TULANE
TULSA

No Text

Igbanu lifts Tulsa over Tulane 62-57

  • AP
  • Feb 25, 2020

TULSA, Okla. (AP) Martins Igbanu had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lift Tulsa to a 62-57 win over Tulane on Tuesday night.

Jeriah Horne had 14 points for Tulsa (19-9, 11-4 American Athletic Conference). Lawson Korita added 12 points. Elijah Joiner had six rebounds.

Tulsa moved into a three-way tie with Cincinnati and No. 25 Houston atop the American Athletic Conference standings with each team having three regular-season games remaining. Cincinnati plays at Houston - the only remaining matchup between the three teams - on Sunday.

Tulane scored 24 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Teshaun Hightower had 19 points for the Green Wave (12-16, 4-12). K.J. Lawson added 10 points. Jordan Walker had 10 points.

The Golden Hurricane improve to 2-0 against the Green Wave this season. Tulsa defeated Tulane 67-54 on Jan. 18. Tulsa plays Central Florida at home on Saturday. Tulane takes on Memphis at home on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
TULANE Green Wave 33
TULSA Golden Hurricane 30

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Tulane  
19:38   K.J. Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:36   Defensive rebound by Jeriah Horne  
19:18 +2 Emmanuel Ugboh made layup, assist by Brandon Rachal 0-2
18:48   Kevin Zhang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:46   Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Ugboh  
18:35   Elijah Joiner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:33   Defensive rebound by Teshaun Hightower  
18:28   Teshaun Hightower missed jump shot  
18:26   Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Ugboh  
18:08   Jeriah Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:06   Defensive rebound by Christion Thompson  
17:54   Teshaun Hightower missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:52   Defensive rebound by Jeriah Horne  
17:27 +3 Jeriah Horne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Joiner 0-5
17:27   Shooting foul on Jordan Walker  
17:27 +1 Jeriah Horne made free throw 0-6
17:06   Christion Thompson missed jump shot  
17:04   Defensive rebound by Elijah Joiner  
16:57   Brandon Rachal missed layup  
16:55   Defensive rebound by Kevin Zhang  
16:48 +2 Teshaun Hightower made layup, assist by Jordan Walker 2-6
16:35   Bad pass turnover on Emmanuel Ugboh, stolen by Kevin Zhang  
16:26   Personal foul on Emmanuel Ugboh  
16:09   Teshaun Hightower missed jump shot  
16:07   Defensive rebound by Lawson Korita  
15:55 +3 Lawson Korita made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darien Jackson 2-9
15:22   Jumpball received by Tulsa  
15:22   Lost ball turnover on Teshaun Hightower, stolen by Isaiah Hill  
15:22   Commercial timeout called  
15:03   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Hill, stolen by Kevin Zhang  
15:03   Personal foul on Brandon Rachal  
14:40 +2 Jordan Walker made jump shot 4-9
14:19 +3 Lawson Korita made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Hill 4-12
14:00   Christion Thompson missed jump shot  
13:58   Defensive rebound by Martins Igbanu  
13:51   Personal foul on Jordan Walker  
13:40 +3 Darien Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Joiner 4-15
13:17 +2 Nic Thomas made jump shot 6-15
13:06 +2 Martins Igbanu made layup, assist by Darien Jackson 6-17
12:44   Nic Thomas missed jump shot  
12:42   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Hill  
12:28 +2 Martins Igbanu made layup, assist by Isaiah Hill 6-19
12:15   Teshaun Hightower missed jump shot  
12:13   Offensive rebound by Nobal Days  
12:08 +2 Jordan Walker made layup 8-19
11:55   Darien Jackson missed reverse layup  
11:53   Defensive rebound by Jordan Walker  
11:46 +2 Nic Thomas made layup 10-19
11:16   Offensive foul on Martins Igbanu  
11:16   Turnover on Martins Igbanu  
11:16   Commercial timeout called  
10:55   Christion Thompson missed jump shot  
10:53   Defensive rebound by Martins Igbanu  
