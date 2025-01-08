Who's Playing

Loyola Maryland Greyhounds @ Army Black Knights

Current Records: Loyola Maryland 6-7, Army 6-8

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York

Christl Arena -- West Point, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Loyola Maryland and Army are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but not for long. Both will face off in a Patriot battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Christl Arena. The Black Knights took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Greyhounds, who come in off a win.

Loyola Maryland took a loss when they played away from home on Thursday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Sunday. They walked away with an 80-74 win over Lehigh. The victory was some much needed relief for the Greyhounds as it spelled an end to their three-game losing streak.

Among those leading the charge was Jordan Stiemke, who went 9 for 14 en route to 25 points plus seven rebounds. Jacob Theodosiou was another key player, earning 14 points in addition to seven rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, Army came up short against Boston U. on Sunday and fell 71-63. The Black Knights have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Ryan Curry, who scored 13 points.

Loyola Maryland's win bumped their record up to 6-7. As for Army, their loss dropped their record down to 6-8.

Loyola Maryland won a contest that couldn't have been any closer in their previous meeting back in March of 2024, slipping by Army 69-68. The rematch might be a little tougher for Loyola Maryland since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Army and Loyola Maryland both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.