20:00
(Wildcats gains possession)
19:33
+2
Christian Koloko makes two point hook shot
0-2
19:12
+3
Bryson Williams makes three point jump shot (Tydus Verhoeven assists)
3-2
18:49
Christian Koloko misses two point hook shot
18:47
Bryson Williams defensive rebound
18:22
Bryson Williams turnover (lost ball) (James Akinjo steals)
18:17
Jamal Bieniemy shooting foul (James Akinjo draws the foul)
18:17
+1
James Akinjo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
3-3
18:17
+1
James Akinjo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
3-4
18:01
Souley Boum turnover (out of bounds)
17:41
Jordan Brown misses two point layup
17:39
Bryson Williams defensive rebound
17:28
Bryson Williams misses three point jump shot
17:26
Christian Koloko defensive rebound
17:14
+2
Jemarl Baker Jr. makes two point jump shot (Christian Koloko assists)
3-6
17:02
Dalen Terry personal foul (Souley Boum draws the foul)
16:52
Christian Koloko personal foul (Bryson Williams draws the foul)
16:50
+2
Tydus Verhoeven makes two point layup (Jamal Bieniemy assists)
5-6
16:28
Jemarl Baker Jr. misses three point jump shot
16:26
Christian Koloko offensive rebound
16:26
Tydus Verhoeven personal foul (Christian Koloko draws the foul)
16:18
Dalen Terry misses two point layup
16:16
Bryson Williams defensive rebound
15:58
+3
Souley Boum makes three point jump shot (Keonte Kennedy assists)
8-6
15:42
+2
James Akinjo makes two point floating jump shot
8-8
15:18
Souley Boum misses two point layup
15:16
Tydus Verhoeven offensive rebound
15:13
+2
Tydus Verhoeven makes two point putback layup
10-8
15:02
James Akinjo misses three point jump shot
15:00
Jordan Brown offensive rebound
15:00
Tydus Verhoeven personal foul
15:00
TV timeout
14:57
Christian Koloko misses two point dunk
14:55
Ira Lee offensive rebound
14:48
Ira Lee turnover (bad pass)
14:21
Christian Koloko blocks Souley Boum's two point layup
14:19
Miners offensive rebound
14:18
Terrell Brown Jr. shooting foul (Souley Boum draws the foul)
14:18
+1
Souley Boum makes regular free throw 1 of 3
11-8
14:18
+1
Souley Boum makes regular free throw 2 of 3
12-8
14:18
Souley Boum misses regular free throw 3 of 3
14:18
Bennedict Mathurin defensive rebound
13:57
+2
Jordan Brown makes two point hook shot (Terrell Brown Jr. assists)
12-10
13:37
Efe Odigie misses two point jump shot
13:35
Bennedict Mathurin defensive rebound
13:25
+2
Jordan Brown makes two point layup (James Akinjo assists)
12-12
12:56
Bryson Williams misses two point layup
12:54
Ira Lee defensive rebound
12:48
Jordan Brown turnover (lost ball) (Jamal Bieniemy steals)
12:27
Vuk Vulikic misses three point jump shot
12:25
Ira Lee defensive rebound
12:17
James Akinjo misses two point jump shot
12:15
Keonte Kennedy defensive rebound
12:07
+2
Kristian Sjolund makes two point hook shot (Jamal Bieniemy assists)
14-12
11:57
TV timeout
11:39
Kristian Sjolund shooting foul (Bennedict Mathurin draws the foul)
11:37
+1
Bennedict Mathurin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
14-13
11:37
+1
Bennedict Mathurin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
14-14
11:22
Keonte Kennedy misses two point layup
11:20
Azuolas Tubelis defensive rebound
11:15
+2
Bennedict Mathurin makes two point layup
14-16
10:52
Kristian Sjolund turnover (out of bounds)
10:33
Azuolas Tubelis misses two point jump shot
10:31
Bennedict Mathurin offensive rebound
10:31
Jump ball. Bennedict Mathurin vs. Keonte Kennedy (Keonte Kennedy gains possession)
10:31
Bennedict Mathurin turnover (lost ball) (Keonte Kennedy steals)
10:10
Bryson Williams misses two point jump shot
10:08
James Akinjo defensive rebound
9:50
James Akinjo misses two point jump shot
9:48
Keonte Kennedy defensive rebound
9:23
Bryson Williams misses two point hook shot
9:21
Jamal Bieniemy offensive rebound
9:17
Azuolas Tubelis shooting foul (Souley Boum draws the foul)
9:16
+1
Souley Boum makes regular free throw 1 of 3
15-16
9:16
+1
Souley Boum makes regular free throw 2 of 3
16-16
9:16
+1
Souley Boum makes regular free throw 3 of 3
17-16
9:05
+2
Jemarl Baker Jr. makes two point jump shot
17-18
9:05
Souley Boum shooting foul (Jemarl Baker Jr. draws the foul)
9:05
+1
Jemarl Baker Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1
17-19
8:54
Souley Boum turnover (lost ball) (Terrell Brown Jr. steals)
