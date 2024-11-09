Who's Playing

Arkansas Razorbacks @ Baylor Bears

Current Records: Arkansas 1-0, Baylor 0-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Baylor Bears will face off against the Arkansas Razorbacks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at American Airlines Center.

Baylor had to start their season on the road on Monday, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They took a serious blow against Gonzaga, falling 101-63. The Bears were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 49-30.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Josh Ojianwuna, who earned ten points along with six rebounds and three steals. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in offensive rebounds (four). Jayden Nunn, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from long range.

Even though they lost, Baylor smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in five consecutive contests dating back to last season.

Meanwhile, Arkansas took care of business in their home opener on Wednesday. They strolled past Lipscomb with points to spare, taking the game 76-60.

Arkansas' win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Johnell Davis, who went 7 for 12 en route to 15 points plus six rebounds. Another player making a difference was Zvonimir Ivisic, who went 5 for 6 en route to 12 points plus three blocks.

Baylor came out on top in a nail-biter against Arkansas in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, sneaking past 67-64. The rematch might be a little tougher for Baylor since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Baylor has won both of the games they've played against Arkansas in the last 3 years.