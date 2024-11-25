Halftime Report

Alabama A&M and IUI have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 33-32, Alabama A&M has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

If Alabama A&M keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 5-3 in no time. On the other hand, IUI will have to make due with a 2-6 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

IUI Jaguars @ Alabama A&M Bulldogs

Current Records: IUI 2-5, Alabama A&M 4-3

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 25, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Monday, November 25, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Alabama A&M Events Center -- Huntsville, Alabama

Alabama A&M Events Center -- Huntsville, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs will face off against the IUI Jaguars at 3:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Alabama A&M Events Center. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the Bulldogs will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Having struggled with three defeats in a row, Alabama A&M finally turned things around against Coastal Carolina on Saturday. They came out on top against the Chanticleers by a score of 77-70.

Meanwhile, IUI's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 72-62 hit to the loss column at the hands of SC State. The Jaguars didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Alabama A&M now has a winning record of 4-3. As for IUI, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-5.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Alabama A&M has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like IUI struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.9. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Odds

Alabama A&M is a 4-point favorite against IUI, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.