10:53   Personal foul on Christion Thompson  
10:24   Martins Igbanu missed layup  
10:22   Defensive rebound by Kevin Zhang  
10:14 +3 Nic Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christion Thompson 13-19
9:54   Jeriah Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:52   Defensive rebound by Nic Thomas  
9:25   Teshaun Hightower missed jump shot  
9:23   Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Ugboh  
9:15   Brandon Rachal missed jump shot  
9:13   Defensive rebound by Christion Thompson  
9:02 +2 Christion Thompson made layup 15-19
8:38   Out of bounds turnover on Lawson Korita  
8:23   Teshaun Hightower missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:21   Defensive rebound by Martins Igbanu  
8:21   Personal foul on Nobal Days  
8:06 +2 Jeriah Horne made layup 15-21
7:48   Nobal Days missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:46   Defensive rebound by Elijah Joiner  
7:39   Offensive foul on Brandon Rachal  
7:39   Turnover on Brandon Rachal  
7:23   K.J. Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:23   K.J. Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:21   Defensive rebound by Jeriah Horne  
7:02   Lost ball turnover on Martins Igbanu, stolen by Christion Thompson  
6:57 +2 Teshaun Hightower made layup, assist by Nic Thomas 17-21
6:39   Lawson Korita missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:37   Defensive rebound by Nic Thomas  
6:32   Nic Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:30   Defensive rebound by Martins Igbanu  
6:20   Martins Igbanu missed hook shot  
6:18   Defensive rebound by Kevin Zhang  
5:55   K.J. Lawson missed jump shot  
5:53   Offensive rebound by Tulane  
5:48 +2 K.J. Lawson made floating jump shot 19-21
5:25   Shooting foul on Kevin Zhang  
5:25 +1 Martins Igbanu made 1st of 2 free throws 19-22
5:25 +1 Martins Igbanu made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-23
5:16 +3 Christion Thompson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Teshaun Hightower 22-23
4:50   Shooting foul on Christion Thompson  
4:50 +1 Josh Earley made 1st of 2 free throws 22-24
4:50   Josh Earley missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:50   Defensive rebound by Christion Thompson  
4:38   Offensive foul on Nic Thomas  
4:38   Turnover on Nic Thomas  
4:18   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Hill, stolen by Christion Thompson  
4:08 +3 K.J. Lawson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nic Thomas 25-24
3:44 +3 Jeriah Horne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Hill 25-27
3:32   K.J. Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:30   Defensive rebound by Lawson Korita  
3:11 +3 Lawson Korita made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Hill 25-30
2:53 +2 Teshaun Hightower made jump shot 27-30
2:53   Shooting foul on Josh Earley  
2:53   Commercial timeout called  
2:53 +1 Teshaun Hightower made free throw 28-30
2:30   Jumpball received by Tulane  
2:30   Lost ball turnover on Darien Jackson, stolen by Christion Thompson  
2:04 +3 Teshaun Hightower made 3-pt. jump shot 31-30
1:32   Elijah Joiner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:30   Defensive rebound by K.J. Lawson  
1:13   Lost ball turnover on Christion Thompson, stolen by Elijah Joiner  
1:00   Lost ball turnover on Jeriah Horne, stolen by Teshaun Hightower  
57.0   Shooting foul on Darien Jackson  
57.0 +1 Teshaun Hightower made 1st of 2 free throws 32-30
57.0 +1 Teshaun Hightower made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-30
40.0   Jeriah Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
38.0   Defensive rebound by Nic Thomas  
3.0   Jeriah Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10.0   Teshaun Hightower missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8.0   Defensive rebound by Martins Igbanu  
3.0   Jeriah Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Tulane  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
TULANE Green Wave 24
TULSA Golden Hurricane 32

