Cal Poly Mustangs @ Arizona State Sun Devils

Current Records: Cal Poly 3-2, Arizona State 4-1

Mustangs fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Wednesday as the odds are decidedly against them. They are taking a road trip to face off against the Arizona State Sun Devils at 9:00 p.m. ET at Desert Financial Arena. The Mustangs are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 81.4 points per game this season.

Arizona State is hoping to do what Eastern Washington couldn't on Sunday: put an end to Cal Poly's winning streak, which now stands at three games. Cal Poly secured an 82-78 W over Eastern Washington. That's two games straight that the Mustangs have won by exactly four points.

Meanwhile, Arizona State strolled past St. Thomas with points to spare on Sunday, taking the game 81-66. That 15 point margin sets a new team best for the Sun Devils this season.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Arizona State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jayden Quaintance, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 14 rebounds. Quaintance is also crushing it when it comes to blocks: he's posted at least two every time he's taken the court this season. Basheer Jihad was another key player, scoring 20 points plus six rebounds.

Cal Poly's victory ended an 18-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 3-2. As for Arizona State, the win made it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 4-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Cal Poly hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.4 points per game. However, it's not like Arizona State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.8. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Cal Poly and Arizona State pleased both fans and bettors in their last games by winning and covering the spread. Looking forward, the game looks promising for Arizona State, as the team is favored by a full 17.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Arizona State is a big 17.5-point favorite against Cal Poly, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sun Devils as a 18.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 155 points.

Arizona State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.