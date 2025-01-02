Who's Playing

Troy Trojans @ App. State Mountaineers

Current Records: Troy 8-4, App. State 6-6

How To Watch

What to Know

App. State will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. After both having extra time off, they and the Troy Trojans will dust off their jerseys to square off against one another at 6:30 p.m. ET at Holmes Convocation Center. The Mountaineers are staggering into the matchup hobbled by three consecutive losses, while the Trojans will skip in buoyed by three consecutive wins.

Two weeks ago, App. State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 68-64 to North Texas.

Despite their loss, App. State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Myles Tate, who scored 21 points plus five assists and five steals, was perhaps the best of all. App. State is 3-1 when Tate posts three or more steals, but 3-5 otherwise. The team also got some help courtesy of CJ Huntley, who went 6 for 11 en route to 17 points.

App. State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February of 2024.

Meanwhile, everything went Troy's way against Georgia State two weeks ago as Troy made off with a 77-57 victory. The Trojans have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four contests by 19 points or more this season.

App. State's defeat dropped their record down to 6-6. As for Troy, their win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-4.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: App. State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Troy struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

While only Troy took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, they are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be App. State's first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

Odds

Troy is a slight 2.5-point favorite against App. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 134.5 points.

Series History

Troy has won 6 out of their last 10 games against App. State.