Time Team Play Score
19:33   Bad pass turnover on Elijah Joiner, stolen by Teshaun Hightower  
19:05 +3 Teshaun Hightower made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by K.J. Lawson 36-30
18:52   Martins Igbanu missed layup  
18:52   Offensive rebound by Martins Igbanu  
18:52   Martins Igbanu missed layup, blocked by Kevin Zhang  
18:50   Defensive rebound by K.J. Lawson  
18:42   K.J. Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:40   Defensive rebound by Elijah Joiner  
18:31 +2 Brandon Rachal made layup 36-32
18:07   Christion Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:05   Defensive rebound by Elijah Joiner  
17:57   Jeriah Horne missed layup  
17:55   Offensive rebound by Tulsa  
17:49   Shooting foul on Teshaun Hightower  
17:49   Brandon Rachal missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:49 +1 Brandon Rachal made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-33
17:28 +2 Christion Thompson made layup, assist by K.J. Lawson 38-33
17:12   Shooting foul on Teshaun Hightower  
17:12 +1 Martins Igbanu made 1st of 2 free throws 38-34
17:12 +1 Martins Igbanu made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-35
16:41   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Walker  
16:34   Martins Igbanu missed layup  
16:32   Offensive rebound by Martins Igbanu  
16:29   Shooting foul on Jordan Walker  
16:29   Martins Igbanu missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:29   Martins Igbanu missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:29   Defensive rebound by Christion Thompson  
16:08   Christion Thompson missed layup  
16:06   Offensive rebound by Christion Thompson  
16:02   Nic Thomas missed jump shot  
16:00   Defensive rebound by Martins Igbanu  
15:58   Lost ball turnover on Martins Igbanu, stolen by Christion Thompson  
15:56   Commercial timeout called  
15:41 +3 K.J. Lawson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Teshaun Hightower 41-35
15:20   Brandon Rachal missed jump shot  
15:18   Defensive rebound by K.J. Lawson  
15:06   Bad pass turnover on Nobal Days, stolen by Darien Jackson  
14:49   Lost ball turnover on Darien Jackson, stolen by Christion Thompson  
14:43   Bad pass turnover on Nic Thomas, stolen by Brandon Rachal  
14:37 +2 Elijah Joiner made layup, assist by Brandon Rachal 41-37
14:12   Offensive foul on Christion Thompson  
14:12   Turnover on Christion Thompson  
13:48 +3 Elijah Joiner made 3-pt. jump shot 41-40
13:34   K.J. Lawson missed layup  
13:32   Defensive rebound by Lawson Korita  
13:26   Jeriah Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:24   Defensive rebound by K.J. Lawson  
13:00   Teshaun Hightower missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:58   Defensive rebound by Lawson Korita  
12:52   Elijah Joiner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:50   Defensive rebound by Teshaun Hightower  
12:21   Personal foul on Jeriah Horne  
12:12   Christion Thompson missed layup  
12:10   Defensive rebound by Martins Igbanu  
11:47 +2 Brandon Rachal made jump shot, assist by Jeriah Horne 41-42
11:27   K.J. Lawson missed jump shot  
11:25   Defensive rebound by Jeriah Horne  
11:13 +3 Lawson Korita made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Rachal 41-45
11:13   30-second timeout called  
11:13   Commercial timeout called  
10:49   Traveling violation turnover on Teshaun Hightower  
10:49   Commercial timeout called  
10:20   Traveling violation turnover on Martins Igbanu  
10:00   Bad pass turnover on Teshaun Hightower, stolen by Isaiah Hill  
9:47 +2 Martins Igbanu made hook shot 41-47
9:22 +2 K.J. Lawson made layup, assist by Teshaun Hightower 43-47
9:22   Shooting foul on Lawson Korita  
9:22   K.J. Lawson missed free throw  
9:22   Defensive rebound by Elijah Joiner  
8:54   Elijah Joiner missed jump shot  
8:52   Defensive rebound by K.J. Lawson  
8:39 +3 Jordan Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christion Thompson 46-47
8:17 +2 Martins Igbanu made layup, assist by Brandon Rachal 46-49
8:17   Shooting foul on Nobal Days  
8:17   Martins Igbanu missed free throw  
8:17   Defensive rebound by Nobal Days  
8:00   3-second violation turnover on Jordan Walker  
