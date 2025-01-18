Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Army and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. After one quarter their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating Boston U. 41-20.

Army entered the matchup having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Boston U. step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Boston U. Terriers @ Army Black Knights

Current Records: Boston U. 9-9, Army 9-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York

Christl Arena -- West Point, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $19.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Boston U. Terriers and the Army Black Knights are set to tip at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Christl Arena. The Terriers are expected to lose this one by 1.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Boston U. took a loss when they played away from home on Saturday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Wednesday. They came out on top against Lehigh by a score of 63-58.

Boston U. can attribute much of their success to Kyrone Alexander, who went 7 for 12 en route to 18 points plus six rebounds. Alexander had some trouble finding his footing against Colgate on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Army waltzed into their matchup on Wednesday with two straight wins... but they left with three. They skirted by the Leopards 70-68 thanks to a clutch jump shot from Jalen Rucker with less than a second left in the second quarter. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 19:48 mark of the second half, when the Black Knights were facing a 38-26 deficit.

Rucker was the offensive standout of the contest as he went 12 for 18 en route to 29 points plus two steals. He had some trouble finding his footing against Lehigh on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround. Another player making a difference was Ryan Curry, who had 14 points in addition to two steals.

Boston U. pushed their record up to 9-9 with the win, which was their fifth straight at home. As for Army, they now have a winning record of 9-8.

Boston U. beat Army 71-63 in their previous matchup two weeks ago. The rematch might be a little tougher for Boston U. since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Army is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Boston U., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 130.5 points.

Series History

Army has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Boston U..