8:54
Bryson Williams personal foul (Terrell Brown Jr. draws the foul)
8:38
Terrell Brown Jr. misses two point layup
8:36
Jamal Bieniemy defensive rebound
8:24
Bryson Williams misses two point layup
8:22
Bennedict Mathurin defensive rebound
8:17
+2
Bennedict Mathurin makes two point layup
17-21
7:58
Jamal Bieniemy misses two point layup
7:56
Terrell Brown Jr. defensive rebound
7:49
Bennedict Mathurin misses two point hook shot
7:47
Bryson Williams defensive rebound
7:39
Jamal Bieniemy turnover (bad pass) (Dalen Terry steals)
7:19
Jemarl Baker Jr. turnover (traveling)
7:19
TV timeout
7:01
Jamal Bieniemy misses two point jump shot
6:59
Jordan Brown defensive rebound
6:45
Jordan Brown turnover (traveling)
6:24
+2
Bryson Williams makes two point reverse layup
19-21
6:00
Bryson Williams personal foul (Jordan Brown draws the foul)
6:00
+1
Jordan Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 2
19-22
6:00
+1
Jordan Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2
19-23
5:47
Efe Odigie offensive foul
5:47
Efe Odigie turnover
5:29
James Akinjo misses two point layup
5:27
Dalen Terry offensive rebound
5:19
Dalen Terry misses two point layup
5:17
Bennedict Mathurin offensive rebound
5:14
+2
Bennedict Mathurin makes two point putback layup
19-25
5:13
Keonte Kennedy turnover (out of bounds)
5:01
Bennedict Mathurin turnover (bad pass) (Keonte Kennedy steals)
4:56
James Akinjo personal foul (Souley Boum draws the foul)
4:46
Jordan Brown blocks Jamal Bieniemy's two point layup
4:44
Jemarl Baker Jr. defensive rebound
4:42
Dalen Terry offensive foul
4:42
Dalen Terry turnover
4:34
Bryson Williams misses two point jump shot
4:32
Dalen Terry defensive rebound
4:20
Jordan Brown misses two point layup
4:18
Dalen Terry offensive rebound
4:00
Dalen Terry misses two point layup
4:00
Jordan Brown offensive rebound
4:00
Jordan Brown misses two point layup
4:00
Keonte Kennedy defensive rebound
4:00
+2
Efe Odigie makes two point hook shot (Souley Boum assists)
21-25
3:43
Azuolas Tubelis turnover (bad pass) (Efe Odigie steals)
3:25
Azuolas Tubelis blocks Souley Boum's two point layup
3:23
Azuolas Tubelis defensive rebound
3:20
Keonte Kennedy personal foul (James Akinjo draws the foul)
3:20
TV timeout
|
|
3:20
|
|
+1
|
James Akinjo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
21-26
|
3:20
|
|
+1
|
James Akinjo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
21-27
|
3:09
|
|
+2
|
Keonte Kennedy makes two point floating jump shot
|
23-27
|
3:00
|
|
+2
|
Jemarl Baker Jr. makes two point step back jump shot (James Akinjo assists)
|
23-29
|
2:46
|
|
|
Azuolas Tubelis personal foul (Souley Boum draws the foul)
|
|
2:46
|
|
|
Souley Boum misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
2:46
|
|
|
Christian Koloko defensive rebound
|
|
2:38
|
|
|
Kristian Sjolund personal foul (James Akinjo draws the foul)
|
|
2:38
|
|
+1
|
James Akinjo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
23-30
|
2:38
|
|
+1
|
James Akinjo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
23-31
|
2:29
|
|
|
Efe Odigie turnover (bad pass)
|
|
2:11
|
|
+2
|
Jemarl Baker Jr. makes two point pullup jump shot
|
23-33
|
2:07
|
|
|
Miners 30 second timeout
|
|
1:51
|
|
|
Jemarl Baker Jr. personal foul (Jamal Bieniemy draws the foul)
|
|
1:50
|
|
+1
|
Jamal Bieniemy makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
24-33
|
1:50
|
|
+1
|
Jamal Bieniemy makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-33
|
1:39
|
|
|
Ira Lee misses two point layup
|
|
1:37
|
|
|
Keonte Kennedy defensive rebound
|
|
1:30
|
|
|
Efe Odigie offensive foul (Christian Koloko draws the foul)
|
|
1:30
|
|
|
Efe Odigie turnover
|
|
1:21
|
|
|
Bennedict Mathurin misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:19
|
|
|
Miners defensive rebound
|
|
1:03
|
|
|
Souley Boum misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:01
|
|
|
Ira Lee defensive rebound
|
|
0:48
|
|
|
Jemarl Baker Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:39
|
|
|
Ira Lee offensive rebound
|
|
0:25
|
|
+2
|
Ira Lee makes two point putback dunk
|
25-35
|
0:19
|
|
+2
|
Keonte Kennedy makes two point layup
|
27-35
|
0:08
|
|
|
Christian Koloko misses two point layup
|
|
0:06
|
|
|
Ira Lee offensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|