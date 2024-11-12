Arkansas and coach John Calipari struck big again on the recruiting trail Monday night as five-star Class of 2025 recruit Meleek Thomas committed to the Razorbacks over a final list of suitors that included UConn and Pitt. Thomas picked Arkansas on the heels of an official visit last week which included Darius Acuff, the other five-star commitment for Arkansas in 2025, who was brought along to try and help seal the deal.

Thomas is the No. 11 overall player in the 2025 class according to 247Sports' rankings and the No. 1 shooting guard in the cycle. With a 6-foot-3 frame and a sharpshooter's skill set, he garnered attention from across the country as one of the most versatile scorer's in the country.

Here's Adam Finkelstein, 247Sports' Director of Scouting, in his evaluation of him last month:

Thomas is one of the most naturally talented and dynamic guards in the national class. He's extremely confident and assertive, playing with a high-volume scoring mentality. He's a tough shot-taker and maker, with the versatility to shoot off the dribble, with range, create space for step-backs, or make runners in a crowded lane. He has a creative and polished handle to match. He can attack with pace in the open floor, be very smooth at times, has good use of both hands, and an advanced finishing package.

Thomas is a product of Overtime Elite in Atlanta, which over the years has served as an impressive talent pipeline to the NBA, having helped develop and produce players like Amen and Ausar Thompson, Rob Dillingham and Alex Sarr, among others. Calipari is starting to develop a knack for fishing talent from the program's pool having snagged Dillingham last year while still at Kentucky and now Thomas this year in his first full recruiting class while at Arkansas.

Arkansas with the addition of Thomas moves from No. 57 in the 247Sports Team Rankings to No. 14. He joins fellow five-star and the aforementioned Acuff as the second verbal commitment of the cycle for Arkansas.