8:00   Commercial timeout called  
7:36   Bad pass turnover on Elijah Joiner  
7:17 +3 Jordan Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christion Thompson 49-49
6:52 +3 Brandon Rachal made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lawson Korita 49-52
6:35   Bad pass turnover on Christion Thompson, stolen by Jeriah Horne  
6:23   Personal foul on Kevin Zhang  
6:19   Lost ball turnover on Brandon Rachal, stolen by Nobal Days  
6:13   Shooting foul on Lawson Korita  
6:13   Teshaun Hightower missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:13 +1 Teshaun Hightower made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-52
5:51   Personal foul on Christion Thompson  
5:51   Martins Igbanu missed free throw  
5:51   Defensive rebound by Nobal Days  
5:39   K.J. Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:37   Offensive rebound by Jordan Walker  
5:23   Personal foul on Jeriah Horne  
5:17   Jordan Walker missed layup  
5:15   Offensive rebound by Jordan Walker  
5:11   Teshaun Hightower missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:09   Offensive rebound by Jordan Walker  
4:51 +3 Teshaun Hightower made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Walker 53-52
4:25   Bad pass turnover on Jeriah Horne, stolen by K.J. Lawson  
4:09   Nic Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:07   Defensive rebound by Martins Igbanu  
4:01   30-second timeout called  
4:01   Commercial timeout called  
3:48 +2 Martins Igbanu made hook shot, assist by Jeriah Horne 53-54
3:24 +2 Kevin Zhang made jump shot, assist by Jordan Walker 55-54
3:23   30-second timeout called  
3:05 +3 Jeriah Horne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Joiner 55-57
2:36   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Walker, stolen by Elijah Joiner  
2:15   Lawson Korita missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:13   Offensive rebound by Jeriah Horne  
2:02   Martins Igbanu missed layup, blocked by Christion Thompson  
2:00   Defensive rebound by Christion Thompson  
1:49   Nobal Days missed layup, blocked by Brandon Rachal  
1:47   Defensive rebound by Jeriah Horne  
1:23   Lost ball turnover on Elijah Joiner, stolen by Teshaun Hightower  
1:23   Personal foul on Elijah Joiner  
1:08   Bad pass turnover on Teshaun Hightower  
39.0 +2 Martins Igbanu made layup, assist by Elijah Joiner 55-59
31.0   Personal foul on Lawson Korita  
30.0   Christion Thompson missed layup  
28.0   Offensive rebound by Nobal Days  
27.0 +2 Nobal Days made tip-in 57-59
27.0   30-second timeout called  
21.0   Personal foul on Kevin Zhang  
21.0 +1 Jeriah Horne made 1st of 2 free throws 57-60
21.0 +1 Jeriah Horne made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-61
14.0   Kevin Zhang missed layup  
12.0   Defensive rebound by Martins Igbanu  
11.0   Personal foul on Teshaun Hightower  
11.0 +1 Martins Igbanu made 1st of 2 free throws 57-62
11.0   Martins Igbanu missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11.0   Defensive rebound by K.J. Lawson  
5.0   Jordan Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3.0   Defensive rebound by Elijah Joiner  
0.0   End of period  
Key Players
C. Thompson
B. Rachal
29.0 Min. Per Game 29.0
12.6 Pts. Per Game 12.6
1.4 Ast. Per Game 1.4
6.0 Reb. Per Game 6.0
43.3 Field Goal % 45.0
27.9 Three Point % 22.4
66.3 Free Throw % 80.5
  Defensive rebound by Elijah Joiner 3.0
  Jordan Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot 5.0
  Defensive rebound by K.J. Lawson 11.0
  Martins Igbanu missed 2nd of 2 free throws 11.0
+ 1 Martins Igbanu made 1st of 2 free throws 11.0
  Personal foul on Teshaun Hightower 11.0
  Defensive rebound by Martins Igbanu 12.0
  Kevin Zhang missed layup 14.0
+ 1 Jeriah Horne made 2nd of 2 free throws 21.0
+ 1 Jeriah Horne made 1st of 2 free throws 21.0
  Personal foul on Kevin Zhang 21.0
Team Stats
Points 57 62
Field Goals 22-56 (39.3%) 21-43 (48.8%)
3-Pointers 9-25 (36.0%) 10-20 (50.0%)
Free Throws 4-6 (66.7%) 10-17 (58.8%)
Total Rebounds 30 32
Offensive 6 3
Defensive 22 28
Team 2 1
Assists 13 17
Steals 12 7
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 13 17
Fouls 16 12
Technicals 0 0