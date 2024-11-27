Who's Playing

New Orleans Privateers @ Baylor Bears

Current Records: New Orleans 2-4, Baylor 4-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Foster Pavilion -- Waco, Texas

Foster Pavilion -- Waco, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The New Orleans Privateers' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Baylor Bears at 2:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Foster Pavilion. The Bears took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Privateers, who come in off a win.

New Orleans is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They came out on top against Tulane by a score of 93-87 on Friday. The Privateers' win was a heroic effort that saw the team overcome a 18.5 point disadvantage in the spread.

Among those leading the charge was James White, who had 31 points along with eight rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against Kansas State on November 5th, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Jah Short, who scored 13 points in addition to six rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, Baylor's good fortune finally ran out on Friday. They took a 77-62 bruising from Tennessee. The matchup marked the Bears' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Despite the loss, Baylor had strong showings from Norchad Omier, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and ten rebounds, and VJ Edgecombe, who earned 20 points in addition to two steals. Edgecombe had some trouble finding his footing against St. John's on Thursday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Even though they lost, Baylor smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 15 offensive rebounds in four consecutive matches.

New Orleans' victory bumped their record up to 2-4. As for Baylor, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-2.

New Orleans was pulverized by Baylor 84-44 when the teams last played back in December of 2018. Can New Orleans avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Baylor won the only game these two teams have played in the last 6 years.