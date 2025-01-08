The Arkansas Razorbacks are set to host the No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels for an SEC showdown on Wednesday evening. The Rebels opened SEC play with a 63-51 win over Georgia, while Arkansas suffered a lopsided 76-52 defeat on the road against Tennessee. However, John Calipari's squad will enter Wednesday's matchup confident they can secure the victory in front of their home fans. That's because Arkansas has won eight of its last 10 meetings against the Rebels.

Tipoff from the Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Razorbacks are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Ole Miss vs. Arkansas odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 148.

Here are several college basketball betting lines for Arkansas vs. Ole Miss:

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss spread: Arkansas -3.5

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss over/under: 148 points

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss money line: Arkansas -159, Ole Miss +134

Why Ole Miss can cover

The Rebels enter Wednesday's matchup having won six of their last seven games. Ole Miss gave up just 51 points in the win over Georgia on Saturday, which has become the calling card for Chris Beard's team. The Rebels have held the opposition to 63 or fewer points in six of their last seven outings. Ole Miss ranks 32nd in college basketball in scoring defense, holding opponents to 64.4 points per game on average.

Offensively, the Rebels are led by guard Sean Pedulla. The senior is averaging 14.1 points, 3.6 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game. He's knocking down 44.5% of his field goals and 40.5% of his 3-point attempts this season. Guard Jaylen Murray is also a capable scorer for the Rebels, averaging 12.5 points per game. He's connecting on 43.8% of his shots from beyond the arc and has forced eight steals over his past three games.

Why Arkansas can cover

The Razorbacks struggled to get things going offensively against Tennessee, but they feature several players capable of taking over a game. Forward Adou Thiero leads the team in scoring with an average of 16.9 points per game. He's scored 20 or more points six times already this season and has accumulated 26 steals and 11 blocks on the defensive end of the floor.

Another difference-maker for the Razorbacks is guard Boogie Fland. The freshman phenom has made an instant impact for Arkansas, averaging 15.6 points, 5.9 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game. He finished with 24 points, six assists and two rebounds in Arkansas' 92-62 win over Oakland on Dec. 30. In addition, Arkansas is 5-0 in its last five games against Ole Miss on its home floor.

How to make Arkansas vs. Ole Miss picks

The model has simulated Ole Miss vs. Arkansas 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over the total.

So who wins Ole Miss vs. Arkansas, and which side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model on an 189-130 roll on top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.