19:33
Bad pass turnover on Elijah Joiner, stolen by Teshaun Hightower
19:05
+3
Teshaun Hightower made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by K.J. Lawson
36-30
18:52
Martins Igbanu missed layup
|
18:52
Offensive rebound by Martins Igbanu
|
18:52
Martins Igbanu missed layup, blocked by Kevin Zhang
|
18:50
Defensive rebound by K.J. Lawson
|
18:42
K.J. Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
18:40
Defensive rebound by Elijah Joiner
|
18:31
+2
Brandon Rachal made layup
36-32
18:07
Christion Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
18:05
Defensive rebound by Elijah Joiner
|
17:57
Jeriah Horne missed layup
|
17:55
Offensive rebound by Tulsa
|
17:49
Shooting foul on Teshaun Hightower
|
17:49
Brandon Rachal missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
17:49
+1
Brandon Rachal made 2nd of 2 free throws
36-33
17:28
+2
Christion Thompson made layup, assist by K.J. Lawson
38-33
17:12
Shooting foul on Teshaun Hightower
|
17:12
+1
Martins Igbanu made 1st of 2 free throws
38-34
17:12
+1
Martins Igbanu made 2nd of 2 free throws
38-35
16:41
Bad pass turnover on Jordan Walker
|
16:34
Martins Igbanu missed layup
|
16:32
Offensive rebound by Martins Igbanu
|
16:29
Shooting foul on Jordan Walker
|
16:29
Martins Igbanu missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
16:29
Martins Igbanu missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
16:29
Defensive rebound by Christion Thompson
|
16:08
Christion Thompson missed layup
|
16:06
Offensive rebound by Christion Thompson
|
16:02
Nic Thomas missed jump shot
|
16:00
Defensive rebound by Martins Igbanu
|
15:58
Lost ball turnover on Martins Igbanu, stolen by Christion Thompson
|
15:56
Commercial timeout called
|
15:41
+3
K.J. Lawson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Teshaun Hightower
41-35
15:20
Brandon Rachal missed jump shot
|
15:18
Defensive rebound by K.J. Lawson
|
15:06
Bad pass turnover on Nobal Days, stolen by Darien Jackson
|
14:49
Lost ball turnover on Darien Jackson, stolen by Christion Thompson
|
14:43
Bad pass turnover on Nic Thomas, stolen by Brandon Rachal
|
14:37
+2
Elijah Joiner made layup, assist by Brandon Rachal
41-37
14:12
Offensive foul on Christion Thompson
|
14:12
Turnover on Christion Thompson
|
13:48
+3
Elijah Joiner made 3-pt. jump shot
41-40
13:34
K.J. Lawson missed layup
|
13:32
Defensive rebound by Lawson Korita
|
13:26
Jeriah Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
13:24
Defensive rebound by K.J. Lawson
|
13:00
Teshaun Hightower missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
12:58
Defensive rebound by Lawson Korita
|
12:52
Elijah Joiner missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
12:50
Defensive rebound by Teshaun Hightower
|
12:21
Personal foul on Jeriah Horne
|
12:12
Christion Thompson missed layup
|
12:10
Defensive rebound by Martins Igbanu
|
11:47
+2
Brandon Rachal made jump shot, assist by Jeriah Horne
41-42
11:27
K.J. Lawson missed jump shot
|
11:25
Defensive rebound by Jeriah Horne
|
11:13
+3
Lawson Korita made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Rachal
41-45
11:13
30-second timeout called
|
11:13
Commercial timeout called
|
10:49
Traveling violation turnover on Teshaun Hightower
|
10:49
Commercial timeout called
|
10:20
Traveling violation turnover on Martins Igbanu
|
10:00
Bad pass turnover on Teshaun Hightower, stolen by Isaiah Hill
|
9:47
+2
Martins Igbanu made hook shot
41-47
9:22
+2
K.J. Lawson made layup, assist by Teshaun Hightower
43-47
9:22
