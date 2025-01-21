The SEC is looking like it might be the best basketball conference in the country this season, and there's another marquee matchup on the schedule this Tuesday when the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide host the Vanderbilt Commodores. Alabama is 15-3 overall and 4-1 in SEC play while Vanderbilt is also 15-3 and has a 3-2 record in the league. The Crimson Tide have won the last three head-to-head matchup with the Commodores and has covered the spread in two of those three meetings.

Tipoff from Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Ala., is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Crimson Tide are 11.5-point favorites in the latest Alabama vs. Vanderbilt odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 168.5. Before entering any Vanderbilt vs. Alabama picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 11 of the 2024-25 season on a 195-134 betting roll (+2882) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Alabama vs. Vanderbilt. Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for Vanderbilt vs. Alabama:

Alabama vs. Vanderbilt spread: Alabama -11.5

Alabama vs. Vanderbilt over/under: 168.5 points

Alabama vs. Vanderbilt money line: Alabama -800, Vanderbilt +549

Alabama vs. Vanderbilt streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why you should back Alabama

Head coach Nate Oats has turned Alabama into a college basketball power, leading the team to four consecutive NCAA Tournaments and its first-ever Final Four last season. Oats' offenses have been among the most efficient in the nation and Alabama leads Division I in scoring entering Tuesday's action (90.2 ppg).

Fifth-year senior Mark Sears is back after an All-American season in 2023-24 and he's leading the SEC in scoring (18.9 ppg). Sears had 24 points and nine assists in a 102-97 win over Kentucky on Saturday and the Crimson Tide have now covered the spread in six of their last seven games. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Vanderbilt

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt was 1-9 in its previous 10 matchups against Tennessee, but the Commodores held off a late Tennessee rally on Saturday to pick up the 76-75 upset.

Vanderbilt's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Jaylen Carey, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Jason Edwards, who went 6-for-10 en route to 18 points. The dominant performance also gave Carey a new career-high in offensive rebounds (five). The Commodores are now 12-6 against the spread on the season. See which team to pick here.

