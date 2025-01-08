Who's Playing
Loyola Maryland Greyhounds @ Army Black Knights
Current Records: Loyola Maryland 6-7, Army 6-8
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York
- TV: ESPN Plus
What to Know
Loyola Maryland and Army are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but not for long. Both will face off in a Patriot battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Christl Arena. The Black Knights took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Greyhounds, who come in off a win.
Loyola Maryland took a loss when they played away from home on Thursday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Sunday. They walked away with an 80-74 win over Lehigh. The victory was some much needed relief for the Greyhounds as it spelled an end to their three-game losing streak.
Among those leading the charge was Jordan Stiemke, who went 9 for 14 en route to 25 points plus seven rebounds. Jacob Theodosiou was another key player, earning 14 points in addition to seven rebounds and two steals.
Meanwhile, Army came up short against Boston U. on Sunday and fell 71-63. The Black Knights have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Ryan Curry, who scored 13 points.
Loyola Maryland's win bumped their record up to 6-7. As for Army, their loss dropped their record down to 6-8.
Loyola Maryland won a contest that couldn't have been any closer in their previous meeting back in March of 2024, slipping by Army 69-68. The rematch might be a little tougher for Loyola Maryland since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Army and Loyola Maryland both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Mar 02, 2024 - Loyola Maryland 69 vs. Army 68
- Jan 10, 2024 - Loyola Maryland 71 vs. Army 65
- Feb 08, 2023 - Army 76 vs. Loyola Maryland 70
- Jan 05, 2023 - Army 78 vs. Loyola Maryland 55
- Feb 02, 2022 - Loyola Maryland 61 vs. Army 57
- Jan 01, 2022 - Army 77 vs. Loyola Maryland 74
- Mar 10, 2021 - Loyola Maryland 67 vs. Army 63
- Feb 19, 2020 - Loyola Maryland 81 vs. Army 77
- Jan 18, 2020 - Army 81 vs. Loyola Maryland 80
- Feb 27, 2019 - Army 79 vs. Loyola Maryland 69