Shooting foul on Lawson Korita
|
9:22
K.J. Lawson missed free throw
|
9:22
Defensive rebound by Elijah Joiner
|
8:54
Elijah Joiner missed jump shot
|
8:52
Defensive rebound by K.J. Lawson
|
8:39
+3
Jordan Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christion Thompson
46-47
8:17
+2
Martins Igbanu made layup, assist by Brandon Rachal
46-49
8:17
Shooting foul on Nobal Days
|
8:17
Martins Igbanu missed free throw
|
8:17
Defensive rebound by Nobal Days
|
8:00
3-second violation turnover on Jordan Walker
|
8:00
Commercial timeout called
|
7:36
Bad pass turnover on Elijah Joiner
|
7:17
+3
Jordan Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christion Thompson
49-49
6:52
+3
Brandon Rachal made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lawson Korita
49-52
6:35
Bad pass turnover on Christion Thompson, stolen by Jeriah Horne
|
6:23
Personal foul on Kevin Zhang
|
6:19
Lost ball turnover on Brandon Rachal, stolen by Nobal Days
|
6:13
Shooting foul on Lawson Korita
|
6:13
Teshaun Hightower missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
6:13
+1
Teshaun Hightower made 2nd of 2 free throws
50-52
5:51
Personal foul on Christion Thompson
|
5:51
Martins Igbanu missed free throw
|
5:51
Defensive rebound by Nobal Days
|
5:39
K.J. Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
5:37
Offensive rebound by Jordan Walker
|
5:23
Personal foul on Jeriah Horne
|
5:17
Jordan Walker missed layup
|
5:15
Offensive rebound by Jordan Walker
|
5:11
Teshaun Hightower missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
5:09
Offensive rebound by Jordan Walker
|
4:51
+3
Teshaun Hightower made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Walker
53-52
4:25
Bad pass turnover on Jeriah Horne, stolen by K.J. Lawson
|
4:09
Nic Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
4:07
Defensive rebound by Martins Igbanu
|
4:01
30-second timeout called
|
4:01
Commercial timeout called
|
3:48
+2
Martins Igbanu made hook shot, assist by Jeriah Horne
53-54
3:24
+2
Kevin Zhang made jump shot, assist by Jordan Walker
55-54
3:23
30-second timeout called
|
3:05
+3
Jeriah Horne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Joiner
55-57
2:36
Lost ball turnover on Jordan Walker, stolen by Elijah Joiner
|
2:15
Lawson Korita missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
2:13
Offensive rebound by Jeriah Horne
|
2:02
Martins Igbanu missed layup, blocked by Christion Thompson
|
2:00
Defensive rebound by Christion Thompson
|
1:49
Nobal Days missed layup, blocked by Brandon Rachal
|
1:47
Defensive rebound by Jeriah Horne
|
1:23
Lost ball turnover on Elijah Joiner, stolen by Teshaun Hightower
|
1:23
Personal foul on Elijah Joiner
|
1:08
Bad pass turnover on Teshaun Hightower
|
39.0
+2
Martins Igbanu made layup, assist by Elijah Joiner
55-59
31.0
Personal foul on Lawson Korita
|
30.0
Christion Thompson missed layup
|
28.0
Offensive rebound by Nobal Days
|
27.0
+2
Nobal Days made tip-in
57-59
27.0
30-second timeout called
|
21.0
Personal foul on Kevin Zhang
|
21.0
+1
Jeriah Horne made 1st of 2 free throws
57-60
21.0
+1
Jeriah Horne made 2nd of 2 free throws
57-61
14.0
Kevin Zhang missed layup
|
12.0
Defensive rebound by Martins Igbanu
|
11.0
Personal foul on Teshaun Hightower
|
11.0
+1
Martins Igbanu made 1st of 2 free throws
57-62
11.0
Martins Igbanu missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
11.0
Defensive rebound by K.J. Lawson
|
5.0
Jordan Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
3.0
Defensive rebound by Elijah Joiner
|
0.0
End of period
