The No. 1 Auburn Tigers (18-1) bring an 11-game win streak into Baton Rouge as they'll visit the LSU Tigers (12-7) in an SEC matchup on the Wednesday college basketball schedule. Auburn has won back-to-back games -- versus Tennessee and Georgia -- by two points each. Meanwhile, LSU has lost two straight and five of its last six. However, the Tigers of LSU prevailed, 78-74, over Arkansas in their last home game. Auburn has defeated LSU in three straight meetings, including a 93-78 victory in Jan. 2024.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La. Auburn is favored by 12.5 points in the latest LSU vs. Auburn odds, while the over-under is 149.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Here are several college basketball betting lines for Auburn vs. LSU:

LSU vs. Auburn spread: Auburn -12.5

LSU vs. Auburn over/under: 149.5 points

LSU vs. Auburn money line: Auburn -901, LSU +598

LSU vs. Auburn streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Auburn can cover

Auburn is No. 1 for a reason as it has won 18 of 19 games, despite having the third-toughest strength of schedule in Division I. These Tigers do it on both ends of the court, with their efficiency on the offensive end standing out. Despite having a high-octane unit, that ranks in the top 25 in points per game, field goal percentage and assists, Auburn protects the basketball and averages the fifth-fewest turnovers per game. During the entirety of its 11-game win streak, Auburn hasn't committed more turnovers than its opponent in any contest.

On the other end, the Auburn Tigers lead the nation with 7.2 blocks per game. Johni Broome, an AP Preseason All-American, returned from a two-game absence to post 16 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks on Saturday, as Auburn is averaging 8.5 blocks in SEC play. Meanwhile, LSU already struggles from outside the arc, shooting just 30.8% on 3-pointers, so having any difficulty with struggling inside the arc against Auburn's lengthy defenders could make it a long night for the Tigers of Louisiana.

Why LSU can cover

Despite their on-court dominance this season, the Auburn Tigers haven't exactly dominated versus the spread in 2024-25. They are just 1-6 against the spread (ATS) over their last seven games and are winless ATS on the road, failing to cover in all four of their true away games. Additionally, Auburn is only 1-5 ATS in SEC games, while LSU has shown a tendency to bounce back after an outright defeat. The LSU Tigers are 4-2 versus the line following a straight-up loss this season.

LSU has a go-to guy in guard Cam Carter, whose 17.6 points per game rank seventh in the SEC. He is shooting lights-out in the PMAC, with 51% from the field, 48% from the 3-point line and 95% from the free throw line in home games. On the other end of the court, he's boosted by a strong interior defense as LSU ranks 14th, nationally, with 5.4 blocks per game and is holding opponents to the 15th-lowest 2-point percentage in the country. That could help contain an Auburn offense that struggles to generate points in other areas, as Auburn ranks outside the top 200 programs in free throw attempts per game.

