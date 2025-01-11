Who's Playing

Florida Gators @ Arkansas Razorbacks

Current Records: Florida 14-1, Arkansas 11-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

We've got another exciting SEC matchup on schedule as the Florida Gators and the Arkansas Razorbacks are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bud Walton Arena. The Gators are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 87.3 points per game this season.

Florida took a loss when they played away from home on Saturday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Tuesday. They took their game with ease, bagging a 73-43 victory over Tennessee. The Gators have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won eight contests by 21 points or more this season.

Florida's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Alijah Martin, who posted 18 points plus six rebounds and two steals. Another player making a difference was Alex Condon, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Florida smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds (they're ranked fifth in offensive rebounds per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in 17 consecutive matches dating back to last season.

Arkansas has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They fell 73-66 to Ole Miss on Wednesday. That makes it the first time this season the Razorbacks have let down their home crowd.

Arkansas' loss came about despite a quality game from Adou Thiero, who almost dropped a double-double on 17 points and nine rebounds. Thiero had some trouble finding his footing against Tennessee on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround. Less helpful for Arkansas was D.J. Wagner's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Florida pushed their record up to 14-1 with the win, which was their 16th straight at home dating back to last season. As for Arkansas, their defeat ended a nine-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 11-4.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Florida just can't miss this season, having nailed 47.2% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Arkansas struggles in that department as they've nailed 49.8% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Florida took their victory against Arkansas when the teams last played back in January of 2024 by a conclusive 90-68. The rematch might be a little tougher for Florida since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Florida has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Arkansas.