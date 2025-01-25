Who's Playing

Utah State Aggies @ Air Force Falcons

Current Records: Utah State 17-2, Air Force 3-16

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado

What to Know

Utah State is 9-1 against Air Force since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Mountain West battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Clune Arena. The Aggies are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 82.5 points per game this season.

Utah State took a loss when they played away from home last Wednesday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Wednesday. They were the clear victor by a 90-69 margin over Nevada. The Aggies have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six games by 21 points or more this season.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Utah State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Ian Martinez, who went 7 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 23 points. What's more, Martinez also posted a 66.7% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in March of 2024. Another player making a difference was Dexter Akanno, who went 5 for 7 en route to 15 points plus three steals.

Meanwhile, Air Force's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their ninth straight defeat. They lost 77-76 to San Diego State on a last-minute layup From Wayne McKinney III.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Wesley Celichowski, who made all 8 shots he took racking up 22 points. He had some trouble finding his footing against Fresno State on Friday, so this was a step in the right direction. Ethan Taylor was another key player, earning 21 points in addition to eight rebounds.

Utah State pushed their record up to 17-2 with the win, which was their third straight at home. As for Air Force, their loss dropped their record down to 3-16.

Utah State beat Air Force 72-60 in their previous meeting back in March of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for Utah State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Utah State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Air Force.