Colbey Ross missed hook shot, blocked by Braun Hartfield  
4:12   Offensive rebound by Keith Smith  
