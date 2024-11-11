Who's Playing

Chattanooga Mocs @ Austin Peay Governors

Current Records: Chattanooga 0-2, Austin Peay 2-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Chattanooga Mocs are taking a road trip to face off against the Austin Peay Governors at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at F&M Bank Arena.

Chattanooga can't be to happy about their upcoming road matchup considering what happened when they opened their season on the away from home on Thursday. They took an 86-74 hit to the loss column at the hands of Saint Mary's.

Despite their defeat, Chattanooga saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Makai Richards, who went 8 for 12 en route to 19 points, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Trey Bonham, who went 5 for 9 en route to 13 points plus six rebounds and three steals.

Chattanooga struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Saint Mary's pulled down 13.

Meanwhile, Austin Peay made the experts look like fools on Friday as the team pulled off a huge upset of Butler. They narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Bulldogs 68-66. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Governors.

LJ Thomas was the offensive standout of the contest as he posted 29 points plus eight rebounds and two steals.

Looking forward, Chattanooga is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They finished last season with a 15-14 record against the spread.

Odds

Chattanooga is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Austin Peay, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mocs as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

